EA and Respawn reportedly scrap single-player Apex and Titanfall game, may lay off more workers
Electronic Arts and Respawn Entertainment have pulled the plug on its second Apex Legends game in as many days, according to a new report by Bloomberg. The title, a single-player game set in the Apex and Titanfall universe that was not publicly announced yet, was “quietly canceled” yesterday after the companies also pulled the plug on the Apex Legends Mobile game. It was codenamed Titanfall Legends, according to the report.
League devs give update on Clash return after Riot cyber attack
The cyber attack on Jan. 20 paired with the ransom note demanding $10 million in exchange for the source code has left Riot Games in crisis mode, trying to patch up its security systems while still maintaining League of Legends, Teamfight Tactics, and Legends of Runeterra. Although the games are back on track with League’s Patch 13.3 arriving on Feb. 8, League devs admit the recent events have taken a toll on Clash.
Respawn’s canceled Titanfall title may have been an Apex Legends campaign
Anyone who played either of the Titanfall games in the mid-2010s will tell you the popular Apex Legends battle royale is set in the same universe as those titles. There have been rumors for years that Respawn might have been working on something else, but no official confirmation. Now the word is getting out that a canceled single-player game from the developer was an Apex tie-in.
Riot extends TFT Lunar Gala and Fortune’s Favor mode
Riot Games has extended the Teamfight Tactics Lunar Gala event and the temporary mode Fortune’s Favor for a few days. Scheduled to originally end on Feb. 9, the Lunar Gala TFT Set Eight event and Fortune’s Favor game mode have been extended, Riot announced today. The event and mode will now run until Feb. 13 at 12:30pm CT, giving players additional time to earn rewards and keep high-rolling champions in Fortune’s Favor, according to Riot.
All BLAST Paris CS:GO Major RMR dates
The dates for the Regional Major Ranking (RMR) events for the $1.25 million BLAST Paris Major in May have been set. The RMRs are the final qualifiers for the Major. Before them, each region hosts open and closed qualifiers for teams that have not directly booked a spot in their respective RMR. Certain teams receive invites for the closed qualifier via Valve’s regional CS:GO standings.
Game-breaking CS:GO bug hurts FURIA’s economy at IEM Katowice 2023
Imagine if you dropped a weapon for your teammate on CT spawn of Mirage and the gun simply disappeared out of thin air. That’s upsetting, right? Well, this game-breaking bug actually exists, and it happened during the FURIA versus BIG series at IEM Katowice 2023 Play-In stage yesterday, Feb. 1.
PlayStation Plus subscriptions are bouncing back as PS5 issues finally draw to a close
Now everyone will be able to have one. PlayStation 5 sales are skyrocketing and Sony is finally ramping up their production to meet the increase in demand, meaning that previously diminishing PlayStation Plus subscriptions have started to rebound. The newest generation’s sales are catching up to its predecessor’s, with the...
Rain and RobbaN’s returns to FaZe make CS:GO dream milestone feel possible
Star CS:GO rifler rain and head coach Robert “RobbaN” Dahlström have returned to FaZe Clan’s active lineup today. Their returns come just in time for the team’s debut at the $1 million IEM Katowice 2023 group stage tomorrow in which they have the opportunity to take the Intel Grand Slam season four title.
Where to use the Al Bagra Fortress (ABF) Antiquities key in DMZ
Warzone 2 brought players to Al Mazrah, an all-new map where the Tarkov-style DMZ mode can be played. This massive expanse contains diverse biomes and countless points of interest where players can either search for loot in the form of current, weapons, or armor or look to engage with enemy players or squads.
Dota 2 caster drops bombshell claim: A controversial team has reportedly been match-fixing in China
Just when it looked like things couldn’t get any worse for Knights, who were accused of using map hacks in Chinese DPC matches and are currently being investigated, Ukrainian Dota 2 caster V1lat claims he’s found evidence they were also involved in a match-fixing scandal. Having already qualified...
A heavily-requested streamer feature is finally arriving with Overwatch 2 season 3
This past week, Overwatch 2 developers have been slowly announcing some of the changes coming in season three, which begins on Feb. 7. Competitive mode enthusiasts already received their good news in the form of matchmaking changes and easier rank-ups while Ramattra experts may have to plan around a newly-nerfed ultimate.
Activision ignores Warzone 2 players’ wishes by including AI enemies on new Resurgence map Ashika Island
Call of Duty: Warzone 2’s new Resurgence map may have some heavy lore implications, but it appears it will come at the cost of continuing a feature with which battle royale players seem to be quite fed up. In a new blog breaking down the map and its points...
