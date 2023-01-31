Read full article on original website
10 of the Wackiest Washington State Laws You Won’t Believe
Here Are 10 Wacky Laws You Won't Believe In Washington State. We all know that laws are in place to keep us safe and ensure order in society. But sometimes, laws can be a little…weird. Every state has its own set of laws that you may not find anywhere...
Did Washington State Really Require Drivers to Make Their Own License Plates?
Did Washington Drivers Once Have To Make Their Own License Plates?. Have you ever heard the story that in the early 1900s, Washington State required drivers to make their own license plates?. It sounds a little far-fetched, but it’s actually true. Let’s look back at this fascinating piece of...
You’d Rather Stay Home Than Travel? It’s True in Washington State
Apparently if you are a resident of Washington State you are a homebody. You don't like to travel much according to new research that shows Washington is the state least interested in traveling. Officials at Family Destinations Guide https://familydestinationsguide.com/ did the research by analyzing information from Google or Google trends data over the last 12 months.
Did the Newly Seen China Spy Satellite Fly Over Washington State?
There is a high-altitude balloon from China flying over the United States right now that was first spotted in Billings Montana heading east. Did it fly over Washington State, and what is it doing now?. Chinese Spy Balloon Seen Over the United States. The spy balloon was first seen in...
New “Highs” May Be Coming For Washington State Cannabis
A new bill introduced in the House would bring a new "high" to the tax rate on cannabis in Washington State. Right now, cannabis is taxed a flat rate of 37% regardless of strain or THC content, and has been since Initiative 502 was passed in 2012 and went into effect in 2014.
The Columbia Tragedy Has Ties to Washington State
Twenty years ago today the Space Shuttle Columbia broke up during reentry after a 16 day space mission. The lives of all seven crew members were lost. After an extensive investigation it was determined that damage to the left wing during launch on January 16th created the situation that caused the shuttle to break apart on reentry.
Are Ear-Splitting Booming Space Rockets in the Tri-Cities Future?
You may not realize it but loud ear-splitting space rockets may be in Tri-Cities Washington residents' near future. The Port of Pasco has been awarded a large grant from the Washington Department of Commerce to be used for hydrogen-powered aircraft, private space exploration, and vertical takeoff and landing aircraft. The Port of Pasco, also known as the Tri-Cities Airport, located in Pasco is run by Airport Director Buck Taft. He recently said in an interview that they are still in the early planning stages saying "this is step one, this is a master plan. We’re on the paper stages."
Can You Legally Burn Leaves in Your Washington State Backyard?
Now that the snow is gone, there are leaves all over the Tri-Cities and Washington State. Can you burn leaves legally on your property or do you have to bag them up for the trash in Washington State?. I Grew Up in Rural Washington State. Most of my life, I...
Explore 3 of Washington State’s Most Breathtaking Scenic Drives
Washington State is home to some of the most stunning landscapes in the US. From lush forests and majestic mountains to crystal-clear lakes and gorgeous ocean beaches, there are so many breathtaking scenes to explore. I know on one road trip near Mt. Rainier we'd come around a corner and...
Washington State Is Finally Offering Working Family Tax Credit
It only took a little more than ten years since it was passed by the Washington State Legislature, but the Evergreen State has now come in line with a number of others when it comes to tax credits being available to low income and working families. In 2008, the Legislature...
Can I Park My Car Opposite the Flow of Traffic in Washington State?
If you’ve ever tried to park your car on a busy street, you know the feeling of desperation when all the parking spots are taken. You may have been tempted to park facing the opposite direction of the traffic flow, but is this legal in Washington State?. I know...
Locals Say These Are the Worst 7 Roundabouts in Tri-Cities Washington
Can You Name Seven Roundabouts To Avoid In Tri-Cities Washington?. When it comes to driving, roundabouts can be a source of frustration for many here in the Tri-Cities. These Seven Roundabouts Are Worth Avoiding In Tri-Cities Washington?. Drivers often get confused over the proper etiquette after having to wait through...
How Zip Codes Were Determined For the Tri-Cities
It's barely a thought anymore, unless you're sending something through the US Postal System, about your zip code. The five digit sequence, which can be expanded to nine with a hyphen, is the last part of your address to make sure your mail gets to you. Have you wondered why the system was created and how the individual codes came to be?
What’s A Code Brown At A Washington State Walmart And Why You’ll Want To Exit
What Are The Intercom Codes At Walmart And What Do They Mean?. Have you ever been shopping at Walmart and suddenly heard an announcement over the intercom for a code brown?. Why Is A Code Brown The Most Dangerous Intercom Code At Walmart?. If you ever hear that here in...
Do You Qualify For $1,200 From the State of Washington?
There's a new tax credit for struggling Washington families. Times have been tough for a lot of good people lately. I still remember how much it meant to me to get my COVID relief checks back in 2020. For people who are finding it difficult to provide for their families despite working full-time, the Washington State Department of Revenue has unveiled a new tax credit that aims to be of assistance to working families. It's called the Working Families Tax Credit and eligible applicants can receive a tax credit of up to $1,200.
Wicked Wind Advisories in Effect Thru Monday For PNW
Wind Advisories have been issued for the local areas Through Monday morning. As if we haven't had enough of Mother Nature, our own weather guy Mike McCabe from KEPR Action News lets us in on another event. I'm thankful that it doesn't involve a Chinese spying balloon. High Winds and...
Which Washington Luxury Mansion Would You Buy for Over $10 Million?
Let's say that you had as much money as you could ever want and you wouldn't even blink at buying a mansion costing over $10 million. What property could you actually buy in Washington State?. These Washington Estates are Available to Buy Today. Every mansion you are about to see...
Why the Most Expensive Tri-Cities Home for Sale is Really a Steal!
Want to explore the most expensive house for sale in Tri-Cities Washington right now? You may not know it, but the list price of over 2 million is actually a great deal!. The Most Expensive Home for Sale in Tri-Cities Washington. A list price of $2.24 million for this beautiful...
These Vintage Tri-Cities Commercials Will Take You Back in Time
This year will mark twenty years since I first moved to Tri-Cities from the midwest. A lot has changed since 2003 around town. Do you ever have random jingles pop into your head? I think that's the point of well-written ones. "O, O, O, O'Reilly!" comes immediately to mind. There are some local ones that I think of, too. How about "Thanks a Bunch!" is one I've heard around the Tri-Cities for years. Today, we're going to take a little journey through time thanks to YouTube, where people have been uploading their video memories for years. On this journey, we will take you through some old commercials throughout the years.
