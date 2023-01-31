ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgan Hill, CA

Gilroy Dispatch

Local Scene: Camino Arroyo hotel project; historic walking tour

Environmental report released for Camino Arroyo proposal. A draft environmental report for a development that could add two hotels and other buildings on Camino Arroyo is now available for public review. The 10-acre project, known as Gilroy Square, is proposed on 6970 Camino Arroyo between Highway 152 and Holloway Road,...
GILROY, CA
tpgonlinedaily.com

Storm Brings Challenges Sooner Than Expected

At the end of last month’s column, I wrote that “2023 would no doubt bring new challenges and opportunities.” What none of us could have imagined was how quickly those challenges would present themselves in the new year. The series of atmospheric rivers that pounded Santa Cruz...
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, CA
pajaronian.com

PHOTO: Officials tour flood-damaged neighborhoods in Watsonville

Mark Strudley (center), Flood Control Division Manager of Santa Cruz County Department of Public Works, joins other officials in touring a College Road neighborhood recently to assess recent flood damage. Included in the tour were representatives from the offices of Senator Alex Padilla, Assemblyman Robert Rivas and Santa Cruz County Supervisors Zach Friend and Felipe Hernandez. Members of Monterey Bay Economic Partnership were also on hand. All said they were there to build an understanding of the breadth of the damage from the storms.
WATSONVILLE, CA
Morgan Hill Times

Local Scene: Friends of the Library book sale

Le Truong, of Morgan Hill, has been named to the Georgia State University President’s List for the fall 2022 semester. To be eligible for the President’s List, degree-seeking students must have earned a GPA of at least 4.0 for a minimum of nine semester hours of academic credit taken at Georgia State during the fall or spring term with no incompletes for the semester, says a press release from the university.
MORGAN HILL, CA
benitolink.com

Storms delays Hollister self-housing project

This is the eighth article of an ongoing series on the Riverview Estates II. To read the other articles on the development click on the following links: Part I, Part II, Part III, Part IV, Part V, Part VI and Part VII. It’s been just over a year since 12...
HOLLISTER, CA
sfstandard.com

Bay Area Cities Just Lost Zoning Control. See the Wildest Homes That Could Come to Your Neighborhood

The state’s Jan. 31 deadline has come and gone, and 69 out of 109 jurisdictions in the Bay Area have failed to submit their required eight-year housing plan to the state. Advocacy groups like YIMBY Law are already suing cities and counties, claiming they’ve violated state law by missing the deadline. But in the meantime, developers are preparing to file projects under the “builder’s remedy,” which means cities and counties cannot deny housing projects just because they violate local zoning plans.
BERKELEY, CA
lookout.co

Santa Cruzan gets ‘Jeopardy!’ spotlight

This story was originally featured in this week’s Weekender newsletter. Be first the first to hear about arts and entertainment news in Santa Cruz County — sign up for Wallace’s email newsletter here and and text alerts here. If you’re a “Jeopardy!” fan, you might have gotten...
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, CA
pajaronian.com

Floodwaters contaminate residences throughout Santa Cruz County

WATSONVILLE—Francisco Elcanto schleps a five-gallon bucket into the back seat of his car. A peek under the lid reveals an assortment of neatly packed cleaning supplies. Today, all he needs is some cleaning supplies, which he is borrowing from the Santa Cruz Volunteer Center. The center is one of...
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, CA
Lookout Santa Cruz

Eight things you know about homelessness that are wrong

Housing advocate Don Lane has worked on issues of homelessness for three decades. Here, he addresses the eight misconceptions "we need to overcome to advance our community thinking about homelessness." A former Santa Cruz mayor, Lane addresses the mental health argument, our community counting skills, the "send them back" stance and more.
SANTA CRUZ, CA
KSBW.com

Volunteers needed to clean up Seacliff State Beachfront

APTOS, Calif. — It’s been almost a month since winter storms battered the Central Coast and split the Seacliff State Beach pier in half, sending piles of huge pieces of wood on the shore — clean-up is off to a slow start. According to a spokesperson for...
SANTA CRUZ, CA
Silicon Valley

Photos: Bay Area mansion with an 11-car garage/indoor hockey rink listed for $6.9 million

An Alamo estate with some wild features — including an indoor hockey rink and a home theater with rumble effect — has been listed for $6.865 million. The 7,950-square-foot property has six bedrooms and six bathrooms with a second wing complete with a full kitchen, laundry and living area. Lavish bells and whistles of the estate include a butler’s pantry and 200-bottle temperature-controlled wine closet, a $350,000 soundproof theater with rumble effect, and an 11-car garage where each parking space has its own overhead vacuum console. The garage is also used as an indoor hockey rink with shatterproof base trim for speedy pucks.
ALAMO, CA
CBS San Francisco

'Dragon' storm front brings showers back to the Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO --  A pair of weather fronts, swirling off the Pacific Northwest coast, sent bands of showers into the Bay Area Friday, bringing another dose of precipitation to the region recovering from 3 years of drought. But unlike the nine atmospheric rivers that drenched the Bay Area over an epic 22-day span in late December and January, these storms will be nowhere near as intense.Forecasters said an inch of rain will fall from Friday to Sunday. While skies will start clear on Saturday night as hundreds of thousands gather in downtown San Francisco for the annual Chinese New Year parade, rain...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Cityle

What are the downsides of living in Mountain View

Mountain View, California, located in the heart of Silicon Valley, is often considered one of the best places to live in the United States. However, like any city, it has its drawbacks that some residents may find unappealing. Here are a few of the most common reasons why some people do not like living in Mountain View.
MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA

