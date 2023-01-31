ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A New Topgolf Location For Western New York?

The football season is over here in Western New York. Across the Empire State, the winter weather has been less than ideal for the things we love to do like skiing and snowmobiling. What is left to do? Sure we have great breweries and some fun bars and the Buffalo Sabres to enjoy. But it sure would be nice to have more options. Especially in the Southtowns.
Do Single People Living In New York State Really Have It Bad?

Is living in New York really as bad as they say it is for a single person? Having been in and out of the dating world in various states, I honestly don't think New York is a bad place to be single. Yes, during the long winters in Buffalo, aka "cuffing season," it can be a little chilly when you're alone. And it would be nice to have someone to go half on living expenses. But otherwise, to me personally, it's not any worse or better than any other city I've lived in. WalletHub conducted a study of the best cities in 2023 for singles. Let's take a look at where New York landed.
A Plea From Western New York Snowmobile Clubs

The weather this winter has been less than ideal for those who love to ride a snowmobile. The ski resorts can make snow and there are reports that the conditions on the hills and slopes have been decent at times. The bitter cold air is here and the snow making machines are putting out plenty of snow.
Another Movie Is Being Filmed In Western New York

Lights, Camera, Action one more time here in Western New York. Another film company has returned to the area to film a movie. Western New York has been a destination for filmmakers over the last several years and with all snow, this area has been perfect for directors and producers who are making Christmas movies.
Western New York Company Planning $76 Million Expansion

Western New York is not on the same level as other parts of the country, in terms of economic growth, but things have been looking more up for the region over the last decade. There are new businesses coming to the Buffalo area and that's with many different types of businesses and areas in food service, hospitality, management and so on.
Best Concerts Ever Performed In Buffalo New York

Over the years thousands and thousands of amazing musical artists have made their way through Western New York. With the recent news that Elton John's "Farewell Yellowbrick Tour" became the highest-grossing tour ever making over $800 million dollars, we wanted to know what was the best concert you have ever seen here in Western New York.
Buffalo Bound Plane Almost Has Terrifying Mid-Air Collision

People will tell you how incredibly safe it is to fly. But there were a lot of people who were terrified after nearly colliding on their way to Buffalo. You hear it all the time, "Flying is safer than driving." Millions of people fly safely to their destinations every month. But some passengers that boarded a plane in Philadelphia headed to Buffalo in September are claiming that they were almost in a horrible accident.
$40,000 Available In Scholarships For Deserving Students In New York

If you have a student (or you are a student) that is looking to score some scholarship money, the Erie County Agricultural Society would like to hear from you. Scholarships are so important if you're planning on going to college. Just ask someone who is still trying to pay off their student loans now if they regret not writing more essays to score some scholarships while they were in high school. Student tuition, room and board, and books add up real quick.
Man Sentenced For Killing Bicyclist While Driving High In Buffalo

Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn announced that a 26-year-old man has been sentenced for killing a bicyclist in Buffalo. The man, who formerly lived in Cheektowaga, received a sentence of one year in jail today, January 31, 2023, by Erie County Court Judge Kenneth Case. Zaire N. Pittman also had his license revoked as part of his sentence.
This Buffalo Bill Claims To Have The “Best Legs” In The NFL

We've heard of athletes bragging about all kinds of physical attributes. But this one might be a first from one of our own Buffalo Bills. How many times have you heard an athlete say they were the biggest, or the fastest. Maybe they brag that they have the "biggest arm" because they can throw the ball the furthest. Or a wide receiver says they have the "best hands" because they can catch everything that comes their way.
Bills Wide Receiver Stefon Diggs Deletes His Instagram Photos

The Buffalo Bills had the second best offense in the NFL during the 2022 regular season, in terms of yards per game. The only offense they trailed were the Kansas City Chiefs. Despite that ranking, fans and media became frustrated in the offense after the bye week. From November to the end of the season, the Bills had some question marks in play calling and whether or not they had enough weapons in the passing game.
Josh Allen Has Special Message For Bills Mafia

The Buffalo Bills season didn't end the way the coaches, the players, or the fans wanted it to. The Bills who were preseason favorites to win the Super Bowl this season were bounced out of the playoffs in the second round at home against the Cincinnati Bengals. Now the Bills...
96.1 The Breeze is a relaxing blend of music from diverse artists from Air Supply to Ed Sheeran. All of Buffalos relaxing favorites that are a must-listen at work. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

