Knox Pages
Danville completes season sweep of East Knox with Senior Night victory
DANVILLE — For three years, Danville’s current senior class had to watch East Knox celebrate. The Bulldogs won three straight Devil-Dog football games – including twice on Danville’s field – outscoring the Blue Devils 83-34. They won six straight boys basketball games, including three in the 2020-2021 season alone (East Knox and Danville met in the sectional tournament that year).
Knox Pages
Improved culture propels East Knox bowling teams to new heights
HOWARD — Will Jensen has been bowling since he was three days old. His parents were bowlers. The bowling alley served as a second home.
Knox Pages
Bent but not broken: Pleasant weathers scare to dispatch Clear Fork
Pleasant could finally catch its breath after a close call against Clear Fork in a 71-68 victory in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on February 2. Last season, Pleasant and Clear Fork faced off on February 9, 2022 at Clear Fork High School. For a full recap, click here.
Knox Pages
Fredericktown proves to be too much for Centerburg
FREDERICKTOWN -- The Fredericktown boys basketball team took a bit of a victory lap on Friday night, and the community reveled in the affair. The Freddies, who already clinched the Knox-Morrow Athletic Conference title outright, rolled over rival Centerburg 49-38 on Friday night and then cut down the nets in front of a home crowd.
Knox Pages
Charles Follis Day: Former Shelby Blues star's memory to be honored tonight in Wooster
WOOSTER -- The legend and impact of Charles Follis continues to be felt more than a century after his death. Follis, a former Wooster High School student who became the country's first Black professional football player when he signed with the Shelby Blues in 1902, will be honored Friday night at halftime of his alma mater's basketball game.
Knox Pages
Centerburg ekes out victory against Cardington-Lincoln
Pins and needles were part of the price of admission as Centerburg nipped Cardington-Lincoln 47-41 on February 1 in Ohio girls high school basketball. Last season, Cardington-Lincoln and Centerburg faced off on January 12, 2022 at Centerburg High School. Click here for a recap.
Knox Pages
Laughter, life and memories: Stories from 100 years at Centerburg High School
CENTERBURG — The old Centerburg High School is an important building and memory for Chris Cordle. It’s where he received a great education. It’s where he found his love for chemistry, taught by former Marine Fred Newman. “Centerburg schools have been the heart of the community for...
Knox Pages
Robert G. Heasley
Robert G. “Bob” Heasley, age 84, of Granville, Ohio, passed away on Wednesday, February 1, 2023, at The James Cancer Hospital in Columbus. He was born on May 5, 1938, in Greensburg, Pennsylvania, to the late Paul and Ruth (Graham) Heasley.
sciotopost.com
Ohio’s Own Buckeye Chuck Groundhog Predicted Today Also
OHIO – Much like Pennsylvania’s Phil groundhog, the Buckeye State has its own rodent. Located in Marion Ohio Buckeye Chuck also made his prediction this morning. Buckeye Chuck started predicting weather in 1979 by an act of Ohio State Legislation. According to the Facebook site, Buckeye Chuck has a 75% accuracy since that time.
ashlandsource.com
Here are the candidates and issues to appear on May ballot in Ashland County
ASHLAND — No one filed to challenge incumbent races in Ashland for the upcoming primary season, according to unofficial information from the Ashland County Board of Elections. "We'll have to wait until the write-in deadline, Feb. 21, to determine if we will be holding a primary or special election,"...
WFMJ.com
Operations ending at Alliance and Canton skilled nursing facilities, 150 jobs impacted
Citing what it calls “ongoing labor struggles and financial challenges” Aultman has announced that it will cease operations at two skilled nursing facilities, including the Transitional Care Center at Aultman Woodlawn and the Community Care Center at Aultman Alliance Community Hospital. A statement from Aultman did not say...
2 Towns in Ohio Have Been Ranked as the Most Fun Places To Live in the United States
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving or visiting the great state of Ohio, you should add the following towns to your list.
wktn.com
Woman Arrested on Two Offenses Monday in Kenton
A woman with a New London, Ohio address was arrested on Monday at Kenton Nursing and Rehab. According to the report from the Kenton Police Department, officers were dispatched to the facility on Jacob Parrott Boulevard after receiving a call about a suspicious person. At the scene, officers arrested Robin...
iheart.com
Funeral Arrangements For Cleveland Baseball Drummer John Adams
(Cleveland) - The Cleveland Guardians have announced funeral and visitation arrangements for John Adams, the baseball fan who banged on his bass drum at games since 1973. E. 9th Street & Superior Ave NE. (Downtown Cleveland) Cleveland, OH 44114. In lieu of flowers, the community is invited to make a...
richlandsource.com
Four-way Republican race for Mansfield mayor highlights May 2 primary ballot
MANSFIELD -- There will be a four-candidate primary battle in the Mansfield mayoral race among Republicans. And the winner will have a Democratic opponent in November.
cleveland19.com
Tuscarawas County man arrested for 6th OVI in New Philadelphia
NEW PHILADELPHIA, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol arrested a Strasburg man for his sixth OVI offense, according to a new release. Troopers say, Robert Bayliss, was stopped for a moving violation on Jan. 25, around 12:20 a.m. The traffic stop took place on the US 250 westbound...
richlandsource.com
Petitions withdrawn: Davenport may still file as write-in candidate to represent Mansfield's 4th Ward
MANSFIELD -- Alomar Davenport has three more weeks to decide if he wants to seek re-election to represent Mansfield City Council's 4th Ward. The Democrat, in the final year of his first term in office, filed his petitions to seek re-election on Wednesday morning -- and then withdrew them Wednesday afternoon.
earnthenecklace.com
What Happened to Anchor Natalie Herbick of FOX 8 News Cleveland?
The residents of Cleveland love WJW-TV news anchor Natalie Herbick. Understandably, FOX 8 News viewers became concerned when she shared a personal message about her health during a recent broadcast. In response to her statement, they expressed their support via social media. So, what happened to Natalie Herbick of FOX 8 News Cleveland? Read on to find out what the anchor said in her announcement.
‘Nazi homeschool’ sparks call for review of Ohio homeschooling
One Ohio couple is said to be supplying “Nazi-approved material” for homeschooling, according to online reports.
richlandsource.com
Ohio Thrift coming to Appleseed Shopping Center
MANSFIELD – The Appleseed Shopping Center will soon welcome a new tenant in thrift store chain Ohio Thrift. Ohio Thrift senior vice president Chris Groves said he is hoping to open the newly announced Mansfield branch this spring. Chuck Hahn, Cleveland Financial Group, invests in this independent reporting through...
