SOLVANG, Calif. - Two local business owners are launching a new resource center for the LGBTQIA+ community in the Santa Ynez Valley.

Matthew Cavalli and Kiel Cavalli are owners of ONEderChild Children's Gifts in Solvang.

Together, they decided to create the new non-profit called The Rainbow House Inc.

They say this is "the first permanent resource center" of its kind in the area.

The Rainbow House Inc., offers counseling, testing, workshops and resources for the LGBTQIA+ community in Solvang.

Matthew and Kiel say the goal is to create "visibility, inclusion and a sense of belonging for all LGBTQIA+ people."

The organization is having its first donor matching campaign to raise 10K by Jan. 31.

The campaign would result in a donor match of another 10K for a total of 20k.

These funds will be used to kick off the organization's first set of workshops.

The workshops will address topics including: Intro to Sexuality and Gender, A beginners guide to the difference between sexuality and gender identity, Creating Safer Spaces in Schools for LGBTQIA+ Youth, Every child deserves to feel safe at school.

The owners also plans to address how to decrease bullying and provide resources for LGBTQIA+ youths in the community, Being a LGBTQIA+ Friendly Business Owner, Creating a welcoming and safe environment for employees and tourists of the LGBTQ+ community, and Understanding Vocabulary and Terminology.

For more from Patricia, follow her on Twitter below:

The post The Rainbow House Inc: Local business owners launch “first permanent resource center” for LGBTQIA+ community in Solvang appeared first on News Channel 3-12 .