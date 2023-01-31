Read full article on original website
A 16,000 RPM Kawasaki ZX Is In The Works For 2023
When it comes to sports bikes, Kawasaki makes some of the best, and they are the stuff of legends. Who hasn’t heard of the Kawasaki Ninja, for example? Speaking of which, Kawasaki is developing what could be its most fun Ninja yet. It’s an absurd 16,000 RPM revin’ machine. The ZX-4RR KRT Edition.
10 Reasons Why We Are Excited About The KTM RC 990
KTM built its reputation primarily in off-road competition, before tackling BMW head on in the adventure bike class with the 990, 1090, 1190 and 1290 Adventure models. The company has also built some of the most insane naked sports bikes in the past 20 years, as well as some of the most beginner-friendly road bikes but one pool of motorcycles that KTM has merely dipped its collective toes into is the faired sports bike class. All that is about to change if rumours of a new RC 990 sports bike turn out to be correct. This is why we should be excited about it.
Here’s How CFMoto Plans To Take On The Aprilia Tuono V4 1100
CFMoto is quickly establishing itself as a capable motorcycle manufacturer, thanks to its extensive lineup. What it lacks, however, is a performance-oriented motorcycle, and this is exactly what the Chinese giant aims to fix with its upcoming streetfighter. The patent applications of the said motorcycle - likely called the 1250 NK - have surfaced on the internet, and the leaked data makes it a direct competitor to the lauded Aprilia Tuono V4 1100. Here's everything you need to know about the upcoming CFMoto.
Here's Why The Bimota KB4 Is The Ultimate Everyday Sport Bike
There’s no denying Italians have an undying passion for motorsports. Think of some of the brands this small European country has graced us with. If you think of cars you have Ferrari, Lamborghini, Maserati, Pagani, Alfa-Romeo, and the list goes on. If you think of motorcycles, the Italians have gifted us with Ducati, MV Agusta, Benelli, and Aprilia, just to name a few.
Brief History Of The Kawasaki Voyager - One Of The First Japanese Touring Bikes
Before touring bikes became a thing, there were several aftermarket companies that made front fairings and hard cases. Most of the bikes fitted with those "accessories" looked like something out of a sci-fi movie. With odd angles and boxy designs, these were not great-looking bikes. The manufacturers took notice, though, and thankfully came up with their own more appealing designs. Most had minimal plastics, and you could still see the entire engine.
I drove electric SUVs from Kia, Hyundai, and Tesla — and I see why the Korean brands are gaining on Elon Musk
The Kia EV6 and Ioniq 5 deliver head-turning style, cool features, and great driving range. It's no wonder they're some of the trendiest Tesla rivals.
Why E-Fuels Could Stop Electric Cars In Their Tracks
The future of classic fossil fuels seems to be just about settled. The negative effects that come from tens of millions of drivers burning gasoline on a daily basis have serious effects on the ecosystem. Because of this, government is looking to regulate the automotive industry to prevent further damage being done to the Earth’s climate. It’s a commonly held belief that electric cars are the future, and because of this, many car manufacturers are looking to electrify their lineups to follow suit with what seems to be the wave of the future, but e-fuels might shake up the current picture.
C8 Corvette Rockets Off Dyno And Crashes Into Wall
Graphic designers have started getting just a little bit too good in recent years. Maybe it’s the fact that pretty much everyone had a lot of free time with the global shut down a few years ago and all. But whatever the case, these skilled artists have created some incredibly realistic photos and videos. One such motion picture featured a C8 Corvette running test on the dyno, what happens next you might not expect.
Is Ford in Serious Trouble?
Ford Motor Co. has seen its ups and down over the past year. It has had many recalls and low sales months. But does that mean the American company is in hot water? The post Is Ford in Serious Trouble? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Avoid Ford F-150 Pickups From These Years: Here’s Why
While the Ford F-150 is the best-selling vehicle in America, there are years to avoid with common problems throughout those years. The post Avoid Ford F-150 Pickups From These Years: Here’s Why appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Here's What Made Ford's Flathead V8 Engine So Special
The mighty V8 engine is still exceptionally popular despite being century-old tech. Here's why Ford's Flathead V8 is the granddaddy of them all.
Consumer Reports Finally Found a Pickup Truck It liked More Than the Honda Ridgeline
The 2023 Ford Maverick beat the 2023 Honda Ridgeline on Consumer Reports. The post Consumer Reports Finally Found a Pickup Truck It liked More Than the Honda Ridgeline appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
This Custom Harley-Davidson Sportster Is As Sexy As Swanky American Choppers
Even though Harley-Davidson bid farewell to its Evo-powered Sportsters last year, their popularity has anything but decreased. They are still the go-to Harley for custom motorcycle projects worldwide, especially when customers want reliability with svelte looks. So when Australia’s Zen Motorcycles were approached to build a 70s-style chopper with a modern engine, the Sportster was undeniably the way to go. And the eventual result is a custom Harley-Davidson Sportster which looks as swanky as American choppers of yore.
The Worst Compact SUV to Buy According to Car and Driver Got a Makeover
The Jeep Compass was rated the worst. What did Jeep do improve this compact SUV for 2023? The post The Worst Compact SUV to Buy According to Car and Driver Got a Makeover appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
What If Cadillac Made A 2025 CT-V Coupe Out Of The Camaro?
This story contains independently made renderings that are neither related to nor endorsed by GM or Cadillac. As we all know, Cadillac is committed to leading GM’s electric revolution and must, therefore, bid farewell to the likes of the CT4 and CT5 as they currently exist. But what if the automaker wanted to send the cars off with a proper farewell? What if it made one last internal combustion coupe?
Here’s The Cheapest Full-Size 4WD Pickup Truck You Can Get in 2023
Several automakers offer entry-level 4x4 pickup trucks. Find out the most affordable three. The post Here’s The Cheapest Full-Size 4WD Pickup Truck You Can Get in 2023 appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
3 of the Best Compact SUVs to Buy According to MotorTrend
When choosing the best compact SUV to buy it can be difficult. Here are 3 options for you to consider when car shopping. The post 3 of the Best Compact SUVs to Buy According to MotorTrend appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Suzuki Is Taking A Unique And Firm Stance On Electric Sports Bikes
For the longest time, Japanese motorcycle manufacturers have pushed the boundaries of motorcycle technology and proved their prowess in the craft. So if there was anyone to find a viable way around EVs, it had to be a Japanese manufacturer. Doing just that, Suzuki has revealed it doesn’t plan to go all-electric in the future, and it will continue to make internal combustion engines, especially for their sports bikes. This is similar to Kawasaki’s plans for a hybrid motorcycle but contradicts Harley-Davidson’s approach for an all-electric cruiser lineup.
C9 Corvette Set For 2029 Model Year Debut
There’s certainly no shortage of interest and enthusiasm when it comes to the latest eighth-generation C8 Corvette, with GM recently pulling the wrapper off the new hybrid, all-wheel-drive C8 Corvette E-Ray. Time, however, waits for nothing and no one, and that includes sports cars. With that in mind, GM Authority has learned new details on the forthcoming ninth-generation C9 Corvette, including when it’s scheduled to debut.
Harley-Davidson Road Glide Limited vs Honda Gold Wing
There is something very satisfying about having the right motorcycle available for the job in hand. While the modern adventure bike might be a brilliant jack-of-all-trades, fulfilling many different roles, there is really nothing like a full-house, super-comfortable touring motorcycle for tackling a long-haul trip. Dedicated touring bikes not only...
