Sioux City work release escapee arrested 5 months later
Authorities have arrested a man who failed to report back while he was on work release last August.
Sioux City man accused of killing girlfriend who was on phone with 911 pleads not guilty
A man accused of shooting his girlfriend in January has pleaded not guilty.
Woman arrested in Sioux City after alleged explosion used in shoplifting thefts
SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A woman has been arrested for allegedly stealing from and aiding a second suspect in setting off an explosive inside a Sioux City business. Police are also looking for a second suspect. According to court documents, Jessica Katz, 40, of Omaha, went to the Sioux City Scheels with another woman […]
siouxlandnews.com
Train vs. semi crash on S. Lewis Blvd.
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Authorities are responding to a train vs. semi accident on S. Lewis Blvd. The accident happened just after 3:15 p.m. Friday afternoon. Traffic is backed up in the area while crews work the scene. Sioux City Police say there are no injuries.
kscj.com
SCHOOL OFFICIALS WANT BERTRAND LAWSUIT DISMISSED
THERE’S NEW DEVELOPMENTS IN THE CASE OF A SIOUX CITY BUSINESSMAN’S LAWSUIT VERSUS THE SIOUX CITY COMMUNITY SCHOOL DISTRICT, ITS BOARD PRESIDENT AND A FORMER EMPLOYEE. THE DEFENDANTS, INCLUDING THE SCHOOL DISTRICT, DAN GREENWELL AND BRIAN FAHRENHOLZ HAVE FILED A JOINT RESPONSE TO RICK BERTRAND’S LAWSUIT DENYING MOST OF BERTRAND’S ALLEGATIONS IN THE CASE.
News Channel Nebraska
24-year-old Omahan pleads no contest to three felonies related to crash that killed Beemer woman
WEST POINT, Neb. – A 24-year-old Omaha man facing multiple charges related to the death of a northeast Nebraska woman has reached a plea agreement. At a pre-trial conference in Cuming County District Court on Thursday, Jacob Kenney and his attorney Stu Dornan stated that Kenney would plead no contest to motor vehicle homicide, DUI causing serious bodily injury, and theft of over $5,000. All three charges are felonies.
kiwaradio.com
Hull Man Arrested On Felony Child Endangerment Charge
Hull, Iowa — A Hull man has been arrested on a felony child endangerment charge. According to a criminal complaint filed with the Sioux County Clerk of Court’s Office by the county sheriff’s office, 29-year-old Travis Even of Hull is accused of causing bodily injury when disciplining his 2-year-old son. He was arrested on Thursday, February 2, 2023.
siouxlandnews.com
Driver uninjured in I-29 semi fire
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — A semi-driver was not injured after the cab of his semi caught fire Tuesday afternoon. The driver had pulled off of I-29 NB and ended up in the ditch near the Singing Hills exit. The cab of his semi was completely engulfed and he was...
Update: Phone service restored at Sioux City school buildings
Some Sioux City school buildings are experiencing issues receiving outside calls Thursday morning.
kiwaradio.com
Hartley Man Clocked At 118 Miles Per Hour On Highway 60
Hospers, Iowa — A Hartley man was charged with speeding early on Friday morning, February 3rd, 2023. But he wasn’t just speeding a little. He was traveling at over 50 miles per hour over the speed limit. According to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office, at about 10 minutes...
19-year-old killed after being ejected from SUV during crash in Stanton County
A 19-year-old is dead after being ejected from their vehicle during a crash in Stanton County Thursday afternoon.
kiwaradio.com
Orange City Man On ATV Struck, Taken To Hospital
Orange City, Iowa– An Orange City man was taken to the hospital after an accident in Orange City on Tuesday, January 31, 2023. The Orange City Police Department reports that at about 6:55 a.m., 16-year-old Rebecca Philipsen of Orange City was driving a 2008 Chrysler minivan southbound on Iowa Avenue Southwest, near Kinderspeelland at Veterans Park. They tell us that 54-year-old Corwyn Vander Veen of Orange City was northbound on Iowa Avenue Southwest on a 2018 Polaris ATV.
US Marshals join search for man wanted for theft from North Fork Area Transit
The Madison County Sheriff’s Department has announced that the U.S. Marshals will be joining the search for a man who was accused of misusing nearly three quarters of a million dollars.
KELOLAND TV
Retired general: Shoot down the Chinese balloon
CANTON, SD (KELO) — A retired two-star general in Lincoln County wants the U.S. to go ahead and shoot-down that Chinese balloon that’s been spotted in Montana and heading east, within reach of South Dakota. Lynn Hartsell, of Canton, doesn’t buy China says balloon spotted over US is for research that was blown-off course.
‘Deeply disappointing’: Food bank responds to SNAP bills in Iowa legislature
The Foodbank of Siouxland is coming out against two bills being considered in by Iowa lawmakers during the legislative session, saying it would make it more difficult for Iowans to access SNAP benefits.
nwestiowa.com
Sioux Center man violates contact order
SIOUX CENTER—A 29-year-old Sioux Center man was arrested about 9:20 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 26, on a charge of violation of a no contact/protective order. The arrested of Rafael Maldonado stemmed from him contacting a woman he is not to have contact with and asking for her to pick him up from a bar, according to the Sioux Center Police Department.
nwestiowa.com
Man arrested for OWI after crashing semi
ALTON—A 50-year-old Omaha, NE, man was arrested about 11:15 a.m. Monday, Jan. 30, near Alton on a charge of first-offense operating while under the influence and failure to comply with safety regulations rules. The arrest of James M. Belfiore stemmed from him losing control of a 2022 Kenworth Day...
From landmarks to apartments: Developers plan to turn downtown Sioux City buildings into residences
Several buildings along Sioux City's Historic 4th Street have been purchased by developers with plans to turn those places into apartments.
Vermillion Plain Talk
Officials conduct ‘high-risk’ traffic stop after vehicle stolen from Onawa store
Officials say they deployed deflation spikes after a vehicle was stolen from a store in Onawa, Iowa.
