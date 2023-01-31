ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

Fishing in Hawaii, A Guide to the Best Spots and Techniques

Hawaii is a paradise for anglers and fishing enthusiasts. With its clear blue waters and abundant marine life, the Hawaiian Islands offer a range of opportunities for both saltwater and freshwater fishing. From trolling for giant trevally off the coast to casting for rainbow trout in a highland stream, there's something for everyone.
Maui police thank the public following successful recovery of baby in custodial case

Maui police extended thanks to media partners and the community for their assistance in locating a missing infant who was the subject of a county-wide Maile Amber Alert search and custodial interference case. Police issued the Maile-Amber-Alert overnight at approximately 2:03 a.m. Friday, Feb. 3, 2023 after the infant’s father...
Whale dies with fishing nets, plastic bags in stomach

HONOLULU (AP) — A whale that washed ashore in Hawaii over the weekend likely died in part because it ate large volumes of fishing traps, fishing nets, plastic bags and other marine debris, scientists said Thursday, highlighting the threat to wildlife from the millions of tons of plastic that ends up in oceans every year.
Ohio man honors late son by passing out food to Oahu houseless

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- An Ohio man is in Hawaii this week to honor his late son. Dr. Bill Bauer comes every year to give out hundreds of cans of food to the houseless. A can of food is a meal to someone receiving it. But it's also nourishing the person who's giving it. That person is Dr. Bill Bauer, who started coming to Hawaii in 2010 "to assist the Punahou swim team with swimming. My son and I would come over, do competitive swim clinics, it was a really good bonding for my son and me at the time," he told KITV4.
Hawaii “Annual Passport” Visitor Fees Exposed

Politics can change as quickly as Hawaii’s weather in a tropical storm. And so it is no great surprise that newly elected Governor Green has changed his mind again on statewide Hawaii visitor “Green” fees. Previously the governor appeared set on an across-the-board $50 fee to be...
Most Common Bugs in Hawaii | Identification & Extermination

Beautiful beaches, lush jungles, and a wide variety of species all thrive and coexist in Hawaii. While there’s plenty of natural beauty around this island, there are still bugs in Hawaii like ants, roaches, mosquitoes, and fruit flies. While not trying for all species, some of these insects pose a threat to human health which is why we’re discussing them in this article. You’ll learn about the different pests that can get on your clothes, crawl on your skin, invade your bed, or kitchen, and how to get rid of them.
Man dies after fire in Iowa motel room

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — Investigators are looking for the cause of a motel fire that killed one man. The fire broke out in a room at Rodeway Inn. It was confined to that space. Firefighters found the man's body after getting the fire extinguished. An autopsy will help determine...
