CT Tax Preparer Helped Falsify Dozens Of Clients' Returns: Feds

A Connecticut tax preparer is out on bond after a federal court charged him with more than two dozen counts of helping his client falsify tax returns over several years, authorities announced on Tuesday, Jan. 31.

David Etienne, age 48, pleaded not guilty to 25 counts of tax fraud on Monday and was released on a $100,000 bond, the US Attorney for Connecticut announced.

From 2015 through 2019, Etienne ran tax preparation services at Los Maestros Inc, Los Maestros Group, Tax Experts USA, and Tax Experts USA Inc. Prosecutors alleged he helped clients prepare numerous federal tax returns that included fake expenses and losses with sole proprietorship businesses that he knew they didn't have. He filed returns that included unreimbursed employee expenses, and false medical, dental, or education-related costs, authorities said.

Each count of aiding and assisting in the preparation of false income tax returns carries a potential three-year prison term.