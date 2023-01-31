Read full article on original website
Related
Thrillist
This Airline Is Offering February Flights Across the U.S. for as Low as $29
You can finally have the vacation of a lifetime without breaking the bank—If you act fast, that is. The low-cost carrier Breeze Airways is giving you the opportunity to travel stress-free this February by offering flights for as low as $29. You have until 11:59 pm on February 6 to book your flight, and travel must be between February 3 and February 28, Travel + Leisure reports. It is also important to note that you must book at least three days before your flight.
Delta Airlines Brings Back a Fancy Flight Perk You Probably Don't Know Exists
The perk, enjoyed by Delta's rich and famous clientele, will surely make flying better.
Thrillist
JetBlue's 'Big Winter Sale' Gets You Flights for $44 If You Book Right Now
Now that the air travel industry's debacle of a holiday season is over, you can comfortably start booking flights again. And as if it were divine timing, JetBlue is launching its "Big Winter Sale," so you can save while doing it too. Now through January 11, you can book cheap...
I flew on a private jet to Miami and on Spirit Airlines back to New York. Here's how my $92 flight compared to a Bombardier Global 7500 which can cost $20,000 an hour to charter.
Unlike flying on a commercial airline, those on private jets do not have to clear security, battle crowded airports, or wait for their boarding zone.
Thrillist
Find Roundtrip Flights to Hawaii for $206 Right Now
This is that nebulous time when you start wondering if you should still be saying happy new year and if it's normal to still wish you were on a break for the holidays. It is also early enough in the year that experts still say this is the best time of year to book a flight. Last week, we highlighted some impressively low prices on round-trip flights to Hawaii. But since we're still in that sweet spot for low-cost fares, the prices remain low enough that it's worth poking around for a potential vacation.
An Oregon family opted to take a multi-day road trip from Florida and spent over $4,000 after Southwest canceled their flight during the holidays
Southwest expects to take a roughly $825 million hit in lost revenue, passenger reimbursements, and other costs from the chaos.
A family drove 2,500 miles from Miami to Salt Lake City in a rental car after Southwest transferred them onto different flights 3 times, then canceled them
The family of four didn't get back to Utah until 3 1/2 days after they arrived at the Miami airport. They described the experience as a "nightmare."
A teacher in Wisconsin who missed her $4,000 honeymoon cruise after Southwest canceled her flight still hasn't gotten her luggage back after 11 days
Andrea Grasenick said she even offered to pick up her two suitcases from the airport after Southwest failed to return them over a week later.
I flew on the world's longest flight in business class and thought the 18-hour trip from Singapore to New York was nearly flawless
Though it was long, I wouldn't hesitate to make the trek again if it included Singapore Airlines' huge lounger and delicious food.
frugalhotspot.com
Costco Unadvertised Sales! FEBRUARY 2023
Hello February! It’s time for another edition of Costco unadvertised sales! I’ve highlighted some of the unadvertised deals for the month of FEBRUARY 2023 being offered at select Costco locations, while supplies last. Some deals may be regional. I’ll update this post periodically with new sales. I...
How to score cheap flights (and mistake fares) in 2023
Travel expert Scott Keyes expects more mistake fares this year.
freightwaves.com
Virtual Hong Kong airline to lease new 777 converted freighters
Hong Kong startup Fly Meta is the latest airline to acquire the new 777-300 converted freighter — expected to make its commercial debut this summer — in a further sign that cargo airlines remain confident about the airfreight market’s long-term direction despite a slump in demand since last spring.
Cancun Travel Warning Issued After Taxi Drivers Attack Uber Drivers and Passengers
The U.S. State Department issued a travel advisory for Mexico’s resort-studded Caribbean coast Monday after medallion taxi drivers started harassing and attacking drivers from the ride-hailing app Uber and their customers. Taxi drivers even blocked one of the main roads leading to the hotel district in the resort of...
This Oceanfront Resort in Florida Just Got a Multimillion-dollar Renovation — With a Chic Pool Bar and the First Omakase in Palm Beach
Eau Palm Beach Resort & Spa just completed a multi-year renovation, and you need to see inside.
I spent just $180 for a coach ticket on a 7-hour red-eye flight to Europe. I'd book the same budget airline again, but I wouldn't go overnight.
Despite not getting much sleep, Insider's reporter found her Norse Atlantic Airways flight to be comfortable and clean. And landing early was a bonus.
This All-business Class Airline Has 2-for-1 Deals on Flights to Europe for Valentine’s Day
To take advantage, travelers must book by Feb. 14 with the promo code “LOVU23.”
Why United Offers A Lie-Flat Seat On This 2-Hour Flight
I don’t choose flights based on the type of seat. Even on the longest US domestic flights, I can deal with sitting in Economy Class. I had no troubles on our flights on Icelandair, and I enjoyed our flight on Hawaiian Airlines from Honolulu to Orlando. However, we find...
Las Vegas restaurant goes from almost no customers, to sold out after TikTok
Frankenson's Pizzeria in Las Vegas moved from virtually no customers to completely sold out in a matter of hours after a popular TikTok food reviewer gave it a chance.
Airfare Expected to Rise in Spring and Summer — Here's Why
Hopper predicts domestic airfare is forecast to rise about 5 percent this month, and then continue to increase heading into the warmer seasons.
Like to travel? 4 pro tips from seasoned travelers on luggage
Brandoint -Travel is back big time and whether you're racking up the miles for work or planning a relaxing getaway, there's one staple that travelers must have: luggage that can keep up with the journey. The right bag and approach to packing can make your trip a breeze, while the wrong luggage and poor planning can cause unnecessary frustration.
Travel + Leisure
32K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
Your connection to the world of travel, brought to you by our editors. Questions? Stories?https://www.travelandleisure.com
Comments / 0