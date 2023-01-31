ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Whiskey Riff

Eagles Quarterback Jalen Hurts Breaks Hearts Across America After Debuting Girlfriend During NFC Championship Celebrations

It’s the sound of hearts breaking across Philadelphia and the state of Pennsylvania… and let’s be honest, everywhere else in the country, too. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts made a very rare public appearance with his girlfriend Bryonna “Bry” Burrows after the NFC Championship game this past Sunday, which is a surprise to many fans, as he is extremely private about his life outside of football.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
OnlyHomers

Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl

Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Larry Brown Sports

Tom Brady reportedly chose retirement over 1 other option

Tom Brady on Wednesday announced that he has once again retired from playing in the NFL. Had he decided to return in 2023, it reportedly would have only been for one team. According to ESPN’s Jeff Darlington, Brady had for months told those close to him that he would either retire or continue playing for... The post Tom Brady reportedly chose retirement over 1 other option appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
TAMPA, FL
Wichita Eagle

Super Bowl Ticket Prices Skyrocket

The showdown between the Eagles and Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII is packed with storylines, and fans are doling out unparalleled prices to be there in person for the big game. The top seeds from the AFC and NFC each survived conference championship weekend, and now we get a showdown between two of the league’s most exciting quarterbacks with the Lombardi Trophy on the line.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KENS 5

DeMeco Ryans returns to Texans in new role as head coach

HOUSTON — The Houston Texans hired a familiar face to be their newest head coach. Former Texans linebacker and last year's San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans was officially made the franchise's sixth head coach on Wednesday. Ryans, 38, just finished his sixth season as a Niners' staff...
HOUSTON, TX
KENS 5

Chiefs vs. Eagles Super Bowl LVII storylines | Locked on Sports Today

GLENDALE, Ariz. — Super Bowl LVII will take place in Glendale, Arizona on Sunday, February 12 between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs. Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs are back in the Super Bowl after taking care of the Bengals, who only mustered six first half points and couldn't complete a comeback in the second half, despite injuries piling up for Kansas City.
KANSAS CITY, MO

