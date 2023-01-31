ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Germantown, MD

travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do in Germantown, MD

Germantown is a census-designated community in Montgomery County, Maryland. Germantown is an underrated tourist attraction, a community brimming with unusual historic areas and outdoor hotspots. There are many things to do here, many of which are free. From incredible ruins to scenic lakes and creekside trails, Germantown has a little...
GERMANTOWN, MD
mocoshow.com

MCFRS Respond to Fire at Sardi’s in Gaithersburg

Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services (MCFRS) responded to a fire at the Sardi’s Pollo A La Brasa restaurant at 430 N Frederick Ave in Gaithersburg on Thursday around 6pm. According to Chief Spokesperson for MCFRS Pete Piringer, there was a fire in the restaurant’s ductwork and the sprinkler system was activated. The fire has been contained and there are no reported injuries. The building inspector, code enforcement, and health inspector have been notified. We will post an update when additional information is available.
GAITHERSBURG, MD
mocoshow.com

Opening Information for MoCo’s Newest Jersey Mike’s

Jersey Mike’s has announced it will be opening its upcoming restaurant at the Northgate Plaza in Aspen Hill on Wednesday, February 15, at 2:15pm. The restaurant, which is currently hiring, will be taking over the location that was formerly home to Body & Brain Tai Chi– between Dunkin’ and Roy Rogers. Additional details on the grand opening festivities will be announced soon.
ASPEN HILL, MD
wfmd.com

Teenager Taken To A Hospital Following A Shooting In Montgomery County

Police says this is an isolated incident. Germantown, Md (KM) A 16-year-old boy was transported to the hospital following a shooting Thursday afternoon in Montgomery County. The teenager is listed in critical condition, Montgomery County Police say. Officers were dispatched to the13000 block of Demetriaus Way at around 4:15 PM...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
howardcountymd.gov

Police ask for public help to locate critical missing person

Howard County police are asking for the public’s help to locate a critical missing person from Elkridge. Arthur William Adams III, 60, was last seen leaving his residence, a group home in the 6000 block of Bauman Drive, around 7 p.m. yesterday (Feb. 3) on foot. Police, who were...
ELKRIDGE, MD
WUSA9

Juvenile stabbed in Potomac, Maryland

POTOMAC, Md. — Detectives with the Montgomery County Department of Police are investigating a stabbing involving a juvenile that occurred Thursday evening in Potomac, Maryland. Police received a call regarding a person suffering from a stab wound in the 11000 block of Cripplegate Road on Thursday. After arriving at...
POTOMAC, MD
mocoshow.com

Virtual Public Hearing on the Proposed Abandonment of a Public Right of Way off Old Georgetown Road in Rockville to be Held on Wednesday, Feb. 15

Per MCDOT: On Wednesday, Feb.15 at 1 p.m., the Montgomery County Department of Transportation (MCDOT) will hold a virtual public hearing to discuss the proposed abandonment of a public alley covering a parcel of approximately 166 square feet, located at the northwest corner of 11565 Old Georgetown Road in Rockville. The public will have an opportunity to present oral or written testimony.
ROCKVILLE, MD
mocoshow.com

Pedestrian Struck by Driver Near Montgomery Village Center Wednesday Evening

Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services responded to a collision involving a pedestrian on Wednesday night in Montgomery Village. According to public safety reporter Cordell Pugh, a pedestrian was struck on Montgomery Village Avenue, near Centerway Road and the Montgomery Village Center Shopping Center, around 7:35PM. One adult patient was transported to an area Trauma Center with critical traumatic injury. Some lanes are currently blocked. We will post an update when additional information is available.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
mocoshow.com

Juvenile Stabbed Inside Home in Potomac Thursday Night

Montgomery County Police responded to reports of a stabbing on Thursday night in Potomac. According to MCPD,. “Officers responded to the 11000 block of Cripplegate Road for a report of a stabbing. A juvenile victim was transported to an area hospital with minor injuries.” This is an isolated incident and there is no threat to the community at this time. All parties involved in the incident are juveniles, so information provided by MCPD is limited. WUSA9 reports that the stabbing is “believed to have occurred inside a rather large home in an affluent area of Potomac.” We will post an update if additional information is released.
POTOMAC, MD
mocoshow.com

MCPD on the Scene of Shooting in Germantown Thursday Evening

Montgomery County Police are on the scene of a shooting that occurred in Germantown. MCPD tweeted the following at 5:18pm on Thursday, February 2:. “Montgomery County Police are on scene of a shooting in the 13300 block of Demetrias Way. One person has been transported to an area hospital. No suspect is in custody at this time. Police believe this is an isolated event. #MCPD #MCPNews #IncidentAlert”
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
WUSA9

Man hit by car in Montgomery County, police say

GAITHERSBURG, Md. — A man is in the hospital with serious injuries after he was hit by a car in Montgomery County Wednesday night. Police said the driver stayed on the scene of the crash. Officers responded to the intersection of Montgomery Village Avenue and Centerway Road near Montgomery...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
NBC Washington

Woman Found Killed in Silver Spring

A woman was found dead in a home in Silver Spring, Maryland, overnight Wednesday, and police say they've arrested a suspect. Officers went to a home in the 8800 block of Lanier Drive about 3 a.m. to do a welfare check and found the woman. Police did not provided any...
SILVER SPRING, MD
wnav.com

Anne Arundel Medical Center's birthing center closed earlier this week

Earlier this week, Luminis closed the birthing center after 26 years of operation due to the low number of births there in the past several years. The midwives will now help deliver babies in the hospital, said Luminis spokesperson Justin McLeod. The birthing center delivered 31 babies last year, McLeod...
ANNAPOLIS, MD
rockvillenights.com

Assault at restaurant in Rockville

Rockville City police were called to a restaurant after someone reported being the victim of a 2nd-degree assault there. The assault was reported at a restaurant in the 1400 block of Research Boulevard at 12:00 PM on Thursday, February 2, 2023.
ROCKVILLE, MD
mocoshow.com

Suspect Arrested in Connection With Germantown Shooting

Per MCPD: Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police have arrested and charged 26-year-old Twon Kelly, of Kensington, for a shooting that occurred on Tuesday, December 27, 2022, in the area of Town Commons Court in Germantown. At approximately 2:13 a.m., 5th District officers responded to the location for...
GERMANTOWN, MD

