Assignment Editor (Part-time)

Title: Assignment Editor

Department: News

JOB DESCRIPTION :

Deadline-oriented people person to facilitate the coverage of news stories and the assignment of field crews

Help to assign news stories to reporters and photographers on a daily basis to cover and advance local news for both broadcast and digital

Develop and maintain contacts with law enforcement and fire departments, local government and community organizations to stay updated on current events

Assist with story research and investigation

Coordinate coverage through network affiliates

Listen to and understand scanner traffic

Coordinate and book satellite windows

Take in live and recorded feeds from crews in the field

Monitor news tips and grow pool of contacts and sources

Other duties as assigned by news management

REQUIRED QUALIFICATIONS:

Strong news judgment

Possess strong organizational skills

Ability to work under pressure and meet deadlines

Ability to quickly prioritize and make decisions, and good problem-solving skills

Strong interpersonal skills and the ability to work with a diverse staff

Experience with Microsoft Windows including Outlook, iNews, as well as Social Media

Must be available to work any shift required in a 24/7 newsroom including weekends and evenings

PREFERRED QUALIFICATIONS:

Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism, Communications or related field

1-3 years in a medium or large market

