Idaho8.com
Failed GOP candidate accused in shootings at Democratic officials’ homes pleads not guilty
The failed GOP candidate accused of coordinating the shootings at Democratic officials’ homes in Albuquerque, New Mexico, pleaded not guilty Friday. Solomon Peña entered the plea through his attorney Roberta Yurcic at an arraignment hearing. Both appeared via teleconference. Peña was indicted by a grand jury on 14...
‘Extremely triggering’: Police shooting survivors react to Tyre Nichols video
The footage of Tyre Nichols’ deadly police arrest is hard to watch, but for those who have survived brutal police encounters, it can be unbearable. “I’m very intentional about not watching those types of videos. They are extremely triggering for me,” said Leon Ford, who survived a police shooting and now works as an activist for the social change organization The Hear Foundation. “I’d encourage people not to watch them because it’s going to weigh on you.”
Man pleads guilty to threatening to kill Queen Elizabeth II in 2021
A British man has pleaded guilty to threatening to assassinate the late Queen Elizabeth II on Christmas Day 2021, police have said. Jaswant Singh Chail, 21, pleaded guilty to three charges, including treason and possession of an offensive weapon, at a hearing at London’s Old Bailey court on Friday following an investigation by the London Metropolitan Police Counter Terrorism Command.
Attorneys for Hae Min Lee’s family ask Maryland court for redo of hearing that vacated Adnan Syed’s conviction
Attorneys representing the family of Hae Min Lee, the teen whose 1999 killing was investigated on the “Serial” podcast, asked an appellate court on Thursday to redo a hearing that vacated the murder conviction of Adnan Syed — and to reinstate Syed’s conviction in the meantime.
Exclusive: Supreme Court justices used personal emails for work and ‘burn bags’ were left open in hallways, sources say
Long before the leak of a draft opinion reversing Roe v. Wade, some Supreme Court justices often used personal email accounts for sensitive transmissions instead of secure servers set up to guard such information, among other security lapses not made public in the court’s report on the investigation last month.
2 arrested in central California shooting that left 6 dead, including mother clutching 10-month-old son
Two suspects were taken into custody, one after a shootout, in a “cartel-style” massacre last month that left six people dead in central California, including a young mother and her 10-month-old son, authorities announced Friday. The suspects, identified in charging documents as Angel Uriarte, 35, and Noah Beard,...
From MAGA flamethrower to powerful committee chair: Jim Jordan’s effort to rebrand draws skepticism on Capitol Hill
Rep. Jim Jordan, one of the GOP’s most vocal partisans and now the chair of the powerful Judiciary Committee, started a recent meeting on the “weaponization” of the federal government with a surprising move: He urged caution. Rather than issuing a series of partisan attack lines about...
San Francisco police arrest man who allegedly fired ‘possible blanks’ inside a synagogue
San Francisco police arrested a man suspected of firing several apparently blank rounds inside a synagogue and a movie theater earlier this week, authorities said Friday. Officers found the man around 5:00 p.m. PT Friday and detained him “without further incident,” the San Francisco Police Department said in a statement.
US Capitol Police ramp up security ahead of Biden’s State of the Union address
US Capitol Police are ramping up security for President Joe Biden‘s State of the Union address to Congress next week, including adding a non-scalable fence around the Capitol grounds, according to two sources familiar with the plans. Intelligence officials in the police department warned in an email circulated to...
A vulnerable power grid is in the crosshairs of domestic extremist groups
Gunshots fired at two power substations in Moore County, North Carolina, late last year left 45,000 homes and businesses without power and more attacks just like that could already be planned by domestic extremist groups, according to experts. “All of a sudden, about 8:45 p.m., about 20 shots fired off...
5 things to know for Feb. 3: Arctic blast, Spy balloon, Ukraine, Tobacco, Eye drops
While you were sleeping this week, many sky watchers in the Northern Hemisphere were up overnight trying to catch a glimpse of a rare green-hued comet passing by Earth. Take a look at some of the photos they captured of the celestial object swinging through our cosmic neighborhood. Here’s what...
What to know about the suspected Chinese spy balloon
A suspected Chinese surveillance balloon in the skies over the continental United States has sparked national security and diplomatic concerns, adding to already tense Washington-Beijing relations. The incident prompted Secretary of State Antony Blinken to postpone his highly anticipated trip to China, saying Friday that the high-altitude Chinese balloon entering...
