dotesports.com
These 2 League champions are getting buffs to make up for Patch 13.3’s item changes
League of Legends‘ next update is just around the corner, and the early patch notes indicate it might bring a significant meta-shift to Summoner’s Rift. Now Riot Games has set most of its balancing changes for Patch 13.3, the developers have refined their changes by adjusting champions who’ve been indirectly hit by the upcoming update.
dotesports.com
How League’s meta will shape up now that Patch 13.1B is live
League of Legends season 13 started a few weeks ago, but Riot Games is already bringing massive balance changes to both champions and items. Despite a social engineering attack, Riot introduced most of the tentative changes to live servers on Jan. 26 with Patch 13.1B, potentially shifting the entire meta once again. But which updates are going to be the most impactful and which champions will rise in popularity?
dotesports.com
Apex Legends Mobile numbers show possible reasons why game was axed
A new report has provided one of the possible reasons why Apex Legends Mobile was shut down by EA and Respawn Entertainment earlier this week. The report, by industry analysis firm Niko Partners, shows that player engagement in Apex Legends Mobile dropped precipitously over the past few months, especially when compared with other similar mobile games from notable IP.
dotesports.com
Game-losing Overwatch 2 control mode issue has players begging for a patch
Overwatch 2’s famed Control mode, which sees players duke it out in a confined space for objective supremacy, is hard enough without glitches deciding the victors—so, of course, a suspected new issue popping up in the playlist has landed squarely in the fandom’s targets. The problem hit...
dotesports.com
Game-breaking CS:GO bug hurts FURIA’s economy at IEM Katowice 2023
Imagine if you dropped a weapon for your teammate on CT spawn of Mirage and the gun simply disappeared out of thin air. That’s upsetting, right? Well, this game-breaking bug actually exists, and it happened during the FURIA versus BIG series at IEM Katowice 2023 Play-In stage yesterday, Feb. 1.
dotesports.com
EA and Respawn reportedly scrap single-player Apex and Titanfall game, may lay off more workers
Electronic Arts and Respawn Entertainment have pulled the plug on its second Apex Legends game in as many days, according to a new report by Bloomberg. The title, a single-player game set in the Apex and Titanfall universe that was not publicly announced yet, was “quietly canceled” yesterday after the companies also pulled the plug on the Apex Legends Mobile game. It was codenamed Titanfall Legends, according to the report.
dotesports.com
Apex Legends fans are begging Respawn to ban infamous top-ranked Xbox player
Cheating is a common issue in competitive games, and Apex Legends is no exception. Another cheating scandal has sparked in the community recently when a gaming clip revealed nine players boosting their way up the ladder. In the video, the Xbox player can be seen playing in Predator. He’s reached...
dotesports.com
4 VALORANT agents are more valued by players the higher their rank is
When the skill level gets higher as you climb the ranks of competitive VALORANT, some agents emerge as more valuable than others. Whereas agents that are more viable to solo playmakers such as Reyna and Phoenix start to fall off, agents that provide more support to an overall composition become more viable.
dotesports.com
VALORANT players flock to one role when picking agents at every single rank
In any team game, it’s important for everyone to have specific roles, often in the form of support or offense. In VALORANT, the current 20 agents are divided into four different roles—duelist, sentinel, initiator, and controller. Duelists come equipped with utility that allows them to be aggressive, enter...
dotesports.com
These 3 League champions are getting banned in over half of their games in Master tier and above among Korean solo queue players
With the League of Legends meta still shifting and transforming, many players are discovering powerful champions to pick and ban through their various solo queue adventures. At the top of the ladder in Korea, for example, there is a new trio that has taken over as the most-banned champions in the game in Master rank and above.
dotesports.com
A unique League support pick has the best win rate of all champions in Challenger right now
Among all of the support champions currently being played in League of Legends solo queue games at the Challenger rank, one peculiar pick stands above the rest of the field with a staggering win rate: Vel’Koz. Vel’Koz holds the highest win rate among all support champions (as well as...
dotesports.com
VALORANT’s biggest agent rework still isn’t enough to make one duelist relevant in ranked
It’s been over a year since one of the most underused agents in VALORANT underwent a massive rework, but even that hasn’t pulled Yoru out of the hole he’s been in since his release. In competitive play, across every rank tier except for Iron, Yoru sits in...
dotesports.com
Why are pro VALORANT players using the Stinger so much?
After months of waiting, exciting VALORANT competitive action has returned in 2023, starting with thrilling tier two Challengers competition across numerous regions, followed by international VCT play beginning in mid-February. Early into the new campaign, a new trend has emerged: the Stinger meta. The breakthrough of the Stinger meta is...
dotesports.com
Riot extends TFT Lunar Gala and Fortune’s Favor mode
Riot Games has extended the Teamfight Tactics Lunar Gala event and the temporary mode Fortune’s Favor for a few days. Scheduled to originally end on Feb. 9, the Lunar Gala TFT Set Eight event and Fortune’s Favor game mode have been extended, Riot announced today. The event and mode will now run until Feb. 13 at 12:30pm CT, giving players additional time to earn rewards and keep high-rolling champions in Fortune’s Favor, according to Riot.
dotesports.com
Is there a new hero coming in Overwatch 2 season 3?
Overwatch 2’s meta is constantly shifting, evolving, and changing with each buff and nerf in game updates. And the winds of change are felt even harder when new heroes release. The launch of OW2 included two new heroes in Junker Queen and Kiriko, and the game’s second season included another with the instantly-meta tank Ramattra. That’s three new heroes added to the world in just a few short months.
dotesports.com
Overwatch 2’s competitive changes might just bring me back for season 3
Our Esperança match wasn’t looking in our favor. Halfway through the game, and the Push bot was deeply entrenched in our team’s territory. I switched from Kiriko to Moira to boost my teammates’ heals and help our DPS pick off Symmetra and Junkrat, and the tide started to turn. One teamfight after another moved in our favor as Symm, Ana, and Mercy fell to my right-clicks.
dotesports.com
A heavily-requested streamer feature is finally arriving with Overwatch 2 season 3
This past week, Overwatch 2 developers have been slowly announcing some of the changes coming in season three, which begins on Feb. 7. Competitive mode enthusiasts already received their good news in the form of matchmaking changes and easier rank-ups while Ramattra experts may have to plan around a newly-nerfed ultimate.
dotesports.com
What are the best Reality Augments in Fortnite?
Fortnite surprised everyone at the start of last year when developer Epic Games implemented the Reality Augments feature. This addition gives players certain buffs and items based on a randomly generated set of perks throughout the game. With each new update, it seems that Epic is adding more exciting game enhancements.
dotesports.com
Titanfall fans think scrapped Apex Legends single-player game leak sounds ‘too good to be true’
The Titanfall community, forever unable to catch a break in the hopes for the future of their wall-running FPS franchise, has had a lot to say about a recent report of a single-player Apex Legends game being canceled. A report on Wednesday, Feb. 1 claimed that EA and Respawn Entertainment...
dotesports.com
Everything players will lose in the DMZ season 2 wipe
Fans of Call of Duty’s DMZ mode were not happy when they found out that there would be a “refresh and reset” to their inventories as part the upcoming new season, but the game’s developers at Infinity Ward have finally shed some more light on the whats and whys behind the decision.
