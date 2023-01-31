Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Miss USA 2019 Cheslie Kryst was the woman who jumped from a high-rise building in New York City.Westland NewsNew York City, NY
Latest development about former talk show host Wendy WilliamsMargaret MinnicksNew York City, NY
Some New Yorkers are upset that migrants classified as "single, adult men" were given Xboxes and video games by the cityAnita DurairajNew York City, NY
Black people leaving NYC, Chicago, and other big cities have their own reasons: Should we be concerned?Mark StarChicago, IL
More Protests Are Happening Against NYC Council Members Who Support Drag Story HourAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
Related
Joan Didion’s NYC Apartment Is For Sale For $7.5 Million
The late Joan Didion launched an entire genre of essays with 1967’s “Goodbye to All That,” which detailed her reasons for leaving New York City. That being said, Didion didn’t abandon New York forever — and came to own an apartment in the city as of decades later. In the wake of her 2021 death, Didion’s living space in New York City is now going on the market — and if you have $7.5 million, it could be yours.
Commercial Observer
Tile Seller Ann Sacks Plans LIC Showroom
Upscale tile retailer Ann Sacks is opening a showroom in a former toy factory in Long Island City, Queens. The company, which sells a broad array of tiles for kitchens and baths, leased 21,261 square feet on the ground floor of 21-01 51st Avenue, an old toy factory that has been developed into an office and retail property known as the Cardinal Building, The Real Deal reported.
rew-online.com
The “New” New York Proposal and What It Could Mean for Commercial Real Estate
Last December, a panel of New York Ciity and State advisors led by Governor Kathy Hochul and Mayor Eric Adams published the “New” New York Panel for New York City: Making New York Work for Everyone. In what they deemed a new era of collaboration between city and state, the ambitious proposal sets forth three major goals, which are comprised of 40 detailed initiatives:
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
Manhattan apartment sales fall by 50%: Report
Big-city units moved at half their usual pace last month. According to new Douglas Elliman and Miller Samuel data, the Manhattan condo and co-op markets were sluggish in January, both down by roughly half from what they were that same month a year prior. Specifically, the report notes that 186 condo contracts were signed in January 2023, a 51.2% decrease from the 381 tallied in January 2022. Meanwhile, buyers inked contracts for 252 co-op units last month, down nearly 49% year-over-year from 492 the previous January.
Another large retail store closing in New York
According to local reports, a major "big-box" retail store chain is expected to close another one of its locations in New York next month. Read on to learn more. A local source has confirmed that a Marshalls store located in New York will be closing permanently by March 25, 2023.
A Gilded Age mansion owned by Mexico's richest man is on the market for $80 million for the 2nd time — take a look at the historic NYC home
Carlos Slim, who was once the world's richest man, previously tried to sell his 20,000-square-foot Fifth Avenue mansion in 2015.
Commercial Observer
Residential Conversion or Bust for Two Office Buildings: RXR’s Scott Rechler
Scott Rechler could be handing over the keys to at least some of his kingdom to the bank. That is, if they can’t work out a deal with lenders to help the firm convert two of its New York City office buildings to mixed-use residential, Rechler told Commercial Observer.
rew-online.com
PBC welcomes two new full-floor tenants to trophy Midtown office tower
JLL has completed two leases totaling 32,293 square feet on behalf of Property & Building Corporation Ltd. (PBC) at 452 Fifth Ave., the 30-story trophy glass tower located steps from Bryant Park in Midtown Manhattan. The pharmaceutical corporation, Novartis, has leased the entire 15,865-square-foot 12th floor for its first New...
Needy and want to buy a home or apartment in NYC? Apply for Housing Program to get up to $50K
New York is one of the most popular and best cities in the United States and worldwide. Every year, thousands of people come here for temporary or permanent residence. For a long time, the metropolitan area of New York has faced problems like a shortage of housing. As a result, so many individuals are forced to sleep on the streets.
Exclusive: Any hope of a smaller NY Wheel is now dead; NYC terminates lease
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- The New York Wheel project is dead -- again. When large-scale investors in the NY Wheel announced the project was dead in October 2018, CanAm Enterprises, which is a sponsor of EB-5 regional center projects, said they would build a smaller version of the New York Wheel -- about 420 feet high -- on the St. George waterfront, and it would likely take shape by early 2025.
therealdeal.com
NYC’s millionaire renters on the rise
As high prices and high mortgage rates sideline some buyers from the housing market, more high-earning tenants in New York City are deciding homebuying is not worth the hassle. New York is the hottest rental spot for millionaires, according to a report from RentCafe. There were nearly 2,500 millionaire rental...
brickunderground.com
Why we moved to NYC from New Jersey: We wanted to sell our NJ house at the peak and be close to parks, ballet, and theater
Twins Julie and Anne, former VPs at JP Morgan, sold the longtime home they co-owned in Spring Lake, New Jersey, and bought a co-op on the Upper West Side, where they love walking in local parks and enjoy going to ballet, theater, and opera performances. Here’s their story. We...
therealdeal.com
Nearly completed West Chelsea office project heads to foreclosure
It was a blank canvas for new office space, until it got stretched a little too tight. A nearly finished boutique office building in Chelsea’s art district is headed for a takeover, most likely by one of its lenders, unless the owner can stave off a pending foreclosure sale.
casinonewsdaily.com
Mohegan Shoots for Lower Manhattan Casino License
Mohegan Gaming is joining up with Soloviev Group to throw its hat in the ring for one of three downstate New York casino licenses. While the partnership wasn’t widely known until a late January announcement, the Soloviev Group’s digital literature on the proposed project is dated November 2022.
Curbed
Good Luck Switching to an Induction Stove in the City
Next year, New York City will start blocking new buildings from bringing in natural gas, part of a push to get off fossil fuels, and the governor wants to take that ban statewide. Meanwhile, the Consumer Product Safety Commission is weighing whether to ban sales of new gas stoves, citing studies that show they release nitrogen dioxide, methane, and other chemicals, which have been linked to childhood asthma and cancer.
Commercial Observer
UFT Relocating Bronx Office to 45K SF in Co-Op City
The United Federation of Teachers (UFT) is relocating its Bronx offices to Co-Op City, Commercial Observer has learned. The powerful union representing most New York City public school teachers signed a 20-year, 45,000-square-foot lease at Prestige Properties’ 2100 Bartow Avenue where it plans to be fully relocated from its current Bronx digs at 2500 Halsey Avenue by the fall of 2023, according to landlord broker JLL.
Online Dating In New York City At 21 Years Old
Hello New York City or other states of the US! My name is Reyin Jasmine. I am a full-time content creator and entrepreneur of Rey Of Sunshine hair products and The Jasmine Collective, a social media agency. I’m 21 and not in school and live in New York City.
Commercial Observer
Michael Adamo Takes Reins of High Street Residential’s Northeast Office
There’s a new sheriff in town at Trammell Crow Company’s residential operating arm High Street Residential. Michael Adamo, a former director at Rose Associates, will lead High Street’s Northeast metro office, heading up its new projects in New York, New Jersey and Southern Connecticut. “We’ll definitely be...
Death-defying Walks Between Subway Cars Could Become a Thing of the Past — MTA Gives Sneak Peek
The MTA brought new open gangway trains to Coney Island for a sneak peek today. Death-defying walks between the subway cars could become a thing of the past. Emily Swanson and Hiram Alejandro Durán, The City This article was originally published on Feb 3 5:02pm EST by THE CITY The MTA on Friday announced that […] The post Death-defying Walks Between Subway Cars Could Become a Thing of the Past — MTA Gives Sneak Peek appeared first on W42ST.
MTA unveils new gangway subway cars
NEW YORK -- The MTA will roll out a new kind of subway car this year. Friday, the agency showed off one of the gangway-style trains at the Coney Island train yard. They allow passengers to safely walk between five cars before getting to the door for the conductor's cab. "They have the soft accordion walls that allow the entire train set to be connected, so people can move from one car to another smoothly," said MTA Chair and CEO Janno Lieber."For our customers who are disabled, there will be specific spaces designated for those customers," said NYC Transit President Richard Davey. They will also have cameras to ensure safety, the MTA said.The new trains are expected roll out in the final quarter of 2023.
Comments / 0