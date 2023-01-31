ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norwalk, CT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Voice

IDs Released For Bethel Murder-Suicide Victims

A man and a woman found dead from gunshot wounds in a Fairfield County home have been identified by the state's chief medical examiner's office. The couple was found in Bethel around 11:50 p.m., Tuesday, Jan. 31 on Reservoir Street after police responded to a report of yelling coming from the home.
BETHEL, CT
hamlethub.com

Bethel Police update on Reservoir Street shooting

Bethel police report that on January 31, 2023 at approximately 11:49pm, the department received a call regarding yelling coming from the area of Reservoir Street. Upon arrival, police say that officers located a male and female inside a residence on Reservoir Street who was suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. According...
BETHEL, CT
CBS New York

New York state trooper accused of writing 2 dozen fake traffic tickets

NEW YORK - A New York state trooper is facing felony charges, accused of writing false traffic tickets - at least 24 of them - including one written last March to a man who had died earlier in the day. He patrolled busy highways in Westchester, where there's no shortage of people speeding and committing other infractions, but investigators allege State Trooper Edward Longo tried to boost his productivity by writing phony traffic tickets. "I don't think that this officer, if he's guilty of these charges, was thinking very clearly about this. It just seems so reckless," said retired NYPD Det. Phil...
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
Eyewitness News

Fairfield police search for suspicious male who approached middle schoolers

FAIRFIELD, CT (WFSB) – Police are searching for a suspicious male who approached two middle school girls in Fairfield Wednesday afternoon. Authorities said it happened around 3:30 p.m. A resident on Collingwood Avenue called police to report the incident. As the two girls were walking home from the school...
FAIRFIELD, CT
WTIC News Talk 1080

Arrest made in Hartford homicide

Hartford police say they’ve made an arrest in connection with a homicide from last fall. Under arrest is Lisa Kittrell, 39, of Bridgeport. Detectives say it was last November 6 that officers received a call to the Travel Inn Motel on Weston
HARTFORD, CT
mycitizensnews.com

DNA sample secured from accused baby killer

WATERBURY — Naugatuck police obtained a DNA sample from accused baby killer Christopher Francisquini as part of their investigation into the death of his 11-month-old daughter last November. Waterbury Superior Court Judge Joseph Schwartz on Wednesday approved a prosecutor’s request to have Naugatuck police obtain a buccal swab from...
NAUGATUCK, CT
News 12

School officials: Segregation signs found inside Fairfield Warde HS boys restroom

School officials say a student is responsible for placing segregation signs inside of a boys bathroom at Fairfield Warde High School prompting students of different races to use certain urinals. There will be an assembly Friday at the high school after signs were found in the restroom Thursday. In a...

Comments / 0

Community Policy