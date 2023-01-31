ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux City, IA

siouxlandnews.com

Train vs. semi crash on S. Lewis Blvd.

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Authorities are responding to a train vs. semi accident on S. Lewis Blvd. The accident happened just after 3:15 p.m. Friday afternoon. Traffic is backed up in the area while crews work the scene. Sioux City Police say there are no injuries.
SIOUX CITY, IA
kscj.com

SCHOOL OFFICIALS WANT BERTRAND LAWSUIT DISMISSED

THERE’S NEW DEVELOPMENTS IN THE CASE OF A SIOUX CITY BUSINESSMAN’S LAWSUIT VERSUS THE SIOUX CITY COMMUNITY SCHOOL DISTRICT, ITS BOARD PRESIDENT AND A FORMER EMPLOYEE. THE DEFENDANTS, INCLUDING THE SCHOOL DISTRICT, DAN GREENWELL AND BRIAN FAHRENHOLZ HAVE FILED A JOINT RESPONSE TO RICK BERTRAND’S LAWSUIT DENYING MOST OF BERTRAND’S ALLEGATIONS IN THE CASE.
SIOUX CITY, IA
News Channel Nebraska

24-year-old Omahan pleads no contest to three felonies related to crash that killed Beemer woman

WEST POINT, Neb. – A 24-year-old Omaha man facing multiple charges related to the death of a northeast Nebraska woman has reached a plea agreement. At a pre-trial conference in Cuming County District Court on Thursday, Jacob Kenney and his attorney Stu Dornan stated that Kenney would plead no contest to motor vehicle homicide, DUI causing serious bodily injury, and theft of over $5,000. All three charges are felonies.
OMAHA, NE
kiwaradio.com

Hull Man Arrested On Felony Child Endangerment Charge

Hull, Iowa — A Hull man has been arrested on a felony child endangerment charge. According to a criminal complaint filed with the Sioux County Clerk of Court’s Office by the county sheriff’s office, 29-year-old Travis Even of Hull is accused of causing bodily injury when disciplining his 2-year-old son. He was arrested on Thursday, February 2, 2023.
HULL, IA
siouxlandnews.com

Driver uninjured in I-29 semi fire

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — A semi-driver was not injured after the cab of his semi caught fire Tuesday afternoon. The driver had pulled off of I-29 NB and ended up in the ditch near the Singing Hills exit. The cab of his semi was completely engulfed and he was...
SIOUX CITY, IA
kiwaradio.com

Hartley Man Clocked At 118 Miles Per Hour On Highway 60

Hospers, Iowa — A Hartley man was charged with speeding early on Friday morning, February 3rd, 2023. But he wasn’t just speeding a little. He was traveling at over 50 miles per hour over the speed limit. According to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office, at about 10 minutes...
HOSPERS, IA
kiwaradio.com

Orange City Man On ATV Struck, Taken To Hospital

Orange City, Iowa– An Orange City man was taken to the hospital after an accident in Orange City on Tuesday, January 31, 2023. The Orange City Police Department reports that at about 6:55 a.m., 16-year-old Rebecca Philipsen of Orange City was driving a 2008 Chrysler minivan southbound on Iowa Avenue Southwest, near Kinderspeelland at Veterans Park. They tell us that 54-year-old Corwyn Vander Veen of Orange City was northbound on Iowa Avenue Southwest on a 2018 Polaris ATV.
ORANGE CITY, IA
KELOLAND TV

Retired general: Shoot down the Chinese balloon

CANTON, SD (KELO) — A retired two-star general in Lincoln County wants the U.S. to go ahead and shoot-down that Chinese balloon that’s been spotted in Montana and heading east, within reach of South Dakota. Lynn Hartsell, of Canton, doesn’t buy China says balloon spotted over US is for research that was blown-off course.
LINCOLN COUNTY, SD
nwestiowa.com

Sioux Center man violates contact order

SIOUX CENTER—A 29-year-old Sioux Center man was arrested about 9:20 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 26, on a charge of violation of a no contact/protective order. The arrested of Rafael Maldonado stemmed from him contacting a woman he is not to have contact with and asking for her to pick him up from a bar, according to the Sioux Center Police Department.
SIOUX CENTER, IA
nwestiowa.com

Man arrested for OWI after crashing semi

ALTON—A 50-year-old Omaha, NE, man was arrested about 11:15 a.m. Monday, Jan. 30, near Alton on a charge of first-offense operating while under the influence and failure to comply with safety regulations rules. The arrest of James M. Belfiore stemmed from him losing control of a 2022 Kenworth Day...
ALTON, IA

