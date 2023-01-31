Read full article on original website
richlandsource.com
GALLERY: Lexington honors senior players, cheerleaders and jazz band members
Lexington High School honored its senior basketball players, cheerleaders, jazz band members and their parents before the boys' game against Mount Vernon on Friday night. It was Lexington's final home game of the season.
WTAP
Rickie Allen signs with Case Western Reserve University Spartans football team
WILLIAMSTOWN, W.Va. (WTAP) - Rickie Allen has officially signed with Case Western Reserve University to continue his athletic and academic career at the next level. After a great career with the Yellowjackets, Rickie has used his success on the field and his stellar grades in school to continue playing the sport he loves collegiately.
richlandsource.com
GALLERY: Mansfield Senior 68, Ashland 33
Mansfield Senior clinched its first Ohio Cardinal Conference championship with a 68-33 win over Ashland at Pete Henry Gym. (photos by Curt Conrad, staff reporter)
richlandsource.com
Cleveland Heights Lutheran East thumps Cleveland VASJ in punishing decision
Cleveland Heights Lutheran East's river of points eventually washed away Cleveland VASJ in an 83-50 cavalcade in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on February 1. Last season, Cleveland Heights Lutheran East and Cleveland VASJ squared off with December 22, 2021 at Cleveland Villa Angela-Saint Joseph High School last season. For results, click here.
richlandsource.com
Strasburg wallops Lore City Buckeye Trail
Strasburg handled Lore City Buckeye Trail 60-22 in an impressive showing on February 1 in Ohio girls high school basketball action. In recent action on January 28, Lore City Buckeye Trail faced off against Newcomerstown . Click here for a recap. Strasburg took on Bowerston Conotton Valley on January 28 at Strasburg High School. For results, click here.
richlandsource.com
Cleveland Heights Beaumont imposes its will on Willoughby Andrews Osborne
Cleveland Heights Beaumont built a comfortable first-quarter advantage in a 74-33 win over Willoughby Andrews Osborne for an Ohio girls basketball victory on February 1. In recent action on January 23, Cleveland Heights Beaumont faced off against Cleveland VASJ . For a full recap, click here. Willoughby Andrews Osborne took on Cleveland VASJ on January 24 at Willoughby Andrews Osborne Academy. Click here for a recap.
richlandsource.com
GALLERY: Fredericktown 49, Centerburg 38
Fredericktown topped Centerburg 49-38 on Friday night in a KMAC boys basketball clash. Grant is a 2020 graduate of Ohio University where he obtained his Bachelor's degree in journalism. Afterward, he was a general assignment reporter for the Ashland Times-Gazette till being hired at Knox Pages in June 2022.
richlandsource.com
Charles Follis Day: Former Shelby Blues star's memory to be honored tonight in Wooster
WOOSTER -- The legend and impact of Charles Follis continues to be felt more than a century after his death. Follis, a former Wooster High School student who became the country's first Black professional football player when he signed with the Shelby Blues in 1902, will be honored Friday night at halftime of his alma mater's basketball game.
richlandsource.com
Too much punch: Uniontown Lake knocks out Canton GlenOak
Uniontown Lake handed Canton GlenOak a tough 56-42 loss at Canton Glenoak High on February 1 in Ohio girls high school basketball action. Last season, Canton GlenOak and Uniontown Lake faced off on January 29, 2022 at Uniontown Lake High School. For more, click here.
richlandsource.com
Tygers use big 2nd-half run to subdue Madison
MANSFIELD -- A 14-1 third-quarter run helped Mansfield Senior overcome a second-half deficit to spill Madison 58-50 on Friday night at Pete Henry Gym. Karion Lindsay posted 15 points and Rashad Reed added 11 to help the Tygers pocket this Ohio Cardinal Conference victory. Kyevi Roane grabbed a game-high nine rebounds.
richlandsource.com
Johnstown slides past Pataskala Watkins Memorial in fretful clash
A nook of opportunity was all that was needed and Johnstown nabbed it to nudge past Pataskala Watkins Memorial 40-34 in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on February 1. The last time Pataskala Watkins Memorial and Johnstown played in a 50-40 game on January 19, 2022. For a full recap, click here.
richlandsource.com
Canton McKinley dodges a bullet in win over Uniontown Green
A nook of opportunity was all that was needed and Canton McKinley nabbed it to nudge past Uniontown Green 38-34 in an Ohio girls basketball matchup. In recent action on January 28, Uniontown Green faced off against Massillon Perry . For results, click here. Canton McKinley took on Massillon Perry on January 25 at Massillon Perry High School. For a full recap, click here.
richlandsource.com
Pataskala Licking Heights' convoy passes Utica
Saddled up and ready to go, Pataskala Licking Heights spurred past Utica 63-48 in Ohio boys basketball action on February 1. Last season, Pataskala Licking Heights and Utica faced off on January 25, 2022 at Utica High School. For a full recap, click here.
richlandsource.com
Mt. Gilead chalks up convincing victory over East Knox
Mt. Gilead offered a menacingly balanced approach while handling East Knox during this 50-25 victory in an Ohio girls basketball matchup. Last season, East Knox and Mt Gilead faced off on January 12, 2022 at East Knox High School. Click here for a recap.
richlandsource.com
Sweating it out: Gates Mills Gilmour edges Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit
Gates Mills Gilmour edged Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit 48-46 in a close encounter of the athletic kind during this Ohio girls high school basketball game. In recent action on January 28, Gates Mills Gilmour faced off against Shaker Heights Hathaway Brown . For more, click here. Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit took on Mentor Lake Catholic on January 25 at Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit High School. For a full recap, click here.
richlandsource.com
Local businesses accepting nominations for 2023 free high school graduation package
MANSFIELD -- Achantee King remembers wanting to attend the 2012 Mansfield Senior High School prom when she couldn’t afford to buy the dress she wanted. “I wasn’t able to go to prom, I didn’t walk at graduation and I didn’t have a graduation party,” she said. “We had to pay school fees and everything, and I just couldn’t afford my diploma or the cost of walking at commencement.”
richlandsource.com
Shirley Ann Deal
Shirley Ann Deal, 74, of Lucas, Ohio peacefully passed away at home on Friday, February 3, 2023 surrounded by her family. She was born in Putnam County, West Virginia on April 8, 1948 to the late James and Violet (Thornton) Mason. Shirley was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She...
richlandsource.com
Dresden Tri-Valley rains down on Coshocton
Dresden Tri-Valley delivered all the smoke to disorient Coshocton and flew away with a 77-31 win in an Ohio girls basketball matchup. Dresden Tri-Valley opened with an 18-10 advantage over Coshocton through the first quarter.
richlandsource.com
Sugarcreek Garaway pockets slim win over Uhrichsville Claymont
Sugarcreek Garaway surfed the tension to ride to a 31-30 win over Uhrichsville Claymont on February 1 in Ohio girls high school basketball. In recent action on January 26, Sugarcreek Garaway faced off against Strasburg . For a full recap, click here. Uhrichsville Claymont took on Magnolia Sandy Valley on January 28 at Uhrichsville Claymont High School. Click here for a recap.
richlandsource.com
Shelby man creates cat-themed cooperative board game 🐱
SHELBY — Levi Robertson has been creating board games for nearly seven years, testing out concepts with cut up poster board and notecards. Now the Shelby native is about to see his first published game become a reality.
