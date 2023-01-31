ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

You’d Rather Stay Home Than Travel? It’s True in Washington State

Apparently if you are a resident of Washington State you are a homebody. You don't like to travel much according to new research that shows Washington is the state least interested in traveling. Officials at Family Destinations Guide https://familydestinationsguide.com/ did the research by analyzing information from Google or Google trends data over the last 12 months.
The Columbia Tragedy Has Ties to Washington State

Twenty years ago today the Space Shuttle Columbia broke up during reentry after a 16 day space mission. The lives of all seven crew members were lost. After an extensive investigation it was determined that damage to the left wing during launch on January 16th created the situation that caused the shuttle to break apart on reentry.
Are Ear-Splitting Booming Space Rockets in the Tri-Cities Future?

You may not realize it but loud ear-splitting space rockets may be in Tri-Cities Washington residents' near future. The Port of Pasco has been awarded a large grant from the Washington Department of Commerce to be used for hydrogen-powered aircraft, private space exploration, and vertical takeoff and landing aircraft. The Port of Pasco, also known as the Tri-Cities Airport, located in Pasco is run by Airport Director Buck Taft. He recently said in an interview that they are still in the early planning stages saying "this is step one, this is a master plan. We’re on the paper stages."
How Zip Codes Were Determined For the Tri-Cities

It's barely a thought anymore, unless you're sending something through the US Postal System, about your zip code. The five digit sequence, which can be expanded to nine with a hyphen, is the last part of your address to make sure your mail gets to you. Have you wondered why the system was created and how the individual codes came to be?
Do You Qualify For $1,200 From the State of Washington?

There's a new tax credit for struggling Washington families. Times have been tough for a lot of good people lately. I still remember how much it meant to me to get my COVID relief checks back in 2020. For people who are finding it difficult to provide for their families despite working full-time, the Washington State Department of Revenue has unveiled a new tax credit that aims to be of assistance to working families. It's called the Working Families Tax Credit and eligible applicants can receive a tax credit of up to $1,200.
Wicked Wind Advisories in Effect Thru Monday For PNW

Wind Advisories have been issued for the local areas Through Monday morning. As if we haven't had enough of Mother Nature, our own weather guy Mike McCabe from KEPR Action News lets us in on another event. I'm thankful that it doesn't involve a Chinese spying balloon. High Winds and...
These Vintage Tri-Cities Commercials Will Take You Back in Time

This year will mark twenty years since I first moved to Tri-Cities from the midwest. A lot has changed since 2003 around town. Do you ever have random jingles pop into your head? I think that's the point of well-written ones. "O, O, O, O'Reilly!" comes immediately to mind. There are some local ones that I think of, too. How about "Thanks a Bunch!" is one I've heard around the Tri-Cities for years. Today, we're going to take a little journey through time thanks to YouTube, where people have been uploading their video memories for years. On this journey, we will take you through some old commercials throughout the years.
