Mike Tomlin Taking Special Interest in DT Keion White at Senior Bowl

Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin worked with the defensive lineman during the opening day of Senior Bowl practices.

MOBILE -- The Pittsburgh Steelers will be looking to bolster their defense at all levels in this coming NFL Draft, and head coach Mike Tomlin got a jump on scouting defensive prospects at the Senior Bowl in Mobile, Alabama, this week.

Tomlin was taking a special interest in the defensive lineman and Keion White, a 6'5, 285-pound edge rusher from Georgia Tech. White believes he is a versatile player who can play all over the defensive line. He learned how important that is from Tomlin himself, White said.

It's sort of what Mike [Tomlin] said: 'Your best ability is your availability,'" White said. "So if I'm available at all times, at all spots all across the board, then that's going to help me."

White added that Tomlin has been working with some of the defensive players at practices in Mobile, sharing tips and tricks with the other defenders. Even while each player goes through rapid-fire meetings with just about every team in the NFL, White has gotten some personal instruction from Tomlin himself.

"He's been out at practice, so I've bounced some ideas off him and talked to him a little bit," White said.

White suffered an ankle injury that kept him out of the 2021 season - his first year as a Yellow Jacket after transferring from Old Dominion. But White recovered and responded with 7.5 sacks and 14 tackles for loss in 2022.

"Definitely didn't envision the injury, but I appreciate all the highs and all the lows, so definitely appreciate the story. The injury definitely made me a better player with my technique, not having to rely so much on my athleticism and I definitely wanted to learn the game a little bit more."

White wasn't particularly proud of his first official day of practice with the National team in Mobile, but he is still eager to watch the film and come back stronger on day two.

"Day one, I don't feel like I did that good," White said. "I reserve the right to criticize myself until after I've seen the film. So far, I kind of feel like I can do a lot of things better and so that's why we practice. Hopefully, I'll get to watch the film and improve upon it tomorrow."

