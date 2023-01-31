ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ashland, OH

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Knox Pages

Danville completes season sweep of East Knox with Senior Night victory

DANVILLE — For three years, Danville’s current senior class had to watch East Knox celebrate. The Bulldogs won three straight Devil-Dog football games – including twice on Danville’s field – outscoring the Blue Devils 83-34. They won six straight boys basketball games, including three in the 2020-2021 season alone (East Knox and Danville met in the sectional tournament that year).
DANVILLE, OH
Knox Pages

Bent but not broken: Pleasant weathers scare to dispatch Clear Fork

Pleasant could finally catch its breath after a close call against Clear Fork in a 71-68 victory in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on February 2. Last season, Pleasant and Clear Fork faced off on February 9, 2022 at Clear Fork High School. For a full recap, click here.
SPARTA, OH
Knox Pages

Fredericktown proves to be too much for Centerburg

FREDERICKTOWN -- The Fredericktown boys basketball team took a bit of a victory lap on Friday night, and the community reveled in the affair. The Freddies, who already clinched the Knox-Morrow Athletic Conference title outright, rolled over rival Centerburg 49-38 on Friday night and then cut down the nets in front of a home crowd.
FREDERICKTOWN, OH
Knox Pages

Centerburg ekes out victory against Cardington-Lincoln

Pins and needles were part of the price of admission as Centerburg nipped Cardington-Lincoln 47-41 on February 1 in Ohio girls high school basketball. Last season, Cardington-Lincoln and Centerburg faced off on January 12, 2022 at Centerburg High School. Click here for a recap.
CENTERBURG, OH
Knox Pages

Robert G. Heasley

Robert G. “Bob” Heasley, age 84, of Granville, Ohio, passed away on Wednesday, February 1, 2023, at The James Cancer Hospital in Columbus. He was born on May 5, 1938, in Greensburg, Pennsylvania, to the late Paul and Ruth (Graham) Heasley.
GRANVILLE, OH
sciotopost.com

Ohio’s Own Buckeye Chuck Groundhog Predicted Today Also

OHIO – Much like Pennsylvania’s Phil groundhog, the Buckeye State has its own rodent. Located in Marion Ohio Buckeye Chuck also made his prediction this morning. Buckeye Chuck started predicting weather in 1979 by an act of Ohio State Legislation. According to the Facebook site, Buckeye Chuck has a 75% accuracy since that time.
OHIO STATE
wktn.com

Woman Arrested on Two Offenses Monday in Kenton

A woman with a New London, Ohio address was arrested on Monday at Kenton Nursing and Rehab. According to the report from the Kenton Police Department, officers were dispatched to the facility on Jacob Parrott Boulevard after receiving a call about a suspicious person. At the scene, officers arrested Robin...
KENTON, OH
iheart.com

Funeral Arrangements For Cleveland Baseball Drummer John Adams

(Cleveland) - The Cleveland Guardians have announced funeral and visitation arrangements for John Adams, the baseball fan who banged on his bass drum at games since 1973. E. 9th Street & Superior Ave NE. (Downtown Cleveland) Cleveland, OH 44114. In lieu of flowers, the community is invited to make a...
CLEVELAND, OH
earnthenecklace.com

What Happened to Anchor Natalie Herbick of FOX 8 News Cleveland?

The residents of Cleveland love WJW-TV news anchor Natalie Herbick. Understandably, FOX 8 News viewers became concerned when she shared a personal message about her health during a recent broadcast. In response to her statement, they expressed their support via social media. So, what happened to Natalie Herbick of FOX 8 News Cleveland? Read on to find out what the anchor said in her announcement.
CLEVELAND, OH
richlandsource.com

Ohio Thrift coming to Appleseed Shopping Center

MANSFIELD – The Appleseed Shopping Center will soon welcome a new tenant in thrift store chain Ohio Thrift. Ohio Thrift senior vice president Chris Groves said he is hoping to open the newly announced Mansfield branch this spring. Chuck Hahn, Cleveland Financial Group, invests in this independent reporting through...
MANSFIELD, OH

