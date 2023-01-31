Clemson Eyes Back-to-Back Road Wins in Visit to Boston College

No. 20 Clemson can earn its 11th ACC victory today when it plays at Boston College at 7 p.m.

No. 20 Clemson faces the second leg of back-to-back road games today when it plays at Boston College at 7 p.m.

The Tigers jumped four spots in the AP Top 25 this week after wins over Georgia Tech and Florida State. The latter was an 82-81 victory in Tallahassee, Fla., that notched double-digit ACC wins for first-place Clemson.

Brad Brownell's squad is 18-4 overall and 10-1 in the conference.

The Eagles, led by former Clemson assistant coach Earl Grant, is 10-12 overall and 4-7 in ACC play. Boston College is coming off a 76-57 loss at No. 6 Virginia last Saturday.

Game notes

— Clemson is a 4.5-point favorite at Boston College tonight.

— The game will be televised on the ACC Network and on the radio by the Clemson Athletic Network on 105.5 The Roar.

— Chase Hunter returned from a three-game absence because of an ankle injury to produce a monster game for the Tigers at FSU. The point guard scored a career-high 26 points and made the go-ahead, old-fashioned 3-point play to edge the Seminoles.

— Hunter Tyson led Clemson with 27 points and made six 3-pointers at FSU. He leads the team with 16.0 points and 9.8 rebounds per game

— The senior forward ranks 10th nationally in double-doubles and second in the ACC. He's now leading the conference in defensive rebounds at 8.36 per game.

— Clemson is 20-8 all-time vs. Boston College, including 12-4 under Brownell. The series at Chestnut Hill, Mass., is tied at 6-all.

— Center P.J. Hall is averaging 14.3 points and 5.3 rebounds for the Tigers.

— Boston College is led by Quentin Post, who averages 16.2 points and 6.3 rebounds per game.

