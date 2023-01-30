Read full article on original website
NASDAQ
Stock Market News for Feb 1, 2023
U.S. stock markets closed sharply higher on Tuesday as market participants were assessing the outcome of the Fed’s first FOMC meeting of 2023. Favorable inflation data also boosted investors’ sentiment. All three major stock indexes ended in positive territory. For the month as a whole, these indexes performed impressively finishing in the green.
NASDAQ
Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: WMT, MPC, NOC
Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Walmart Inc (Symbol: WMT), where a total volume of 23,318 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.3 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 43.2% of WMT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $144 strike call option expiring February 03, 2023, with 1,337 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 133,700 underlying shares of WMT. Below is a chart showing WMT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $144 strike highlighted in orange:
NASDAQ
A.O. Smith (AOS) Q4 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates
A.O. Smith (AOS) reported $936.1 million in revenue for the quarter ended December 2022, representing a year-over-year decline of 6%. EPS of $0.86 for the same period compares to $0.87 a year ago. The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $912.34 million, representing a surprise of +2.61%....
CNBC
Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Carvana, Colgate-Palmolive, Tesla and more
Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading Monday. — Shares gained 2.8% after Morgan Stanley upgraded the stock to overweight from equal weight and named it the top pick in the household and personal care industry. The firm said the stock was at a good price point after a recent selloff.
Motley Fool
10 Top Stocks to Buy in 2023
The market is already up so far this year, erasing part of 2022's loss. Yet shares of many good companies are still down over the past year. Now may be a great time to consider positions in some of them. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ...
Four cities identified by Goldman Sachs to be on track for record home price drop
Four cities have been identified by Goldman Sachs as being on track for record drops in home prices.The investing giant announced in a note to clients earlier this month that home prices will decrease more this year than they previously expected. The bank said their preview of the housing market had grown worse and that they expect the S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller US National Home Price NSA Index to drop by 6.1 per cent year-over-year by the fourth quarter of this year. The previous estimate for the same time period was a drop of 4.1 per cent, according to Insider....
NASDAQ
BlackRock Increases Position in UFP Technologies (UFPT)
Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.46MM shares of UFP Technologies, Inc. (UFPT). This represents 6.1% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 1, 2022 they reported 0.45MM shares and 6.00% of the company, an increase in shares of 2.38% and an increase in total ownership of 0.10% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).
NASDAQ
Why Investors Need to Take Advantage of These 2 Consumer Staples Stocks Now
Wall Street watches a company's quarterly report closely to understand as much as possible about its recent performance and what to expect going forward. Of course, one figure often stands out among the rest: earnings. Life and the stock market are both about expectations, and rising above what is expected...
NASDAQ
UBS Group Discloses Position in MNP / Western Asset Municipal Partners Fnd
There are 59 funds or institutions reporting positions in Western Asset Municipal Partners Fnd. This is a decrease of 3 owner(s) or 4.84%. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:MNP is 0.0869%, a decrease of 14.5126%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.60% to 3,336K shares.
NASDAQ
Rankin Aaron Edward Frederick Cuts Stake in Sprout Social (SPT)
Fintel reports that Rankin Aaron Edward Frederick has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 2.85MM shares of Sprout Social Inc (SPT). This represents 5.7% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 3, 2022 they reported 3.21MM shares and 6.60% of the company, a decrease...
Benzinga
Intevac Earnings Preview
Intevac IVAC is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2023-02-01. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Intevac will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.18. Intevac bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that...
American Airlines, Morgan Stanley And 2 Other Stocks Insiders Are Selling
The Nasdaq jumped by around 2% on Wednesday following the Fed’s rate decision. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go short on the stock. Insider sales should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a selling decision.
NASDAQ
BlackRock Increases Position in Thermon Group Holdings (THR)
Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 2.41MM shares of Thermon Group Holdings Inc (THR). This represents 7.2% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 3, 2022 they reported 2.35MM shares and 7.10% of the company, an increase in shares...
NASDAQ
La Capitale Civil Service Insurer Updates Holdings in Alithya Group (ALYA)
Fintel reports that La Capitale Civil Service Insurer has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 9.98MM shares of Alithya Group inc. (ALYA). This represents 11.36% of the company. In the last filing dated May 13, 2021 they reported owning 13.00% of the company, indicating no change...
NASDAQ
US STOCKS-Wall St buoyed by easing inflation concerns ahead of Fed decision
For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window. McDonald's warns on short-term inflation pressures. GM up on robust forecast, Caterpillar hit by lower Q4 profit. Indexes up: Nasdaq 0.48%, S&P 0.33%, Dow 0.07%. Updates prices to open,...
NASDAQ
Charles & Colvard Ltd (CTHR) Reports Q2 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates
Charles & Colvard Ltd (CTHR) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.03 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.01. This compares to earnings of $0.04 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise...
