My first posted Mock of this off-season

So, here is my first posting of a Mock Draft for this off-season. (Not that I haven't been Mocking all season long, but I was just refusing to post any while the Giants were still playing.) I went under the assumption that DJ & Saquon are coming back, and drafted accordingly--as in, no QB or RB.
Big Blue View mailbag: There is a lot on the minds of Giants’ fans

The 2022 NFL season is over for the New York Giants. The team’s fans, though, are busy, and that means this week’s Big Blue View Mailbag is loaded. There are a ton of questions I did not get to this week. Don’t despair if one of those questions is yours. I will be using many of those ‘left overs’ in upcoming ‘Valentine’s Views’ podcasts or as the subject of future posts here at Big Blue View.
Notes from Senior Bowl practices Day 2

I usually try to jot down a few things as I watch the practice sessions. It’s always hit or miss due to the TV coverage; there are several sessions going at once, so I’m sure a lot falls through the cracks. Also, I try not to read anyone’s recap beforehand, so forgive me if a lot of this is redundant (or just plain wrong).
Senior Bowl 2023 Day 2 news, notes, highlights

Day 2 of practices for the 2023 Reese’s Senior Bowl were underway in Mobile, Ala. on Wednesday. With nine selections in the upcoming draft, New York Giants GM Joe Schoen was again on hand to scout potential targets:. In addition, Schoen took time to speak with reporters, where he...
2023 NFL Draft prospect profile - Tyjae Spears, RB, Tulane

The New York Giants need to add weapons to their offense in 2023. Not only do they need to add receiving weapons, but they might also have to fill out their running back depth chart. Put simply, they need to get more explosive in general. Tulane running back Tyjae Spears...
Julian Love: Nick Sirianni getting ‘free ride’ as Eagles coach

Impending New York Giants’ free agent Julian Love did not withhold punches in his appearance on NFL Network’s Good Morning Football. Love joined the program on Thursday morning, and his initial comments on Nick Sirianni were mildly impudent. Love declared that Sirianni was a “great coach” because he...
Offseason Outlook

Looking at the current retained players on this roster leaves many holes and a need for more depth. The potential of losing our starting backfield and another starter/captain and key role players from this past season. In addition, the Giants have a lot of cap space compared to the rest of the league. The Giants have more cap space than almost 90% of other teams. By the brink of free agency begins, we might have a lot or a lot less depending on moves beforehand. This post is not a mock offseason but more of what needs to happen or might happen and the roster's current state.
2023 East-West Shrine Bowl: How to watch and which players to watch

One of the two big pre-draft All-Star games is here with the 2023 East-West Shrine Bowl. The Shrine Bowl extends invitations to top senior prospects around the country, offering them the opportunity to practice and compete in front of scouts, coaches, and GMs from around the NFL. And while the...
