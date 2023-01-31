Read full article on original website
Related
theashlandchronicle.com
Idaho Legislators Push for Discussions about Moving their border into Oregon
One of the proposed “Greater Idaho” maps, which calls for several Eastern Oregon counties to secede and join Idaho. (Courtesy of greateridaho.org) Two Idaho legislators are pushing a longshot proposal to have certain rural eastern Oregon counties secede from the state and join Idaho. Reps. Judy Boyle, R-Midvale,...
theashlandchronicle.com
Updated Fish Habitat Map Now Available
The map identifies streams where removal-fill permits are often required to help protect critical habitat for salmon species. The State of Oregon today released the 2023 essential salmonid habitat map, which shows streams where activities like building docks or adding riprap usually require a removal-fill permit. The map identifies streams...
theashlandchronicle.com
Help Your Neighbors Stay Warm – Pacific Power
PORTLAND, Ore — Feb. 1, 2023 — Helping your neighbors and their families stay warm just got easier. Pacific Power will match every dollar you donate to the Oregon Energy Fund with $2 more. Pacific Power customers who receive their bills by mail will find an Oregon Energy...
theashlandchronicle.com
Criminal Gang Member in Portland Sentenced to Prison
PORTLAND, Ore.—A Hoover Criminal Gang member and Portland resident was sentenced to federal prison today for illegally possessing a firearm as a convicted felon. Anthony Devion Bagsby, 31, was sentenced to 24 months in federal prison and 3 years’ supervised release. According to court documents, as part of...
Comments / 1