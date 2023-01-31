Read full article on original website
Gilroy Dispatch
Local Scene: Camino Arroyo hotel project; historic walking tour
Environmental report released for Camino Arroyo proposal. A draft environmental report for a development that could add two hotels and other buildings on Camino Arroyo is now available for public review. The 10-acre project, known as Gilroy Square, is proposed on 6970 Camino Arroyo between Highway 152 and Holloway Road,...
lookout.co
EATERS DIGEST: Ice cream for breakfast, winter citrus and seeking out the cheeseburger from ‘The Menu’
Want to stay on top of the latest local food news? I send text alerts every time I publish a story. And you can text me back! Share your thoughts, send tips and give feedback. Sign up for texts from me here. Thanks to those of you who’ve already subscribed! And check out all my recent work here.
tpgonlinedaily.com
Storm Brings Challenges Sooner Than Expected
At the end of last month’s column, I wrote that “2023 would no doubt bring new challenges and opportunities.” What none of us could have imagined was how quickly those challenges would present themselves in the new year. The series of atmospheric rivers that pounded Santa Cruz...
lookout.co
As Alderwood Pacific opens, Alderwood Santa Cruz set for refresh
This story was originally featured in this week’s Lily Belli on Food newsletter. Be first the first to hear about food and drink news in Santa Cruz County — sign up for Lily’s email newsletter here and text alerts here. Alderwood is shaking things up in downtown...
pajaronian.com
PHOTO: Officials tour flood-damaged neighborhoods in Watsonville
Mark Strudley (center), Flood Control Division Manager of Santa Cruz County Department of Public Works, joins other officials in touring a College Road neighborhood recently to assess recent flood damage. Included in the tour were representatives from the offices of Senator Alex Padilla, Assemblyman Robert Rivas and Santa Cruz County Supervisors Zach Friend and Felipe Hernandez. Members of Monterey Bay Economic Partnership were also on hand. All said they were there to build an understanding of the breadth of the damage from the storms.
Morgan Hill Times
Local Scene: Friends of the Library book sale
Le Truong, of Morgan Hill, has been named to the Georgia State University President’s List for the fall 2022 semester. To be eligible for the President’s List, degree-seeking students must have earned a GPA of at least 4.0 for a minimum of nine semester hours of academic credit taken at Georgia State during the fall or spring term with no incompletes for the semester, says a press release from the university.
benitolink.com
Storms delays Hollister self-housing project
This is the eighth article of an ongoing series on the Riverview Estates II. To read the other articles on the development click on the following links: Part I, Part II, Part III, Part IV, Part V, Part VI and Part VII. It’s been just over a year since 12...
sfstandard.com
Bay Area Cities Just Lost Zoning Control. See the Wildest Homes That Could Come to Your Neighborhood
The state’s Jan. 31 deadline has come and gone, and 69 out of 109 jurisdictions in the Bay Area have failed to submit their required eight-year housing plan to the state. Advocacy groups like YIMBY Law are already suing cities and counties, claiming they’ve violated state law by missing the deadline. But in the meantime, developers are preparing to file projects under the “builder’s remedy,” which means cities and counties cannot deny housing projects just because they violate local zoning plans.
lookout.co
Santa Cruzan gets ‘Jeopardy!’ spotlight
This story was originally featured in this week’s Weekender newsletter. Be first the first to hear about arts and entertainment news in Santa Cruz County — sign up for Wallace’s email newsletter here and and text alerts here. If you’re a “Jeopardy!” fan, you might have gotten...
pajaronian.com
Floodwaters contaminate residences throughout Santa Cruz County
WATSONVILLE—Francisco Elcanto schleps a five-gallon bucket into the back seat of his car. A peek under the lid reveals an assortment of neatly packed cleaning supplies. Today, all he needs is some cleaning supplies, which he is borrowing from the Santa Cruz Volunteer Center. The center is one of...
Eight things you know about homelessness that are wrong
Housing advocate Don Lane has worked on issues of homelessness for three decades. Here, he addresses the eight misconceptions "we need to overcome to advance our community thinking about homelessness." A former Santa Cruz mayor, Lane addresses the mental health argument, our community counting skills, the "send them back" stance and more.
KSBW.com
Volunteers needed to clean up Seacliff State Beachfront
APTOS, Calif. — It’s been almost a month since winter storms battered the Central Coast and split the Seacliff State Beach pier in half, sending piles of huge pieces of wood on the shore — clean-up is off to a slow start. According to a spokesperson for...
Recent storms could lead to terrible tick season for Bay Area, especially in this county
Let's face it, ticks are gross. But experts say they love wet weather and the Bay Area has seen a lot of that recently.
Porterhouse San Mateo Unveils Their New Downtown San Mateo Location, Set In a Historic Bank Vault
San Mateo Porterhouse Reopens in a New Downtown Location With a Reimagined Menu After 16 Years
Silicon Valley
Photos: Bay Area mansion with an 11-car garage/indoor hockey rink listed for $6.9 million
An Alamo estate with some wild features — including an indoor hockey rink and a home theater with rumble effect — has been listed for $6.865 million. The 7,950-square-foot property has six bedrooms and six bathrooms with a second wing complete with a full kitchen, laundry and living area. Lavish bells and whistles of the estate include a butler’s pantry and 200-bottle temperature-controlled wine closet, a $350,000 soundproof theater with rumble effect, and an 11-car garage where each parking space has its own overhead vacuum console. The garage is also used as an indoor hockey rink with shatterproof base trim for speedy pucks.
'Dragon' storm front brings showers back to the Bay Area
SAN FRANCISCO -- A pair of weather fronts, swirling off the Pacific Northwest coast, sent bands of showers into the Bay Area Friday, bringing another dose of precipitation to the region recovering from 3 years of drought. But unlike the nine atmospheric rivers that drenched the Bay Area over an epic 22-day span in late December and January, these storms will be nowhere near as intense.Forecasters said an inch of rain will fall from Friday to Sunday. While skies will start clear on Saturday night as hundreds of thousands gather in downtown San Francisco for the annual Chinese New Year parade, rain...
lookout.co
Gayle’s turns 45 — and gives fans a chance to reimagine their faves
This story was originally featured in this week’s Lily Belli on Food newsletter. Be first the first to hear about food and drink news in Santa Cruz County — sign up for Lily’s email newsletter here and text alerts here. Happy birthday to Gayle’s Bakery & Rosticceria!...
Silicon Valley
We asked 9 Bay Area wine experts for their favorite bargain wine. Here are their picks.
Have the steep prices of essentials like eggs and cereal got you digging for bargain wines? We get it. Wine is your essential. And frankly, you shouldn’t have to pay more than around $15 for a quality bottle. To prove it, we called Bay Area sommeliers, wine buyers and...
Common fridge staple suddenly yanked from Bay Area Costco shelves
A new California law seems to have slipped under the radar.
What are the downsides of living in Mountain View
Mountain View, California, located in the heart of Silicon Valley, is often considered one of the best places to live in the United States. However, like any city, it has its drawbacks that some residents may find unappealing. Here are a few of the most common reasons why some people do not like living in Mountain View.
