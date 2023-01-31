ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brockton, MA

I-Team: 1 person dead, another injured in shooting at Brockton Dollar Tree store

By CBSBoston.com Staff
 3 days ago

I-Team: 1 person killed in shooting at Brockton Dollar Tree 02:12

BROCKTON – One man is dead and another is injured after a shooting inside a Dollar Tree store in Brockton, according to I-Team sources. Police say they were told on the phone the shooter was a disgruntled former employee.

It happened around 1:30 p.m. Tuesday on North Montello Street.

Both men who were shot were rushed to the hospital. One did not survive, according to I-Team sources, the second is being treated for serious injuries.

Police said there was no suspect at the scene when they arrived. No description of a suspect has been released.

SkyEye captured a large police presence at the store, along with two ambulances.

State Police detectives spent hours at the scene, collecting potential evidence like a green box cutter found on the sidewalk, and interviewing witnesses about whether or not the shooter could have formerly worked at the store.

blessed4life
3d ago

as they let this stuff continue on in Brockton it will keep getting worse pretty soon they'll go inside of a daycare unit it's out of control and they need to start taking it more seriously these kids really need help and it's not funny anymore the more they get a free pass at this behavior they can catch a spray paint in front of the courthouse but they can never find the shooter

