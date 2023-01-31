ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
InsideHook

Joan Didion’s NYC Apartment Is For Sale For $7.5 Million

The late Joan Didion launched an entire genre of essays with 1967’s “Goodbye to All That,” which detailed her reasons for leaving New York City. That being said, Didion didn’t abandon New York forever — and came to own an apartment in the city as of decades later. In the wake of her 2021 death, Didion’s living space in New York City is now going on the market — and if you have $7.5 million, it could be yours.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Commercial Observer

Tile Seller Ann Sacks Plans LIC Showroom

Upscale tile retailer Ann Sacks is opening a showroom in a former toy factory in Long Island City, Queens. The company, which sells a broad array of tiles for kitchens and baths, leased 21,261 square feet on the ground floor of 21-01 51st Avenue, an old toy factory that has been developed into an office and retail property known as the Cardinal Building, The Real Deal reported.
MANHATTAN, NY
rew-online.com

The “New” New York Proposal and What It Could Mean for Commercial Real Estate

Last December, a panel of New York Ciity and State advisors led by Governor Kathy Hochul and Mayor Eric Adams published the “New” New York Panel for New York City: Making New York Work for Everyone. In what they deemed a new era of collaboration between city and state, the ambitious proposal sets forth three major goals, which are comprised of 40 detailed initiatives:
NEW YORK CITY, NY
manhattanexpressnews.nyc

Manhattan apartment sales fall by 50%: Report

Big-city units moved at half their usual pace last month. According to new Douglas Elliman and Miller Samuel data, the Manhattan condo and co-op markets were sluggish in January, both down by roughly half from what they were that same month a year prior. Specifically, the report notes that 186 condo contracts were signed in January 2023, a 51.2% decrease from the 381 tallied in January 2022. Meanwhile, buyers inked contracts for 252 co-op units last month, down nearly 49% year-over-year from 492 the previous January.
MANHATTAN, NY
rew-online.com

PBC welcomes two new full-floor tenants to trophy Midtown office tower

JLL has completed two leases totaling 32,293 square feet on behalf of Property & Building Corporation Ltd. (PBC) at 452 Fifth Ave., the 30-story trophy glass tower located steps from Bryant Park in Midtown Manhattan. The pharmaceutical corporation, Novartis, has leased the entire 15,865-square-foot 12th floor for its first New...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Staten Island Advance

Exclusive: Any hope of a smaller NY Wheel is now dead; NYC terminates lease

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- The New York Wheel project is dead -- again. When large-scale investors in the NY Wheel announced the project was dead in October 2018, CanAm Enterprises, which is a sponsor of EB-5 regional center projects, said they would build a smaller version of the New York Wheel -- about 420 feet high -- on the St. George waterfront, and it would likely take shape by early 2025.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
therealdeal.com

NYC’s millionaire renters on the rise

As high prices and high mortgage rates sideline some buyers from the housing market, more high-earning tenants in New York City are deciding homebuying is not worth the hassle. New York is the hottest rental spot for millionaires, according to a report from RentCafe. There were nearly 2,500 millionaire rental...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
therealdeal.com

Nearly completed West Chelsea office project heads to foreclosure

It was a blank canvas for new office space, until it got stretched a little too tight. A nearly finished boutique office building in Chelsea’s art district is headed for a takeover, most likely by one of its lenders, unless the owner can stave off a pending foreclosure sale.
casinonewsdaily.com

Mohegan Shoots for Lower Manhattan Casino License

Mohegan Gaming is joining up with Soloviev Group to throw its hat in the ring for one of three downstate New York casino licenses. While the partnership wasn’t widely known until a late January announcement, the Soloviev Group’s digital literature on the proposed project is dated November 2022.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Curbed

Good Luck Switching to an Induction Stove in the City

Next year, New York City will start blocking new buildings from bringing in natural gas, part of a push to get off fossil fuels, and the governor wants to take that ban statewide. Meanwhile, the Consumer Product Safety Commission is weighing whether to ban sales of new gas stoves, citing studies that show they release nitrogen dioxide, methane, and other chemicals, which have been linked to childhood asthma and cancer.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Commercial Observer

UFT Relocating Bronx Office to 45K SF in Co-Op City

The United Federation of Teachers (UFT) is relocating its Bronx offices to Co-Op City, Commercial Observer has learned. The powerful union representing most New York City public school teachers signed a 20-year, 45,000-square-foot lease at Prestige Properties’ 2100 Bartow Avenue where it plans to be fully relocated from its current Bronx digs at 2500 Halsey Avenue by the fall of 2023, according to landlord broker JLL.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Commercial Observer

Michael Adamo Takes Reins of High Street Residential’s Northeast Office

There’s a new sheriff in town at Trammell Crow Company’s residential operating arm High Street Residential. Michael Adamo, a former director at Rose Associates, will lead High Street’s Northeast metro office, heading up its new projects in New York, New Jersey and Southern Connecticut. “We’ll definitely be...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
W42ST.nyc

Death-defying Walks Between Subway Cars Could Become a Thing of the Past — MTA Gives Sneak Peek

The MTA brought new open gangway trains to Coney Island for a sneak peek today. Death-defying walks between the subway cars could become a thing of the past. Emily Swanson and Hiram Alejandro Durán, The City This article was originally published on Feb 3 5:02pm EST by THE CITY The MTA on Friday announced that […] The post Death-defying Walks Between Subway Cars Could Become a Thing of the Past — MTA Gives Sneak Peek appeared first on W42ST.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

MTA unveils new gangway subway cars

NEW YORK -- The MTA will roll out a new kind of subway car this year. Friday, the agency showed off one of the gangway-style trains at the Coney Island train yard. They allow passengers to safely walk between five cars before getting to the door for the conductor's cab. "They have the soft accordion walls that allow the entire train set to be connected, so people can move from one car to another smoothly," said MTA Chair and CEO Janno Lieber."For our customers who are disabled, there will be specific spaces designated for those customers," said NYC Transit President Richard Davey. They will also have cameras to ensure safety, the MTA said.The new trains are expected roll out in the final quarter of 2023. 
