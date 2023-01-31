ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Jersey State

HollywoodLife

‘Shrinking’ Creator Admits He Was ‘Prepared’ For Harrison Ford To Turn Down His Role (Exclusive)

Movie legend Harrison Ford, 80, is popping up on the small screen again in the upcoming Apple TV+ comedy series, Shrinking. Harrison stars as Dr. Paul Rhodes, who takes issue with the borderline unethical therapy tactics used by his mentee Jimmy Laird (Jason Segel). At the show’s New York City red carpet premiere on January 24, creator Bill Lawrence, 54, told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY how he bravely asked Harrison to star in the show, expecting that the Star Wars alum would respectfully decline the offer.
Popculture

'The Good Doctor' Star Leaves Series in Surprise Twist

The Good Doctor continues to run through doctors at a faster pace than Law & Order runs through detectives. Another character left the show during this week's episode, "The Good Boy," leaving another position open at St. Bonaventure Hospital in San Jose, California. The hour ended with one new doctor learning that you can't just perform an unsupervised surgery without the Chief of Surgery knowing. Spoilers for the Jan. 30 episode follow!
Variety

‘Frasier’ Revival to Take Place in Boston; James Burrows to Direct First Episode

The “Frasier” sequel will return to where it all began: Boston. That city, of course, was the setting for “Cheers,” the series that first introduced the character of Frasier Crane, played by Kelsey Grammer, in 1984. The hit NBC spin-off “Frasier” moved the character to Seattle; in its finale, the Frasier made the quick decision to fly to Chicago to chase a love interest, rather than head to San Francisco, where a new TV job awaited. But as Paramount+ confirmed on Wednesday morning, the new version of “Frasier” will follow the character “in the next chapter of his life as...
Popculture

'So Help Me Todd' Season 2 Fate Revealed at CBS

CBS renewed So Help Me Todd for a second season on Thursday. The hit new series stars Pitch Perfect alum Skylar Astin as Todd, a private detective working for his mother's law firm, and Oscar-winner Marcia Gay Harden as his mother, Margaret. So Help Me Todd was created by Scott Prendergast and includes Dr. Phil McGraw as an executive producer.
In Style

Jennifer Garner Is Making Her Return to TV for the Third Season of "Party Down"

Get ready for a double-dose of nostalgia, because after a 10-year hiatus, the cult-classic show Party Down is making it's highly anticipated return to TV with a new cast member who is making her equally as exciting homecoming to the small screen: Jennifer Garner. The actress is joining the cast...
Collider

'King Of The Hill' Reboot Coming to Hulu With Original Cast Returning

A return to Arlen, Texas is in the works at Hulu. A King Of The Hill revival has been ordered by the streaming platform with co-creators Mike Judge and Greg Daniels set to return along with the rest of the original voice cast. Judge and Kathy Najimy will reprise their roles as Hank and Peggy Hill, respectively. Pamela Adlon returns as Bobby Hill, along with Johnny Hardwick as Dale Gribble, Stephen Root as Bill Dauterive and Lauren Tom as Minh Souphanousinphone.
Complex

Hulu Bringing Back ‘King of the Hill’ With Original Creators

Fox’s iconic animated sitcom King of the Hill is officially getting a revival on Hulu. Variety reports the series’ co-creators Mike Judge and Greg Daniels are set to executive produce the reboot alongside incoming executive producer and showrunner Saladin Patterson. King of the Hill previously ran for 13 seasons on Fox from January 1997 to September 2009.
Variety

‘Night Court’ Revival at NBC Lands Early Season 2 Renewal

With just four episodes out so far, “Night Court” has already been renewed for a second season at NBC. “Night Court” is a revival of the series of the same name that ran on NBC from 1984 to 1992 and starred Harry Anderson as Harry T. Stone, a young judge assigned to the night shift at a Manhattan arraignment court. The revival stars Melissa Rauch as the late Stone’s daughter, Abby, an unapologetic optimist. She follows in her father’s night court footsteps and tries to bring order to the crew of oddballs and cynics, most notably former night court prosecutor Dan...
Deadline

Rupert Grint Says Filming ‘Harry Potter’ Was “Suffocating” & Questioned Continuing To Act After Saga Ended

Rupert Grint became a global star after starring in the film adaptations of the Harry Potter book series. The actor was only 11 years old when he was cast in the movies and was 22 years old by the time the film series ended. Taking on the role of Ron Weasley was not easy and Grint recently said in an interview that he found filming “suffocating.” “Potter was so full on — [filming] all year, then we’d promote the rest of the time. It was quite suffocating,” he told Bustle. Grint also said that by the end of the Harry Potter saga he...
Collider

James Roday Rodriguez Sees 'Psych 4' In the Near-Future

James Roday Rodriguez, who plays the fan favorite fake psychic Shawn Spencer, is predicting a Psych 4 film in his future. Based on the popular comedy-drama series Psych that ran for eight seasons from 2006 to 2014, Psych: The Movie centers around sleuth’s mystery adventures along with his best friend Burton “Gus” Guster (Dulé Hill, The West Wing) and was released via the show’s original USA Network in 2017. Following the success of the first film, Psych 2: Lassie Come Home and Psych 3: This Is Gus premiered on Peacock in 2020 and 2021, respectively.
Looper

Whatever Happened To Svetlana From Shameless?

During its 11-season run on Showtime, "Shameless" delivered some of the more boundary-pushing narratives on the air. It also delivered one of the more unforgettable ensemble casts in television history. That cast was, understandably, built around the members of the Gallagher family, fronted for the bulk of the series' run by William H. Macy, Emmy Rossum, and Jeremy Allen White, among others. While the South Side shenanigans of the various Gallaghers were at the heart of virtually every narrative the show conjured, they were ably bolstered by the yeoman's work of a crack supporting cast.
Collider

'The Last of Us': Nick Offerman Reveals His Wife Urged Him to Accept His Role

Episode 3 of HBO's hit post-apocalyptic series The Last of Us presented a bold departure from the eponymous video game from which the series is adapted. The love-filled and heartwarming episode offered a break from the intense action that made up the first two episodes. Thankfully, the gamble paid off as the episode is now widely regarded as the best of the series so far and is equally the most viewed. Now, we are learning from Nick Offerman, who plays the character of Bill, on which the episode is largely focused, that he would never have been a part of the series had it not been for the convincing power of his wife, Megan Mullally.
A.V. Club

Frasier revival to take place in a city where everyone knows your name

Oh, baby, we hear the blues a-callin’, and we’re hoping for the best. There’s been a lot of concern about the upcoming Frasier revival. Namely, the only returning cast member is Kelsey Grammer, leaving behind one of the best ensembles in television history. Niles (David Hyde Pierce), Daphne (Jane Levees), and Rox (Peri Gilpin) won’t be on this upcoming Paramount+ season—though we’ve gotten word that Niles and Daphne’s son David (played by Anders Keith) will be on the show. While imagining a Frasier without Niles is hard, it isn’t unprecedented, and for the revival, Frasier’s going back to his roots: Boston, Massachusetts.
