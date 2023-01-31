Jennifer Lopez just gave a lengthy interview on Apple Music 1’s The Zane Lowe Show to chat about her new music, and she fully opened up about her split with Ben Affleck back in 2004. “It was so painful after we broke up,” she said, via ET. “Once we called off that wedding 20 years ago, it was the biggest heartbreak of my life, and I honestly felt like I was going to die.”

