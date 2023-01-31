What happened to the cast of Happy Days? See where the stars are now as Cindy Williams dies

Fans of the show Happy Days were left heartbroken after news hit the web that actress Cindy Williams had passed away at age 75 last week .

The beloved ABC sitcom - which aired in January 1974 and went on for 11 seasons before concluding in 1984 - was one of the most popular shows on television throughout the '70s and '80s, and it helped launch a major career for most of the stars.

The series - which focused on a 1950s family, the Cunninghams, who lived in the Midwest - went on to inspire numerous spinoffs, including Mork & Mindy, which was arguably the role that put Robin Williams on the map, and Laverne & Shirley, which starred Williams and helped concrete her as a Hollywood starlet.

But what have the rest of the Happy Days cast members, been up to over the last three decades ?

As the news of Williams' death rocks Hollywood, FEMAIL has uncovered everything she, and the other stars of the show, have accomplished since it went off the air 39 years ago.

Some of them went on to become some of the most well-known stars in Hollywood - Ron Howard not only continued to act, but he also became a major director and has won nine Oscars for his work - however, others struggled to find roles after their time in Happy Days came to an end.

One of the stars, Erin Moran - who played daughter Joanie in the beloved series - struggled with depression and drug use afterwards, and she eventually found herself homeless after her house got foreclosed on, which resulted in her living in motel rooms before she sadly died of cancer at a young age.

From Howard's success to Moran's controversial downfall, here's what the cast of Happy Days are doing now, as they all mourn the loss of Williams.

Richie Cunningham, played by Ron Howard

Howard, 68, grew up in Duncan, Oklahoma, but his family moved to Hollywood, California, when he was a child.

He started acting when he was just five years old, when he starred in the movie The Journey.

As a kid, he appeared in a few more movies and TV shows - including CBS' The DuPont Show with June Allyson, The Twilight Zone, Dennis the Menace, and The Andy Griffin Show - and when he became an adult, his career continued to flourish.

His other early roles include the 1962 movie adaptation of The Music Man, M*A*S*H, and George Lucas' American Graffiti.

In 1969, he joined Love, American Style as Richie Cunningham, which led to him starring in the spinoff series, Happy Days.

He went on to play Richie for the first seven seasons, and returned in the final season for a brief appearance.

Happy Days was just the beginning for Howard. After leaving the show in 1980, he became a major Hollywood director.

He directed numerous major movies including Night Shift, the rom-com Splash (which starred Tom Hanks), the sci-fi flick Cocoon, the 1988 fantasy Willow, the Steve Martin-led movie Parenthood, Backdraft (with Robert De Niro, Kurt Russell, and Donald Sutherland), Far and Away (which starred Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman), the comedy drama The Paper, Apollo 13, Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas, and A Beautiful Mind.

Some of the other big films that he was behind includes The Da Vinci Code, as well its sequel Angels & Demons and the follow-up Inferno, Frost/Nixon, Rush, In the Heart of the Sea, and Solo: A Star Wars Story.

He has won nine Academy Awards and four Golden Globes for his work as a director.

He also started his own production company with Brian Grazer, called Imagine Entertainment, and in addition to all of that, he also continued to act.

He married his high school sweetheart, Cheryl Alley, in 1975, and they have welcomed four children over the years - daughters Bryce Dallas Howard, Paige Carlyle Howard, who are both actresses in their own right, and Jocelyn Carlyle Howard, and son Reed Cross Howard.

Potsie Weber, played by Anson Williams

Anson Williams, 73, grew up in Los Angeles, California. After starring in some commercials in his early 20s, he landed his first major role in the ABC show Love, American Style in 1972 - which went on to inspire the spinoff series, Happy Days.

He played Potsie Weber in the show, and was one of the few actors to remain on the series for all of its 11 seasons.

After it came to an end, Williams made a few appearances in various shows, but he spent much of his career focusing on directing.

He has worked on many series like Beverly Hills, 90210, Melrose Place, Star Trek: Deep Space Nine, The Secret Life of the American Teenage, Sabrina the Teenage Witch, Lizzie McGuire, 7th Heaven, and Charmed.

He also ventured into the restaurant business, and he and Happy Days co-star Al Molinaro opened a chain of diners together called Big Al's. In addition, he founded his own cosmetics company, called Starmaker Products.

In 2022, he ran for Mayor of Ojai, California, but lost to Betsey Stix by just 42 votes.

He married actress Lorrie Mahaffey, who also starred in Happy Days, in 1978, but they split nine years later.

He then wed a woman named Jackie Gerken in 1988, and together, they welcomed five children over the years.

In 2020, it was reported that they had filed for divorce, however, it seems as though they have since decided to stay together.

Marion Cunningham, played by Marion Ross

Marion Ross, 94, hails from Watertown, Minnesota. She made her acting debut in 1953, when she starred in the movie Forever Female, which quickly propelled her into the spotlight.

She starred in numerous movies and TV shows throughout the '50s, '60s, and '70s, before she was cast as Marion Cunningham in Happy Days.

Like Williams, she was in the show for all 11 seasons, and she even continued the role in the spinoff Joanie Loves Chachi.

Her other major acting credits include the ABC show The Love Boat, CBS' award-winning Brooklyn Bridge, The Evening Star (alongside Shirley MacLaine), the fantasy drama Touched by an Angel, The Drew Carey Show, That '70s Show, Gilmore Girls, ABC's Brothers & Sisters, doctor shows Nurse Jackie and Grey's Anatomy, and Two and a Half Men.

She also got into voice work - voicing characters in numerous animated shows over the years like King of the Hill, SpongeBob SquarePants, Kung Fu Panda, The Wild Thornberrys and Scooby-Doo. In 2021, she announced she was retiring from acting at age 92.

She married actor Paul Michael in 1988, and they were together until his death in 2011.

Together, they had two kids - a son, named Jim Meskimen, who is also an actor, and a daughter, named Ellen Plummer, who is a writer and producer.

Howard Cunningham, played by Tom Bosley

Tom Bosley, who is from Chicago, Illinois, started his career off by working on the stage - starring in numerous Broadway plays like Fiorello! and Beauty and the Beast.

He switched to the screen in 1963, and went on to play Howard Cunningham in Happy Days for all 11 seasons.

Afterwards, he did not slow down. He continued to act, landing roles in Murder, She Wrote, Steven Spielberg's Night Gallery, Father Dowling Mysteries, Mixed Company, Million Dollar Mystery, The Back-up Plan (alongside Jennifer Lopez and Alex O'Loughlin), and Santa Buddies in 2010 - which was his final role.

He also narrated numerous documentaries and voiced many cartoon characters throughout his vast career.

Bosley was married twice - first to a woman named Jean Eliot from 1962 to 1978, whom he welcomed one child with, a daughter, named Amy Baer, and second to actress Patricia Carr in 1980.

He passed away from complications of a staph infection in October 2010 at age 83, after battling lung cancer.

Arthur 'Fonzie' Fonzarelli, played by Henry Winkler

Henry Winkler, 77, from New York City, said he dreamed of being an actor from an early age.

After college, he joined the Yale Repertory Theatre company and starred in a slew of plays in the area.

He went on to star on Broadway, and eventually branched out to movies and television, which ultimately led him to being cast as Arthur 'Fonzie' Fonzarelli in Happy Days.

While Fonzie was originally supposed to be a minor side character in the show, Winkler's exceptional performance quickly captured the hearts of millions around the globe, and he was quickly moved from recurring character to main character after the series' first season.

He became an integral part of the show for the rest of its time on the air, and afterwards, the roles came pouring in.

His other acting early credits include the movie Heroes (alongside Harrison Ford and Sally Field), Carl Reiner's The One and Only, Night Shift (which was directed by his co-star Howard), and An American Christmas Carol, but then took a break from being in front of the camera to focus more on the other side.

He soon started directing and producing movies and TV shows, including the 1988 movie Memories of Me (which starred Billy Chrystal), the comedy Cop and a Half, and the original MacGyver series.

He returned to acting in the 1990s, starring in the horror classic Scream, the legal drama The Practice, The Waterboy (alongside Adam Sandler), Out of Practice, Royal Pains, Parks and Recreation, Bojack Horseman, Better Late than Never, Barry, and arguably his biggest role, the sitcom Arrested Development.

Over the course of his decades-long career, Winkler has now acted, directed, or executive produced more than 100 projects, and has won many major awards for his work - including an Emmy and two Golden Globes.

Winkler also wrote a series of children's books - which were turned into a TV show called Hank Zipzer - and released numerous adult novels, as well as a memoir in 2011.

He married a woman named Stacey Weiztman, whom he had met in a clothing store, in 1978.

They welcomed two children together, a son named Max and a daughter named Zoe. He also adopted Stacey's son from a previous marriage, named Jed.

Ralph Malph, played by Don Most

Don Most, 69, grew up in Brooklyn, New York, left school and moved to California after he landed the role as Ralph Malph in Happy Days.

He starred in the show for the first seven seasons, and returned during its final season as a guest star.

Happy Days helped launch a major career for Most, and he went on to star in the rom-com Leo and Loree, The Great Buck Howard (alongside Tom Hanks' son Colin Hanks and John Malkovich), Baywatch, Star Trek: Voyager, Glee, and the sitcom Charles in Charge.

He has also graced the stage, appearing in various plays around the world, and lent his voice to many animated shows including Dungeons & Dragons, Teen Wolf, and Family Guy.

In addition, the acclaimed actor stepped into the world of music and released his debut album, entitled Donny Most, in 1976.

He later focused on swing music, releasing a Christmas album called Swinging Down The Chimney Tonight in 2016.

In 2017, he embarked on a tour with a seven-piece band, in which he performed a set of 1950s songs.

He married actress Morgan Hart in 1982, and they have welcomed two daughters together.

Joanie Cunningham, played by Erin Moran

Moran, who grew up in Burbank, California, started acting when she was just five years old - starring in a commercial for First Federal Bank.

At age six, she was cast in the CBS series Daktari, and two years after that, she starred in her first flick, How Sweet It Is! (opposite Debbie Reynolds).

When she was 13, she was cast as Joanie Cunningham in Happy Days, appearing in the series for all 11 seasons. She also starred in the spin-off Joanie Loves Chachi.

Following the success of Happy Days, Moran went on to star in The Love Boat, Murder, She Wrote, Galaxy of Terror, and the 2010 flick Not Another B Movie. She also participated in VH1's Celebrity Fit Club.

She later revealed that she suffered from depression after Happy Days - and that she struggled to land roles despite her popularity in the show.

She eventually left Los Angeles to live in the California mountains, but revealed in 2010 that her house had been foreclosed on and that she had moved into her mother-in-law's trailer home in Indiana.

The once-beloved actress then turned to drugs and alcohol, and she often made headlines for her wild partying.

In 2012, it was reported that she was living in a motel room after getting kicked out by her mother-in-law after the two got into a drunken brawl.

'Erin was going out to bars and coming home at all hours of the night, sometimes with her rowdy bar friends, and Steve's mom just couldn't take it anymore,' a source told The National Enquirer at the time.

She married a man named Rocky Ferguson in 1987, but they divorced in 1993, after six years of marriage.

She then married a guy named Steven Fleischmann in 1993, who she was with up until her passing.

She died in April 2017, at age 56, due to complications of stage four throat cancer. Despite rumors that she died of a drug overdose, a report showed that no illegal substances were found in her body or in her home at the time of her death.

Shirley Feeney, played by Cindy Williams

Williams, who hails from Van Nuys, California, started her career off by acting in a series of advertisements and commercials after college.

She then started landing guest roles in TV shows - like Room 222, Nanny and the Professor, and Love, American Style.

She was hired, alongside Penny Marshall, to write for Francis Ford Coppola's company Zoetrope, and it was during that time that Happy Days' creator Garry Marshall asked the pair to come on to Happy Days.

She played Shirley Feeney, while Marshall portrayed her roommate, Laverne De Fazio, and the two characters went on a double date with Richie and Fonzie in the episode.

The dynamic between Shirley and Laverne instantly captivated audiences, and the pairing was so popular that they then earned their own spinoff show called Laverne & Shirley, which aired from 1976 to 1982.

Williams went on to star in the sci-fi flick UFOria, the sitcom Normal Life, and ABC's Getting By.

She also dabbled in theater work, making her Broadway debut in The Drowsy Chaperone in 2007. The actress published a memoir, called Shirley, I Jest! in 2015.

She married musician Bill Hudson in 1982, and together, they had two kids - a daughter, named Emily, and a son, named Zachary. They divorced in 2000.

It was announced that Williams had passed away at age 75 on January 25, 2023, after a 'brief illness.'