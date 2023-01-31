ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Associated Press

Slow transfer day in Spain; Barcelona gets to register Gavi

By TALES AZZONI
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pRa3I_0kXnsmxP00
Barcelona's Gavi, right, attempts a shot at goal in front of Getafe's Angel Algobia during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Barcelona and Getafe at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona, Spain, Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023. (AP Photo/Joan Monfort)

MADRID (AP) — Forget about signing new players. Barcelona had to work just to register the ones it already had.

As part of a slow day for Spanish clubs at the end of the winter transfer window, Barcelona was unable to significantly boost its squad and instead had to work to rearrange its finances and make sure it could fit some of its current players under the salary cap.

The Catalan club improved its financial situation recently but still struggled to comply with the Spanish league’s strict fair-play rules.

Its only hopes for last-minute deals reportedly involved Mexican right back Julián Araujo, the U.S. born player who plays for the Los Angeles Galaxy in the Major League Soccer, and Morocco midfielder Sofyan Amrabat from Fiorentina.

First, though, Barcelona wanted to give young star Gavi a first-team contract, and register defenders Ronald Araújo and Marcos Alonso after they renewed their deals with the club. It was able to get the Gavi deal done, in part thanks to the retirement of Gerard Piqué and the departures of Héctor Bellerín to Sporting Lisbon and Memphis Depay to Atletico Madrid, but Araújo’s and Alonso’s revamped contracts likely won’t take effect until the summer.

Spanish league president Javier Tebas had said Barcelona will have to save more than 200 million euros ahead of the summer transfer window, but Gavi was allowed to be registered thanks to a court ruling in favor of the Catalan club. The league said it would appeal the ruling. Getting the 18-year-old to the first team is crucial for Barcelona to keep him from having the option of leaving for free in the summer.

Soccer

Real Madrid is in a better situation financially, but also isn’t likely to add anyone to its squad other than Brazilian teenage sensation Endrick from Palmeiras, who was signed on a deal that will see him join the club when he turns 18 in 2024. On the other hand, it was not expected to lose any of the top players who helped it win the Champions League and the Spanish league last season.

Madrid rival Atletico signed Dutch forward Depay on loan from Barcelona and Irish right back Matt Doherty after he was released by Tottenham, but lost Matheus Cunha to Wolverhampton and João Félix on loan to Chelsea. Defender Felipe joined Nottingham Forest in England.

OTHER TEAMS

Rayo Vallecano was finally able to register forward Raúl de Tomás after his transfer from Espanyol hadn’t come through in time at the previous transfer deadline.

Defending Copa del Rey champion Real Betis lost defender Álex Moreno to Aston Villa, while the only loss for Copa runner-up Valencia was coach Gennaro Gattuso, whose contract was terminated by mutual agreement on Monday.

Cádiz signed midfielder Youba Diarra from Salzburg, while Getafe brought in Gonzalo Villar on loan from Roma. Girona signed Peru defender Alexander Callens from New York City, while Mallorca added defender Ludwig Augustinsson from Aston Villa after seeing Braian Cufré move to NYC in Major League Soccer.

Valladolid signed Canadian forward Cyle Larin, and struggling Sevilla has added defender Loic Badé from Rennes, midfielder Pape Gueye from Olympique Marseille and forward Bryan Gil on a loan from Tottenham. The Spanish club loaned midfielder Thomas Delaney to Hoffenheim.

Villarreal lost goalkeeper Gerónimo Rulli to Ajax and forward Arnaut Danjuma to Tottenham, while Espanyol added midfielder Denis Suárez after he left Celta Vigo.

___

Tales Azzoni on Twitter: http://twitter.com/tazzoni

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Hakim Ziyech left stranded in Paris following Chelsea transfer blunder and computer crash

Chelsea winger Hakim Ziyech has reportedly been left stranded in Paris following a move to PSG that fell through in bizarre circumstances. The Morocco international looked to be on his way to the Parc des Princes, but Chelsea sent through the wrong documentation more than once, while there was also a computer crash that meant the deal couldn’t be completed on time, according to the Daily Express.
Yardbarker

LFP Finds Chelsea at Fault for Hakim Ziyech-PSG Loan Transfer Mishap, per Report

Paris Saint-Germain will not be having Hakim Ziyech in their squad for the second half of the 2022-23 season after the capital club had their appeal denied by the Ligue de Football Professionnel. While the LFP didn’t accept the appeal from PSG, RMC Sport reported Wednesday, citing sources, the committee...
Porterville Recorder

Messi scores as PSG moves 5 points clear but Mbappe injured

PARIS (AP) — World Cup winner Lionel Messi scored and Kylian Mbappé missed a twice-taken penalty before getting injured as Paris Saint-Germain won 3-1 at Montpellier to move five points clear at the top of the French league on Wednesday. Mbappé went down clutching his leg just under...
CBS Sports

Three reasons why Juventus can still save their season after beating Lazio in the Coppa Italia quarterfinals

It has been a chaotic month for Juventus fans. The new year started with some negative news for the club as Juve have been handed a 15-point deduction from the current Serie A standings and former club chairman Andrea Agnelli was suspended for two years from holding office in Italian soccer due to mishandling and manipulating transfer finances. This new scandal around the club forced the current sporting director Federico Cherubini to keep the current roster for the remaining part of the season while awaiting the comebacks of key players Federico Chiesa and Dusan Vlahovic.
NBC Sports

Premier League transfer news, live! Complete list of January transfers so far

The January transfer window has again seen big-name imports into the Premier League, and the final hours of the window are seeing a flurry of deals take place. Chelsea spent big, once again, while Liverpool signed Cody Gakpo and Arsenal added Trossard, Jorginho and Jakub Kiwior. [ TRANSFER NEWS: Liverpool...
BBC

Barcelona: Englishman Miles Barron revealed as club's first manager

Until now, the identity of Barcelona's first manager has been shrouded in mystery. The club's official records refer to him only as 'B. Barren', noting that he was an Englishman who was in charge for a brief period in 1912. New research has revealed the truth about this footballing pioneer,...
Yardbarker

Barcelona register January target 18 seconds late due to “computer error”

It was a relatively quiet January for Barcelona, up until the final day of the transfer window. A deal for Fiorentina midfielder Sofyan Amrabat was attempted but ultimately unsuccessful, but a move for LA Galaxy fullback Julian Araujo looked well set. Barca agreed to fee with the MLS side for...
BBC

Moises Caicedo: Brighton midfielder returns to training after failed move

Brighton midfielder Moises Caicedo returned to training on Wednesday after failing to secure a move away from the club during the transfer window. The Seagulls rejected two bids from Arsenal for the Ecuador international, the second worth around £70m. Caicedo informed Brighton in an open letter he wanted a...
BBC

Kenny Shiels: Northern Ireland women's manager leaves role

Kenny Shiels has left his role as manager of Northern Ireland women's team. Shiels took over in May 2019 and led the team to last summer's European Championship finals in England, their first major tournament. However, the former Kilmarnock and Derry City boss was unable to secure qualification for this...
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
633K+
Post
672M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy