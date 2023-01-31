ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
GMA Wasted No Time Whatsoever Completely Washing Its Hands Of T.J. Holmes And Amy Robach

By Erik Swann
 2 days ago

The saga surrounding Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes’ alleged workplace affair seems to have finally reached its conclusion. Less than a week ago, it was reported that the two would not return to co-anchor GMA3 and, shortly after, ABC News confirmed that they’d signed their exit agreements . The popular news show now faces a period of rebuilding in the aftermath of the scandal that company president Kim Godwin referred to as a “distraction” in a leaked internal email. She and her colleagues have not given any indication of how they plan to proceed talent-wise. However, based on a recent broadcast, it’s apparent that they’ve wasted no time whatsoever completely washing their hands of Holmes and Robach.

GMA3 aired, as per usual, on Monday, but some may have noticed a small (but key) cosmetic change. Those who’ve faithfully watched the program for a while probably know that it kicks off with an intro and voiceover that says, “ Now from Times Square, Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes with what you need to know.” However, that was changed, starting with the January 30th edition of the show. Instead, the opening line was “Now from Times Square, here's what you need to know.” This may seem like a minor detail, but it sends a major message.

ABC News is clearly looking to distance itself from the drama involving its two former employees, who were taken off the air in December. Interestingly though, their monikers had remained a part of the opening even during their absences, as noted by TMZ . With that in mind, it’s possible that the network wanted to avoid making any changes until a formal decision on the stars’ futures had been agreed upon.

Of course, now viewers may be more curious than ever about who’ll be brought in to succeed the embattled Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes on a full-time basis. GMA3 has employed a number of fill-ins over the past month or so, with the likes of Stephanie Ramos and Gio Benitez taking turns sitting in the big chairs. Fellow stand-in DeMarco Morgan was previously rumored to be replacing Holmes permanently, though no further information has been released to support that theory.

As with the anchors, this has been a tumultuous time for Good Morning America ’s other employees, who allegedly had strong feeling s about the situation. Sources claimed that they were unhappy with the negative attention surrounding the show and company as a whole. Staffers purportedly didn’t think that the two anchors at the center of the controversy would return and were not on the alleged couple’s side during the dispute either. According to reports, employees took issue with Kim Godwin as well because of the lengthy internal investigation she helped initiate. Given all of that, the crew is presumably happy to be moving on, even if there are some uncertainties at the moment.

Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes’ paths also appear to be uncertain following their and ABC’s mediation, which allegedly became heated. Amid all of the gossip, very little has centered around whether they’ll snag new jobs. It’s honestly hard to say whether another organization would be willing to pick either of them up after everything that transpired at ABC. This could especially be true of Holmes, who’s rumored to have engaged in several affairs in the workplace.

It’s fair to say that the two anchors and ABC News are going to need some time to get their bearings. Though Kim Godwin and co. will probably get their ducks in a row sooner rather than later, based on the fact they’ve already scrubbed their ex-talent from the GMA3 intro. It’ll be intriguing to see how they choose to forge a new path in the wake of the controversy.

Lana Cannon
2d ago

why can't two people fall in love? the only distraction was the news following this story. let them love and move on.... so petty! as if it doesn't happen regularly with celebrities!!!! I'm angry with GMA.... Bunch of cry babies!

Reply(6)
13
Darlene Ellis
2d ago

It's a lesson learned for both of them. I'm disappointed this has happened to T J Holmes because social media has destroyed his reputation. I believe he will regret what has happened. But I know an Anchor, called Jesus Christ that can heal the broken heart. We all made mistakes but we learn from it.

Reply
5
Gary Owens
2d ago

Well, I don't call receiving a big fat check for not working a lost, I call that a win. How many people in everyday 9 to 5 get a healthy check for getting fired?

Reply(1)
6
