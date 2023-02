Are you looking for some arts, culture, music and family-friendly fun to experience in Southeast Michigan this weekend? One Detroit contributors Peter Whorf and Cecelia Sharpe, of WRCJ 90.9 FM, take a look at what Detroit and other metro cities have on tap for the Feb. 3 weekend and into next week with One Detroit’s newest segment, “One Detroit Weekend.”

DETROIT, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO