Student approached by man in West Hartford, told to ‘get in’ car: PD
WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – West Hartford police are investigating a suspicious incident after a car approached a student getting off a school bus on Thursday. Police said between 3:30 and 3:40 p.m., a student got off a school bus near the intersection of Kirkwood Road and Bainton Road. According to police, the juvenile noticed […]
'Change the culture' | Bridgeport police hold vigil for Tyre Nichols; vow to stand against police brutality
BRIDGEPORT, Conn — As America processes recent events in Memphis, Tennessee where Tyre Nichols was recently fatally beaten by five police officers during a traffic stop, Connecticut’s largest city plagued by poverty and violence and not immune from its own reports of excessive force, is vowing to do better.
darientimes.com
Community honors Bethel woman killed in murder-suicide who was 'heart' of local hair salon
BETHEL — Flowers have started piling up on a table outside the salon where Traci-Marie Jones, a local hair stylist killed in a murder-suicide earlier this week, worked for nearly three years. Community members and loved ones are reeling from the death of the 52-year-old mother of three, who...
Bridgeport man cruelty to persons charge in suspicious death
State Police James Mosley, 72, and took him into custody without incident. He’s charged with tampering with physical evidence and intentional cruelty to persons. The person dies in Oxford last June.
‘I live in constant fear.’ Bethel woman killed in murder-suicide had restraining order against husband
Traci Jones, 52, was granted a restraining order against her husband, Lester Jones, 56, on Jan. 24—one week before he allegedly shot her, then turned the gun on himself.
Police: Waterbury convicted felon with loaded gun resisted arrest
Waterbury police arrested a convicted felon while investigating a report of a man loading a firearm in public and causing a disturbance Thursday afternoon.
IDs Released For Bethel Murder-Suicide Victims
A man and a woman found dead from gunshot wounds in a Fairfield County home have been identified by the state's chief medical examiner's office. The couple was found in Bethel around 11:50 p.m., Tuesday, Jan. 31 on Reservoir Street after police responded to a report of yelling coming from the home.
hamlethub.com
Bethel Police update on Reservoir Street shooting
Bethel police report that on January 31, 2023 at approximately 11:49pm, the department received a call regarding yelling coming from the area of Reservoir Street. Upon arrival, police say that officers located a male and female inside a residence on Reservoir Street who was suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. According...
Man Wearing Ski Mask Approaches 2 Girls In Fairfield, Police Say
Police in Fairfield County are investigating after two middle-school-aged girls reported a man in a white BMW-like car approached them wearing a ski mask.The incident took place in the town of Fairfield around 3:30 p.m., Wednesday, Feb. 1 on Collingwood Avenue.According to Fairfield Police Lt. Mich…
NY State Police trooper wrote 32 false traffic tickets — including for person who was dead: prosecutors
WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. (PIX11) — A New York State Police trooper allegedly wrote 32 traffic tickets for drivers he never actually stopped, including a person who died prior to being ticketed, prosecutors said Thursday. Edward Longo, 34, is charged with 32 counts of offering a false instrument for filing in the first degree, which is […]
Police ID suspect killed in attempted robbery in East Hartford
EAST HARTFORD — Police have identified the man who was shot and killed during an attempted robbery at a Main Street clothing shop on Thursday night as Jashar Haslam, 26, of Hartford. Police said two suspects wearing black ski masks entered Humble & Paid Co. at 1285 Main St....
Alleged Fairfield County Puppy Mill Home To Family Pets, Officials Say
This story has been updated.An early morning garage fire in the back of a Fairfield County home which led authorities to suspect a puppy mill was found to be the home for the family's pets.The fire took place in Bridgeport around 4:10 a.m., Friday, Feb. 3 at 753 Brooks St.The Bridgeport Fire Depart…
New York state trooper accused of writing 2 dozen fake traffic tickets
NEW YORK - A New York state trooper is facing felony charges, accused of writing false traffic tickets - at least 24 of them - including one written last March to a man who had died earlier in the day. He patrolled busy highways in Westchester, where there's no shortage of people speeding and committing other infractions, but investigators allege State Trooper Edward Longo tried to boost his productivity by writing phony traffic tickets. "I don't think that this officer, if he's guilty of these charges, was thinking very clearly about this. It just seems so reckless," said retired NYPD Det. Phil...
Eyewitness News
Fairfield police search for suspicious male who approached middle schoolers
FAIRFIELD, CT (WFSB) – Police are searching for a suspicious male who approached two middle school girls in Fairfield Wednesday afternoon. Authorities said it happened around 3:30 p.m. A resident on Collingwood Avenue called police to report the incident. As the two girls were walking home from the school...
Arrest made in Hartford homicide
Hartford police say they’ve made an arrest in connection with a homicide from last fall. Under arrest is Lisa Kittrell, 39, of Bridgeport. Detectives say it was last November 6 that officers received a call to the Travel Inn Motel on Weston
mycitizensnews.com
DNA sample secured from accused baby killer
WATERBURY — Naugatuck police obtained a DNA sample from accused baby killer Christopher Francisquini as part of their investigation into the death of his 11-month-old daughter last November. Waterbury Superior Court Judge Joseph Schwartz on Wednesday approved a prosecutor’s request to have Naugatuck police obtain a buccal swab from...
Armed Restaurant Robbery: Duo On Loose After Incident In Fairfield County
Two armed men allegedly forced an employee to open a popular Fairfield County restaurant during a robbery.The incident took place in Bridgeport at the Original Vazzy's on Broadbridge Road around 5:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 31.Two men approached a worker and forced her into the store to burglarize it…
Family reflects on life of Bridgeport woman who died of overdose
Sade Billie's family says they want to share their story to encourage people who are struggling with addiction — and their families — to get professional help.
greenwichfreepress.com
GPD Charge Waterbury Man with Multiple counts of Identity Theft, Forgery, Impersonation
Greenwich Police have made yet another arrest involving a fraudulent retail transaction in the area of Greenwich Avenue. On the morning of Jan 24 several officers responded to a store on a report the fraud was in progress. Plain clothes officers detained and identified a Waterbury man, Steven Charlton Stephenson,...
News 12
School officials: Segregation signs found inside Fairfield Warde HS boys restroom
School officials say a student is responsible for placing segregation signs inside of a boys bathroom at Fairfield Warde High School prompting students of different races to use certain urinals. There will be an assembly Friday at the high school after signs were found in the restroom Thursday. In a...
