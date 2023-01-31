Read full article on original website
A New Topgolf Location For Western New York?
The football season is over here in Western New York. Across the Empire State, the winter weather has been less than ideal for the things we love to do like skiing and snowmobiling. What is left to do? Sure we have great breweries and some fun bars and the Buffalo Sabres to enjoy. But it sure would be nice to have more options. Especially in the Southtowns.
Do Single People Living In New York State Really Have It Bad?
Is living in New York really as bad as they say it is for a single person? Having been in and out of the dating world in various states, I honestly don't think New York is a bad place to be single. Yes, during the long winters in Buffalo, aka "cuffing season," it can be a little chilly when you're alone. And it would be nice to have someone to go half on living expenses. But otherwise, to me personally, it's not any worse or better than any other city I've lived in. WalletHub conducted a study of the best cities in 2023 for singles. Let's take a look at where New York landed.
Stuck In The House With The Kids? Try These Activities
Living in Western New York is synonymous with living with cold and snowy weather, and from time to time that cold and snow will result in us being stuck in the house with our little ones. But what exactly do you do with them to keep from going crazy?. Buffalo...
Report: IKEA Store Likely Coming to Buffalo In The Future
We have an assortment of great stores in Western New York, most notably Wegmans, which has been referred to as a grocery store cathedral by some locals here. We also have some other great retailers and those who sell things like kitchen appliances, furniture and other home accessories. The most...
A Plea From Western New York Snowmobile Clubs
The weather this winter has been less than ideal for those who love to ride a snowmobile. The ski resorts can make snow and there are reports that the conditions on the hills and slopes have been decent at times. The bitter cold air is here and the snow making machines are putting out plenty of snow.
Another Movie Is Being Filmed In Western New York
Lights, Camera, Action one more time here in Western New York. Another film company has returned to the area to film a movie. Western New York has been a destination for filmmakers over the last several years and with all snow, this area has been perfect for directors and producers who are making Christmas movies.
Western New York Company Planning $76 Million Expansion
Western New York is not on the same level as other parts of the country, in terms of economic growth, but things have been looking more up for the region over the last decade. There are new businesses coming to the Buffalo area and that's with many different types of businesses and areas in food service, hospitality, management and so on.
Best Concerts Ever Performed In Buffalo New York
Over the years thousands and thousands of amazing musical artists have made their way through Western New York. With the recent news that Elton John's "Farewell Yellowbrick Tour" became the highest-grossing tour ever making over $800 million dollars, we wanted to know what was the best concert you have ever seen here in Western New York.
This Will Happen For The First Time In 4 Years In Buffalo New York
A major cold blast of arctic air is coming to Western New York. It started yesterday and the coldest weather is headed our way this Friday and Saturday. In fact, the cold weather on Friday night and Saturday morning is something we haven't seen for years here in Western New York.
45 Best Fish Fry Restaurants in Western New York
February is this week, which means that fish fry season is almost here. Let's be honest, any time of the year is fish fry season in Western New York, since this is truly one of the best places in the entire country to get a fish fry. However, the arrival...
FREE Chicken Wings For All Buffalonians From Major Company
You may or may not like this. Former Buffalo Bills' Fred Jackon is hosting the event. You can get free chicken wings this weekend in downtown Buffalo. There are two catches though and you might actually prefer the first, dramatic option rather than the second one. Hidden Valley Ranch is...
Some Local Schools Close Ahead of Frigid Temperatures
Winter in Western New York is in full swing and winter almost always brings snow and cold temperatures with it. That is something that just goes hand-in-hand with living in New York State and it becomes a way of life. However, sometimes the weather gets extreme enough that we need...
Calling All Bowlers: Junior Achievement Of Western New York Needs You
There are three things that everyone knows about Buffalo and Western New York. It snows here, chicken wings were invented here, and the people from Western New York love to bowl. Now you can take your love for bowling and help out a great cause in Western New York. The...
Buffalo Bound Plane Almost Has Terrifying Mid-Air Collision
People will tell you how incredibly safe it is to fly. But there were a lot of people who were terrified after nearly colliding on their way to Buffalo. You hear it all the time, "Flying is safer than driving." Millions of people fly safely to their destinations every month. But some passengers that boarded a plane in Philadelphia headed to Buffalo in September are claiming that they were almost in a horrible accident.
$40,000 Available In Scholarships For Deserving Students In New York
If you have a student (or you are a student) that is looking to score some scholarship money, the Erie County Agricultural Society would like to hear from you. Scholarships are so important if you're planning on going to college. Just ask someone who is still trying to pay off their student loans now if they regret not writing more essays to score some scholarships while they were in high school. Student tuition, room and board, and books add up real quick.
Man Sentenced For Killing Bicyclist While Driving High In Buffalo
Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn announced that a 26-year-old man has been sentenced for killing a bicyclist in Buffalo. The man, who formerly lived in Cheektowaga, received a sentence of one year in jail today, January 31, 2023, by Erie County Court Judge Kenneth Case. Zaire N. Pittman also had his license revoked as part of his sentence.
This Buffalo Bill Claims To Have The “Best Legs” In The NFL
We've heard of athletes bragging about all kinds of physical attributes. But this one might be a first from one of our own Buffalo Bills. How many times have you heard an athlete say they were the biggest, or the fastest. Maybe they brag that they have the "biggest arm" because they can throw the ball the furthest. Or a wide receiver says they have the "best hands" because they can catch everything that comes their way.
Bills Wide Receiver Stefon Diggs Deletes His Instagram Photos
The Buffalo Bills had the second best offense in the NFL during the 2022 regular season, in terms of yards per game. The only offense they trailed were the Kansas City Chiefs. Despite that ranking, fans and media became frustrated in the offense after the bye week. From November to the end of the season, the Bills had some question marks in play calling and whether or not they had enough weapons in the passing game.
One Reason This Bills Fan Didn’t Want Tom Brady To Retire
It's the news that so many fans of the NFL were waiting to hear. Tom Brady is retiring. It's really happening this time. And as a Bills fan, I couldn't be more disappointed. Wait...what? You're disappointed because Tom Brady is retiring?. Isn't this the guy that owned your favorite franchise?...
Josh Allen Has Special Message For Bills Mafia
The Buffalo Bills season didn't end the way the coaches, the players, or the fans wanted it to. The Bills who were preseason favorites to win the Super Bowl this season were bounced out of the playoffs in the second round at home against the Cincinnati Bengals. Now the Bills...
