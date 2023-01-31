Read full article on original website
This Is The Best Restaurant In Nevada To Impress Your Date
LoveFOOD compiled a list of the best restaurants in each state to impress your date.
WNBA.com
Aces Sign Two-Time WNBA Champion Alysha Clark
Las Vegas, NV (February 1, 2023)—Las Vegas Aces General Manager Natalie Williams announced today that the team has signed two-time WNBA Champion Alysha Clark as a free agent. “Having Alysha Clark join the Aces is like winning the lottery,” said Williams. “She is a savvy defender and skilled scorer...
news3lv.com
Beyonce announces concert at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas as part of global tour
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Beyonce is coming to Las Vegas this summer. The music superstar announced her new global tour, called "Renaissance," and it will include a stop at Allegiant Stadium on Aug. 26, according to her website. Live Nation says verified fan registration is open for North American...
8newsnow.com
Golden Knights captain Stone has second back surgery since May
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Mark Stone, the Golden Knights captain, had his second back surgery since May and is out indefinitely, the team said Wednesday. Stone, one of the league’s best two-way wings, had his surgery on Tuesday, according to a news release. Mark Stone underwent successful back...
Three Vols set for East-West Shrine Bowl
It’s a big week for a handful of now-former Tennessee players looking to boost their stock for the 2023 NFL Draft at a couple of postseason college all-star games. After defensive lineman LaTrell Bumphus played in the NFLPA Collegiate Bowl last week, another trio are set for the East-West Shrine Bowl in Las Vegas on Thursday night before the Reese’s Senior Bowl features two more Vols on Saturday. Representing Tennessee in the East-West Shrine Bowl are offensive lineman Jerome Carvin, tight end Princeton Fant and linebacker Jeremy Banks.
jammin1057.com
Nevada’s Most Underrated Attraction; You Have To Go Here
Nevada‘s most underrated attraction does in fact live in Las Vegas. Sorry not sorry, Reno. So grab the family for the next fun and educational field trip!. Las Vegans don’t like traveling far from their homes if they don’t have to. And if it’s summer time don’t even bother to ask them to step away from the fan.
news3lv.com
Clark County to consider setting ground for Las Vegas Grand Prix as annual event
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Clark County Board of Commissioners will consider laying the groundwork to stage Formula One's Las Vegas Grand Prix each year for the next decade. An agenda for the board's Feb. 7 meeting includes a resolution for discussion that would recognize the F1 event as "an annual event beneficial to Clark County."
Las Vegas local wins $135K jackpot on Pai Gow Poker at Boulder Station
On Saturday, a lucky Las Vegas local walked out of Boulder Station with a $135,000 jackpot. Station Casinos says the Pai Gow progressive was reset to $93,000 "for the next lucky guest."
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas local turns $7.50 bet into nearly $18K at off-Strip casino
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A lucky local added some extra money to his pocket after hitting a jackpot at an off-Strip property over the weekend. According to the Rampart Casino, the local, identified only as Ashur, turned a $7.50 bet into $17,823.
Fox5 KVVU
$150,000 three-bedroom home? Las Vegas company Boxabl unveils prototype
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Las Vegas-based company unveiled a new possible solution to solve America’s housing crisis: a $150,000 home that can be built from the ground up in a few days. The three-bedroom, two-and-a-half bathroom prototype with an outdoor deck from Boxabl debuted at the International...
8newsnow.com
‘Uncommon Overnighters,’ Here are the ‘7 Weirdest Wonders of Nevada’
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Happy National Plan for Vacation Day! Travel Nevada has released the second annual Seven Weirdest Wonders of Nevada list just in time for travelers who are looking for destinations that could push them beyond their comfort zones in the Silver State. Post-pandemic travel has been...
jammin1057.com
Gritz Café Is Las Vegas’ Hidden Gem
February is Black History Month, a four-week long celebration during which we shine a light on and seek to learn more about the people, events, experiences, and contributions of Black America throughout the past 400 plus years. Black History Month is an opportunity to rewrite and reclaim the narrative. History has always been recorded and recited from the perspective of the majority. That is neither right nor wrong, good nor bad, it simply is. what it is.
travelmag.com
7 of the Best Steakhouses in Las Vegas
What happens in Vegas may stay in Vegas, but what happens at the Vegas steakhouse is usually a work of culinary art, particularly at these top seven restaurants. Hitting a steakhouse in Las Vegas is as much of the Sin City experience as casinos and neon lights. It is easy to feel akin to the Rat Pack when seated at a linen-dressed table, served by exemplary staff, and delivered one of the best cuts of beef available in the United States. There are hundreds of restaurants serving steaks in this show town, but only a few are must-visit destinations. Based on atmosphere, quality, and service, here are seven of the best steakhouses in Las Vegas.
Fox5 KVVU
Rail Explorers announces closure of Boulder City attraction
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - After several years in Boulder City, the Rail Explorers attraction announced on Monday that it would be closing its Las Vegas division. Rail Explorers started offering tours in Boulder City in 2018, which allowed guests to take a ride around the city on pedal-powered rail bikes.
Fox5 KVVU
Snoop Dogg to perform Saturday at Las Vegas dispensary
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Snoop Dogg is set to perform this Saturday at a dispensary near the Las Vegas Strip. According to a news release, DJ Snoopadelic (Snoop Dogg) will take the stage as part of an “extravaganza” at Planet 13 this Saturday, Feb. 4. The event...
businesspress.vegas
Three Vegas communities rank in the U.S. top 25
Sales in Las Vegas master-planned communities took a bigger hit than the nation as a whole in 2022 amid rising mortgage rates but the valley managed to have three ranked in the top 25 and five in the top 50. ■ Summerlin continued its national dominance of being a top...
businesspress.vegas
ON THE MOVE: City National hires branch manager
• City National Bank announced that it has hired Evan Vasquez as vice president and branch manager of the bank’s Green Valley banking office at 8475 S. Eastern Ave. and the corner of Wigwam Parkway. Vasquez replaces Isabel Alvarado who was promoted to a business banking relationship manager. Vasquez joins City National with more than 14 years of experience in the financial services industry.
kunr.org
Mountain West cities lead nation in alarming winter nighttime warming trends
Since 1970, the annual number of freezing nights in Reno, Nev., has decreased by 91. That’s the largest decline in the nation, according to research group Climate Central, which recently analyzed trends in the number of coldest nights each year from 1970 to 2022. Ranking second is Albuquerque, N.M.,...
Eater
Summerlin Gets a Randy’s Donuts of Its Own
Six months after the arrival of the first Randy’s Donuts location in Las Vegas, the famous California doughnut shop is opening its third location on Thursday, February 16. The Summerlin location at 10267 West Charleston Boulevard will have over 60 varieties of doughnuts, mostly priced under $3, along with Randy’s Rounds — which are like larger doughnut holes— and Randy’s Roast coffee. The drive-thru will be open from 5 a.m. to midnight on Sunday through Thursday, 5 a.m. to 1 a.m. on Friday and Saturday. It will be open for walk-in counter service daily from 5 a.m. to 9 p.m. The Summerlin doughnut shop is the third of seven planned locations in the Las Vegas Valley, including those at the intersection of Blue Diamond Road and Cameron Street and another at Hacienda Avenue and Fort Apache Road. The original location in Inglewood is a famed attraction for its 32-foot-tall doughnut sign mounted on the roof.
news3lv.com
Body found in far west Summerlin neighborhood
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Authorities are investigating after a body was found in the far west Las Vegas valley Thursday morning. The discovery of the body was first reported at about 5:10 a.m. on Fox Hill Drive north of Alta Drive, west of the 215 Beltway, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said.
247Sports
