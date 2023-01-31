ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

‘Extremely triggering’: Police shooting survivors react to Tyre Nichols video

The footage of Tyre Nichols’ deadly police arrest is hard to watch, but for those who have survived brutal police encounters, it can be unbearable. “I’m very intentional about not watching those types of videos. They are extremely triggering for me,” said Leon Ford, who survived a police shooting and now works as an activist for the social change organization The Hear Foundation. “I’d encourage people not to watch them because it’s going to weigh on you.”
MEMPHIS, TN
Man pleads guilty to threatening to kill Queen Elizabeth II in 2021

A British man has pleaded guilty to threatening to assassinate the late Queen Elizabeth II on Christmas Day 2021, police have said. Jaswant Singh Chail, 21, pleaded guilty to three charges, including treason and possession of an offensive weapon, at a hearing at London’s Old Bailey court on Friday following an investigation by the London Metropolitan Police Counter Terrorism Command.
What to know about the suspected Chinese spy balloon

A suspected Chinese surveillance balloon in the skies over the continental United States has sparked national security and diplomatic concerns, adding to already tense Washington-Beijing relations. The incident prompted Secretary of State Antony Blinken to postpone his highly anticipated trip to China, saying Friday that the high-altitude Chinese balloon entering...
MONTANA STATE

