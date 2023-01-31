Read full article on original website
Fishing in Hawaii, A Guide to the Best Spots and Techniques
Hawaii is a paradise for anglers and fishing enthusiasts. With its clear blue waters and abundant marine life, the Hawaiian Islands offer a range of opportunities for both saltwater and freshwater fishing. From trolling for giant trevally off the coast to casting for rainbow trout in a highland stream, there's something for everyone.
mauinow.com
Police renew request for assistance in finding woman who went missing on Maui in 2019
Hawai‘i Island police are requesting the public’s assistance in locating 26-year-old Khiara Lavinia Henry. She was reported missing on the island of Maui in late July 2019; however, her family recently received a tip of a possible sighting of her in Pāhoa town on Jan. 13, 2023.
mauinow.com
Maui police thank the public following successful recovery of baby in custodial case
Maui police extended thanks to media partners and the community for their assistance in locating a missing infant who was the subject of a county-wide Maile Amber Alert search and custodial interference case. Police issued the Maile-Amber-Alert overnight at approximately 2:03 a.m. Friday, Feb. 3, 2023 after the infant’s father...
Antelope Valley Press
Whale dies with fishing nets, plastic bags in stomach
HONOLULU (AP) — A whale that washed ashore in Hawaii over the weekend likely died in part because it ate large volumes of fishing traps, fishing nets, plastic bags and other marine debris, scientists said Thursday, highlighting the threat to wildlife from the millions of tons of plastic that ends up in oceans every year.
KITV.com
Ohio man honors late son by passing out food to Oahu houseless
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- An Ohio man is in Hawaii this week to honor his late son. Dr. Bill Bauer comes every year to give out hundreds of cans of food to the houseless. A can of food is a meal to someone receiving it. But it's also nourishing the person who's giving it. That person is Dr. Bill Bauer, who started coming to Hawaii in 2010 "to assist the Punahou swim team with swimming. My son and I would come over, do competitive swim clinics, it was a really good bonding for my son and me at the time," he told KITV4.
KITV.com
East-West Center responds after Chinese surveillance balloon spotted in U.S. sky
HONOLULU (KITV4) - The sighting of a Chinese surveillance balloon over Montana Thursday drew worldwide attention. People involved in international relations at the East-West Center in Manoa, Hawaii stress this balloon’s purpose is only to gather data.
KITV.com
Police searching for Maui woman accused of fleeing with infant after losing custody
WAILUKU, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Maui Police are searching for a woman who allegedly fled from her home in Wailuku after losing custody of her infant son. Authorities on the Valley Isle issued a BOLO (Be On The Lookout) for 37-year-old Nadira L. Rosado on Tuesday after they say she fled with her 3-month-old son.
BEAT OF HAWAII
Hawaii “Annual Passport” Visitor Fees Exposed
Politics can change as quickly as Hawaii’s weather in a tropical storm. And so it is no great surprise that newly elected Governor Green has changed his mind again on statewide Hawaii visitor “Green” fees. Previously the governor appeared set on an across-the-board $50 fee to be...
Alleged parking altercation results in stabbing
On Tuesday, Jan. 31 around 9:30 p.m. police arrived to a 29-year-old Kihei man suffering from an apparent stab wound to his chest, according to Maui county.
‘Guilt tipping’ in Hawaii: Do you tip for takeout?
"Should I just leave that person a 10% or just a few dollars? That's an option but it's not mandatory," said Sheryl Matsuoka, Hawaii Restaurant Association executive director.
homestyling.guru
Most Common Bugs in Hawaii | Identification & Extermination
Beautiful beaches, lush jungles, and a wide variety of species all thrive and coexist in Hawaii. While there’s plenty of natural beauty around this island, there are still bugs in Hawaii like ants, roaches, mosquitoes, and fruit flies. While not trying for all species, some of these insects pose a threat to human health which is why we’re discussing them in this article. You’ll learn about the different pests that can get on your clothes, crawl on your skin, invade your bed, or kitchen, and how to get rid of them.
What was streaking across the sky over Tampa Bay Friday?
Did you see a string of lights streak across the sky over Tampa Bay Friday evening?
KCCI.com
Man dies after fire in Iowa motel room
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — Investigators are looking for the cause of a motel fire that killed one man. The fire broke out in a room at Rodeway Inn. It was confined to that space. Firefighters found the man's body after getting the fire extinguished. An autopsy will help determine...
Hawaii reports 766 COVID cases, 11 deaths
The Department of Health reported 766 COVID cases and 11 deaths over the past week.
Changes could be coming to the annual car safety check
One proposes to flat-out end safety checks, while another bill suggests changes by not requiring safety checks for the first five years of new cars.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Casting team for Disney Cruise Line returns to Hawaii in search for new talent
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The casting team from “Disney Cruise Line” is holding auditions in Hawaii later this month. They’re looking for dancers, singers and character performers. If selected, the cruise line is offering a contract for eight weeks rehearsal in Toronto, Canada and six months on the...
Invasive larvae found in unwanted mulch dumped on property
The Hawaii Department of Agriculture got a call from a Waimanalo landowner searching for answers after mulch was dumped on his property. he said it was infested with coconut rhinoceros beetle larvae.
mauinow.com
UPDATED/LOCATED: Maile Amber Alert canceled for missing/endangered 3-month-old child Hoku Nui Pueo Wada
Maui police have canceled a Maile Amber Alert that was issued overnight following a custodial interference case involving a missing 3-month-old boy. Police say Nadira Rosado and her son, Hoku Nui Pueo Wada, have been located, and are in good health. On Thursday police said Rosado fled with her son...
hawaiinewsnow.com
After years on the beach, these Native Hawaiians occupied a housing complex. Some got to stay
Mo’ili’ili residents upset over city’s approval to fast-track 43-story high rise for affordable housing. Hundreds of affordable condos are on the way as the city fast-tracks a new condo tower on the east end of Kapiolani Boulevard near Market City Shopping Center. 3 female employees file suit...
mauinow.com
Stabbing in Wailea reportedly started as an argument over parking and escalated
A 29-year-old Kīhei man is recovering from a stab wound after an argument over parking escalated into a physical altercation in Wailea Tuesday night, police said. The incident was reported at 9:30 p.m. on Jan. 31, 2023 in the shopping complex parking lot at 3750 Wailea Ala Nui Drive.
