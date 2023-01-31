ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aces Sign Two-Time WNBA Champion Alysha Clark

Las Vegas, NV (February 1, 2023)—Las Vegas Aces General Manager Natalie Williams announced today that the team has signed two-time WNBA Champion Alysha Clark as a free agent. “Having Alysha Clark join the Aces is like winning the lottery,” said Williams. “She is a savvy defender and skilled scorer...
8newsnow.com

Golden Knights captain Stone has second back surgery since May

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Mark Stone, the Golden Knights captain, had his second back surgery since May and is out indefinitely, the team said Wednesday. Stone, one of the league’s best two-way wings, had his surgery on Tuesday, according to a news release. Mark Stone underwent successful back...
247Sports

Three Vols set for East-West Shrine Bowl

It’s a big week for a handful of now-former Tennessee players looking to boost their stock for the 2023 NFL Draft at a couple of postseason college all-star games. After defensive lineman LaTrell Bumphus played in the NFLPA Collegiate Bowl last week, another trio are set for the East-West Shrine Bowl in Las Vegas on Thursday night before the Reese’s Senior Bowl features two more Vols on Saturday. Representing Tennessee in the East-West Shrine Bowl are offensive lineman Jerome Carvin, tight end Princeton Fant and linebacker Jeremy Banks.
jammin1057.com

Nevada’s Most Underrated Attraction; You Have To Go Here

Nevada‘s most underrated attraction does in fact live in Las Vegas. Sorry not sorry, Reno. So grab the family for the next fun and educational field trip!. Las Vegans don’t like traveling far from their homes if they don’t have to. And if it’s summer time don’t even bother to ask them to step away from the fan.
Fox5 KVVU

$150,000 three-bedroom home? Las Vegas company Boxabl unveils prototype

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Las Vegas-based company unveiled a new possible solution to solve America’s housing crisis: a $150,000 home that can be built from the ground up in a few days. The three-bedroom, two-and-a-half bathroom prototype with an outdoor deck from Boxabl debuted at the International...
jammin1057.com

Gritz Café Is Las Vegas’ Hidden Gem

February is Black History Month, a four-week long celebration during which we shine a light on and seek to learn more about the people, events, experiences, and contributions of Black America throughout the past 400 plus years. Black History Month is an opportunity to rewrite and reclaim the narrative. History has always been recorded and recited from the perspective of the majority. That is neither right nor wrong, good nor bad, it simply is. what it is.
travelmag.com

7 of the Best Steakhouses in Las Vegas

What happens in Vegas may stay in Vegas, but what happens at the Vegas steakhouse is usually a work of culinary art, particularly at these top seven restaurants. Hitting a steakhouse in Las Vegas is as much of the Sin City experience as casinos and neon lights. It is easy to feel akin to the Rat Pack when seated at a linen-dressed table, served by exemplary staff, and delivered one of the best cuts of beef available in the United States. There are hundreds of restaurants serving steaks in this show town, but only a few are must-visit destinations. Based on atmosphere, quality, and service, here are seven of the best steakhouses in Las Vegas.
Fox5 KVVU

Rail Explorers announces closure of Boulder City attraction

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - After several years in Boulder City, the Rail Explorers attraction announced on Monday that it would be closing its Las Vegas division. Rail Explorers started offering tours in Boulder City in 2018, which allowed guests to take a ride around the city on pedal-powered rail bikes.
Fox5 KVVU

Snoop Dogg to perform Saturday at Las Vegas dispensary

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Snoop Dogg is set to perform this Saturday at a dispensary near the Las Vegas Strip. According to a news release, DJ Snoopadelic (Snoop Dogg) will take the stage as part of an “extravaganza” at Planet 13 this Saturday, Feb. 4. The event...
businesspress.vegas

Three Vegas communities rank in the U.S. top 25

Sales in Las Vegas master-planned communities took a bigger hit than the nation as a whole in 2022 amid rising mortgage rates but the valley managed to have three ranked in the top 25 and five in the top 50. ■ Summerlin continued its national dominance of being a top...
businesspress.vegas

ON THE MOVE: City National hires branch manager

• City National Bank announced that it has hired Evan Vasquez as vice president and branch manager of the bank’s Green Valley banking office at 8475 S. Eastern Ave. and the corner of Wigwam Parkway. Vasquez replaces Isabel Alvarado who was promoted to a business banking relationship manager. Vasquez joins City National with more than 14 years of experience in the financial services industry.
Eater

Summerlin Gets a Randy’s Donuts of Its Own

Six months after the arrival of the first Randy’s Donuts location in Las Vegas, the famous California doughnut shop is opening its third location on Thursday, February 16. The Summerlin location at 10267 West Charleston Boulevard will have over 60 varieties of doughnuts, mostly priced under $3, along with Randy’s Rounds — which are like larger doughnut holes— and Randy’s Roast coffee. The drive-thru will be open from 5 a.m. to midnight on Sunday through Thursday, 5 a.m. to 1 a.m. on Friday and Saturday. It will be open for walk-in counter service daily from 5 a.m. to 9 p.m. The Summerlin doughnut shop is the third of seven planned locations in the Las Vegas Valley, including those at the intersection of Blue Diamond Road and Cameron Street and another at Hacienda Avenue and Fort Apache Road. The original location in Inglewood is a famed attraction for its 32-foot-tall doughnut sign mounted on the roof.
news3lv.com

Body found in far west Summerlin neighborhood

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Authorities are investigating after a body was found in the far west Las Vegas valley Thursday morning. The discovery of the body was first reported at about 5:10 a.m. on Fox Hill Drive north of Alta Drive, west of the 215 Beltway, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said.
