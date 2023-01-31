Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Escape to 5 warm-weather destinations a non-stop flight from DenverBrittany AnasDenver, CO
Alcohol most commonly abused substance in Denver, experts sayDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Preschoolers can attend immersive nature school in Highlands RanchNatasha LovatoHighlands Ranch, CO
Denver may lease Comfort Inn for homeless familiesDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Pumpkin hurling contest may return to AuroraDavid HeitzAurora, CO
Related
Surprise team interested in Derek Carr trade?
Derek Carr will likely be traded or released by the Las Vegas Raiders in the coming days, and a new team has reportedly entered the mix for the veteran quarterback. ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler wrote on Friday that NFL scouts and executives at the Senior Bowl in Alabama were “buzzing” about the New Orleans Saints as... The post Surprise team interested in Derek Carr trade? appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Calvin Johnson Could Reconcile with Lions Soon
The Lions could have the full support of Calvin Johnson soon.
Report: 1 team openly going ‘all out’ for Aaron Rodgers
Aaron Rodgers is far from certain to return to the Green Bay Packers next season, and there is at least one team that is determined to convince him a fresh start would be in his best interest. The New York Jets have been mentioned as a logical fit for Rodgers should the Packers trade the... The post Report: 1 team openly going ‘all out’ for Aaron Rodgers appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Yardbarker
Patrick Mahomes settles Jordan vs. LeBron debate once and for all
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is on the precipice of all-time NFL greatness. He is the latest to weigh in on a debate that has raged in the NBA for several years: Who is basketball’s greatest of all time (GOAT)?. Battle lines were drawn in this conversation long...
Sean Payton off to a bad start in Denver thanks to Dolphins latest hire
The Denver Broncos got their man in newly minted head coach Sean Payton, but it looks like Payton won’t be getting his top choice of defensive coordinator in 2023. This week, the Denver Broncos traded for former New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton to begin a new era for the franchise. Some believe the Saints to be the outright winners of that trade, yet Denver still got a bargain for Payton and should benefit from cleaning house.
Yardbarker
Steelers Legend Terry Bradshaw Was Despondent And Begged Al Davis To Be Traded In 1974
The Pittsburgh Steelers have had an incredible run since Art Rooney decided to hire Chuck Noll in 1969. Noll, Dan Rooney, and Dick Haley built an incredible roster that delivered four Super Bowl victories in six seasons in the mid to late 1970’s. They drafted multiple Hall of Famers starting with Joe Greene and built the best defense in NFL history.
Yardbarker
Connection Between Steelers' HC Mike Tomlin And Jon Gruden Could Lead To Intriguing Offensive Hire
On January 18th, the Pittsburgh Steelers announced they would be retaining their offensive coordinator, Matt Canada. For most of the 2022 season, fans and analysts speculated about Canada's fate. Many believed he would be fired during the bye week, but that didn't happen. Then some thought he would be fired at the end of the season, but that didn't happen either.
Yardbarker
Eric Bieniemy reportedly will come with great competition, heavy price for Commanders
The Washington Commanders are among several teams waiting to talk to Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy after Super Bowl LVII. Washington has requested to interview Bieniemy for its offensive coordinator vacancy. The Commanders may face competition and a heavy price if they want his services. According to NBC...
Yardbarker
Lamar Trade to Falcons: Ravens Get 3 First-Round Picks?
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is a free agent this offseason, and the club insists there is a "200-percent change'' that he'll be retained. But .. along with the team continuing its two-year journey toward trying to sign him, and along with the Ravens likely to franchise tag him if a deal isn't met ...
Jason Cabinda explains huge difference between Dan Campbell and Matt Patricia
When the Detroit Lions fired Jim Caldwell and hired Matt Patricia as their head coach prior to the 2018 season, the hope was that he would come in and take the team to the next level. Well, as we now know, rather than taking Detroit to the next level, Patricia pretty much burned the organization to the ground, and he ended up getting fired before the 2020 season was over. Now, Dan Campbell is running the show, and fullback Jason Cabinda sees some big differences.
Harris twins split up on National Signing Day as Andrew picks UCF, Michael picks Maryland
One of the more unique recruitment(s) of the 2023 cycle is finally over. Twin four-star linebackers Andrew and Michael Harris are headed to different schools as Andrew announced on National Signing Day that he's headed to UCF while Michael announced a verbal pledge Maryland. Both Andrew and Michael were committed...
Ohio State lands in final four of star Ohio running back's trimmed list
The Ohio State recruiting philosophy might be changing right before our eyes and it has a lot to do with Name, Image Likeness. The Buckeyes will still continue to have a national reach, but we might see much more of a hometown flavor with recruits going forward. A case in...
Yardbarker
Sean Payton to interview ex-head coach for Broncos DC job
Sean Payton has begun the process of assembling his coaching staff with the Denver Broncos, and there is at least one big name that will receive consideration for a top position. The Broncos have requested permission to interview Brian Flores for their defensive coordinator job, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media...
atozsports.com
Vikings: Popular DC candidate just became available
The Minnesota Vikings’ search for its next defensive coordinator has stalled as of late, but that doesn’t mean there aren’t plenty of great options still available. ESPN’s Kevin Seifert reports that the Vikings are holding out for a potential interview with Denver Broncos DC Ejiro Evero. However, they’ll likely have to wait for him to wrap up his interview process with Arizona and Indianapolis, who are interested in him as a head coaching candidate.
Ryan Day announces major Ohio State offense change
New Ohio State offensive coordinator Brian Hartline will call plays, but only for a limited time. After that, it’s yet to be determined who will do that for the Buckeyes next season. Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day promoted Hartline, a prolific recruiter, from wide receivers coach to offensive coordinator following the departure of former offensive Read more... The post Ryan Day announces major Ohio State offense change appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Aaron Rodgers Announces He Will Not Be Going to the 49ers at Pebble Beach Pro-Am
Aaron Rodgers having some fun with the Pebble Beach crowd.
Yardbarker
The Steelers Will Have A Tough Decision To Make In 2023 About A Particular Wide Receiver's Future
Certain injuries as well as other factors paved the way for players on the Pittsburgh Steelers to see the first legitimate action of their career in 2022. Going forward, the franchise will have to make key decisions regarding the future of guys who were essentially fill-in players for the majority of the season.
Jeff Fisher Reportedly Resigns From Notable Coaching Job
Longtime NFL head coach Jeff Fisher won't be a part of the 2023 USFL season. Fisher has decided to step down from his role as the head coach of the Michigan Panthers. Former 49ers head coach Mike Nolan will replace him. In an official statement, Fisher announced that he's stepping ...
Despite QB need, Saints unlikely to be trade partner for Bears
For 15 years, the New Orleans Saints didn't have to worry about the quarterback position with Drew Brees behind center. But two years after the future Hall of Famers retirement, New Orleans is still looking to find its post-Brees franchise quarterback. Jameis Winston is still under contract, but the 2015...
Bengals potential cap casualty cut candidates before free agency
The Cincinnati Bengals, at least right now and on paper, aren’t hurting for cap space. Duke Tobin and the Bengals have some of the most notable free cap space in the NFL as they charge into the offseason. But with urgency to get Joe Burrow’s extension done and a...
Comments / 0