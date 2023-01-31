Read full article on original website
Bill Introduced in U.S. Senate to Make Washington, D.C., the 51st StateJordan ArthurWashington, DC
Our 8 Favorite All-You-Can-Eat Crab Spots in MarylandEast Coast TravelerMaryland State
Catholic School and ACLJ to Sue D.C.’s Smithsonian Institution After Being Kicked Out for Wearing Pro-Life Knit CapsWild Orchid MediaGreenville, SC
The Diary Of Lincoln's AssassinSiddhartha SapkotaWashington, DC
Luxury Lives in Washington, D.C.Douglas PilarskiWashington, DC
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Germantown, MD
Germantown is a census-designated community in Montgomery County, Maryland. Germantown is an underrated tourist attraction, a community brimming with unusual historic areas and outdoor hotspots. There are many things to do here, many of which are free. From incredible ruins to scenic lakes and creekside trails, Germantown has a little...
mocoshow.com
MCFRS Respond to Fire at Sardi’s in Gaithersburg
Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services (MCFRS) responded to a fire at the Sardi’s Pollo A La Brasa restaurant at 430 N Frederick Ave in Gaithersburg on Thursday around 6pm. According to Chief Spokesperson for MCFRS Pete Piringer, there was a fire in the restaurant’s ductwork and the sprinkler system was activated. The fire has been contained and there are no reported injuries. The building inspector, code enforcement, and health inspector have been notified. We will post an update when additional information is available.
Teen bit by dog while walking to school in Frederick City, Maryland
FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. — Frederick County officials are warning residents after a teenager was bitten by an unknown dog while walking to school. According to a public health alert from the county, the teen was bitten by the dog near North Market Street and West 12th Street Friday sometime between 7 and 8 a.m.
fox5dc.com
Montgomery County considers using public building projects to solve affordable housing crisis
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. - Trying to figure out how to build more affordable housing is an issue that’s been both difficult and controversial for many DMV governments, but in Montgomery County officials believe the solution to the problem may be in their own firehouses, police stations and rec-centers. A...
mocoshow.com
Opening Information for MoCo’s Newest Jersey Mike’s
Jersey Mike’s has announced it will be opening its upcoming restaurant at the Northgate Plaza in Aspen Hill on Wednesday, February 15, at 2:15pm. The restaurant, which is currently hiring, will be taking over the location that was formerly home to Body & Brain Tai Chi– between Dunkin’ and Roy Rogers. Additional details on the grand opening festivities will be announced soon.
wfmd.com
Teenager Taken To A Hospital Following A Shooting In Montgomery County
Police says this is an isolated incident. Germantown, Md (KM) A 16-year-old boy was transported to the hospital following a shooting Thursday afternoon in Montgomery County. The teenager is listed in critical condition, Montgomery County Police say. Officers were dispatched to the13000 block of Demetriaus Way at around 4:15 PM...
howardcountymd.gov
Police ask for public help to locate critical missing person
Howard County police are asking for the public’s help to locate a critical missing person from Elkridge. Arthur William Adams III, 60, was last seen leaving his residence, a group home in the 6000 block of Bauman Drive, around 7 p.m. yesterday (Feb. 3) on foot. Police, who were...
mocoshow.com
Detectives Investigate Montgomery Village Avenue Pedestrian Fatality; Identity of Victim Released
Per MCPD: Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Collision Reconstruction Unit (CRU) are investigating a pedestrian fatality that occurred on Wednesday, February 1, 2023, in the area of Montgomery Village Avenue and Centerway Road. At approximately 7:30 p.m., officers from the 6th District and Montgomery County...
Juvenile stabbed in Potomac, Maryland
POTOMAC, Md. — Detectives with the Montgomery County Department of Police are investigating a stabbing involving a juvenile that occurred Thursday evening in Potomac, Maryland. Police received a call regarding a person suffering from a stab wound in the 11000 block of Cripplegate Road on Thursday. After arriving at...
mocoshow.com
Virtual Public Hearing on the Proposed Abandonment of a Public Right of Way off Old Georgetown Road in Rockville to be Held on Wednesday, Feb. 15
Per MCDOT: On Wednesday, Feb.15 at 1 p.m., the Montgomery County Department of Transportation (MCDOT) will hold a virtual public hearing to discuss the proposed abandonment of a public alley covering a parcel of approximately 166 square feet, located at the northwest corner of 11565 Old Georgetown Road in Rockville. The public will have an opportunity to present oral or written testimony.
mocoshow.com
Pedestrian Struck by Driver Near Montgomery Village Center Wednesday Evening
Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services responded to a collision involving a pedestrian on Wednesday night in Montgomery Village. According to public safety reporter Cordell Pugh, a pedestrian was struck on Montgomery Village Avenue, near Centerway Road and the Montgomery Village Center Shopping Center, around 7:35PM. One adult patient was transported to an area Trauma Center with critical traumatic injury. Some lanes are currently blocked. We will post an update when additional information is available.
mocoshow.com
Juvenile Stabbed Inside Home in Potomac Thursday Night
Montgomery County Police responded to reports of a stabbing on Thursday night in Potomac. According to MCPD,. “Officers responded to the 11000 block of Cripplegate Road for a report of a stabbing. A juvenile victim was transported to an area hospital with minor injuries.” This is an isolated incident and there is no threat to the community at this time. All parties involved in the incident are juveniles, so information provided by MCPD is limited. WUSA9 reports that the stabbing is “believed to have occurred inside a rather large home in an affluent area of Potomac.” We will post an update if additional information is released.
mocoshow.com
MCPD on the Scene of Shooting in Germantown Thursday Evening
Montgomery County Police are on the scene of a shooting that occurred in Germantown. MCPD tweeted the following at 5:18pm on Thursday, February 2:. “Montgomery County Police are on scene of a shooting in the 13300 block of Demetrias Way. One person has been transported to an area hospital. No suspect is in custody at this time. Police believe this is an isolated event. #MCPD #MCPNews #IncidentAlert”
Man hit by car in Montgomery County, police say
GAITHERSBURG, Md. — A man is in the hospital with serious injuries after he was hit by a car in Montgomery County Wednesday night. Police said the driver stayed on the scene of the crash. Officers responded to the intersection of Montgomery Village Avenue and Centerway Road near Montgomery...
fox5dc.com
Man dies after struck by car while crossing Montgomery Village street
MONTGOMERY VILLAGE, Md. - Authorities say a man has died after he was struck by a car while crossing a Montgomery County street. Police say the man was struck Wednesday around 7:30 p.m. as he was crossing Montgomery Village Avenue from east to west near Centerway Road. ◀︎ ▶︎...
WTOP
Second instance of ‘hateful graffiti’ discovered at Montgomery County high school
Days after reacting to hateful graffiti at his school, the principal of Gaithersburg High School in Montgomery County, Maryland, said a staff member found a racial slur scratched onto a locker in the boys’ locker room. In an email to parents, Principal Cary Dimmick said that he is extremely...
NBC Washington
Woman Found Killed in Silver Spring
A woman was found dead in a home in Silver Spring, Maryland, overnight Wednesday, and police say they've arrested a suspect. Officers went to a home in the 8800 block of Lanier Drive about 3 a.m. to do a welfare check and found the woman. Police did not provided any...
wnav.com
Anne Arundel Medical Center's birthing center closed earlier this week
Earlier this week, Luminis closed the birthing center after 26 years of operation due to the low number of births there in the past several years. The midwives will now help deliver babies in the hospital, said Luminis spokesperson Justin McLeod. The birthing center delivered 31 babies last year, McLeod...
rockvillenights.com
Assault at restaurant in Rockville
Rockville City police were called to a restaurant after someone reported being the victim of a 2nd-degree assault there. The assault was reported at a restaurant in the 1400 block of Research Boulevard at 12:00 PM on Thursday, February 2, 2023.
mocoshow.com
Suspect Arrested in Connection With Germantown Shooting
Per MCPD: Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police have arrested and charged 26-year-old Twon Kelly, of Kensington, for a shooting that occurred on Tuesday, December 27, 2022, in the area of Town Commons Court in Germantown. At approximately 2:13 a.m., 5th District officers responded to the location for...
