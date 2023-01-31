ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New DC slate may keep Ezra Miller as The Flash

By Lauren Milici
Though new actors are being cast in James Gunn and Peter Safran's new DC universe, Ezra Miller may not be out as The Flash after all.

Miller has previously appeared as The Flash in Justice League and Zack Snyder's Justice League , and will reprise their role in Andy Muschietti's blockbuster summer film.

"Ezra is completely committed to their recovery. We’re fully supportive of that journey that they’re on right now," said Peter Safran (H/T Deadline ). "When the time is right, when they feel they are ready to have the discussion, we’ll all figure out what the best way forward is. But right now, they are completely focused on their recovery.

And in our conversations with them over the last couple of months, it feels like they’re making enormous progress."

It was reported last year that a Deadline source believes that "even if no more allegations surface" the studio "won't likely keep Miller in the Flash role in future DC films."

As Gunn and Safran begin finding new actors for their upcoming slate of DC films, it's always possible that Miller could be replaced – though nothing is yet set in stone.

The Flash is still slated for a June 16, 2023 release, despite Miller's ongoing behavior that culminated in two arrests and numerous allegations. The Flash will reset the DC Universe and end the Snyder-verse, making way for the new Safran/Gunn-verse. The film also stars Michael Keaton, Sasha Calle, Ben Affleck, and Kiersey Clemons,

For more, check out our roundup of every new movie and show confirmed by James Gunn and DC Studios.

