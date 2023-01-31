ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tom's Hardware

Gigabyte Aorus FO48U 48-inch 4K OLED Drops $100 in Price: Real Deals

By Stewart Bendle
 2 days ago

With a recent reduction in price, this is the second discount on this monitor in the last couple of weeks. Newegg is now offering the 48-inch Gigabyte Aorus FO48U 4K OLED gaming monitor for $729 with an extra $100 off thanks to a coupon code. Use code JAN2548 at the checkout to redeem the coupon offer.

Newegg is also offering the XFX Speedster Merc 319 AMD RX 6950XT Black Gaming graphics card at its lowest-ever price of $689 — thanks to a small coupon discount of $10 if you use code SSCN3A33 at checkout. This top-tier gaming GPU from AMD's last generation of graphics cards is still competitive compared to its latest releases. Check out our GPU Hierarchy for more information.

Attend online meetings, stream, or chat with your friends in ultra-high definition with the Logitech Brio 4K webcam available for $138 at Amazon.

See more of today's Real Deals further down the page.

TL;DR — Today’s Best Deals

Today’s best deals in detail

Aorus FO48U 4K OLED 48-inch: now $729 at Newegg with promo code (was $1,499)
This excellent 48-inch 4K OLED monitor/TV has a 120Hz Refresh Rate, 1ms (GTG) Response Time, HDMI 2.1, and support for FreeSync Premium.

Other features include 10-bit color / 98% DCI-P3 / 130% sRGB, and a KVM feature with USB Type-C to control multiple devices. Check out our Aorus FO48U review to see why we gave it our Editor's choice award. Use promo code JAN2548 for $100 off. View Deal

XFX Speedster Merc 319 AMD RX 6950XT Black Gaming: now $689 at Newegg with promo code (was $889)
With 5120 stream processors and a boost clock up to 2368MHz, this 6950XT is AMD's most powerful GPU from the last generation of graphics cards. Stacked with 16GB of GDDR6 VRAM and a 256-Bit bus, the memory clocks at 18Gbps. Use promo code SSCN3A33 for $10 off. View Deal

Logitech Brio 4K Webcam: now $138 at Amazon (was $199)
The Logitech Brio 4K was the first 4K webcam on the market back when it first debuted in 2017. There are lots of 4K webcams now, but the Brio 4K is still a solid performer with good auto light correction, a 90-degree field of view, and 5x HD zoom. $138 isn't the cheapest we've seen it, but it's pretty close — and definitely cheaper than most 4K webcams. View Deal

WD Black SN770 2TB: now $134 at Western Digital (was $269)
Increase your storage with 2TBs of PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD. The WD Black SN770 has speeds of 5150MB/s read and 4850MB/s write. This drive comes with a 5-year warranty. View Deal

NZXT H510 Flow PC Case: now $69 at NZXT (was $89)
This compact mid-tower comes with two pre-installed 120mm fans - one rear, and one front. The side panel is tempered glass, and cable routing is accented by a bar that hides the cables and keeps the insides looking really tidy. This case will fit radiators up to 280mm. View Deal

