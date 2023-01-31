ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington County, TN

Johnson City Press

Contractor Worley gives $5,000 to help TCAT construction program in Kingsport

KINGSPORT — A contractor at Eastman Chemical Co. last week, Jan. 26, ceremoniously took in its first two work-based learning interns from Dobyns-Bennett High School. Wednesday morning, six days later, that same contractor presented a $5,000 oversized check to benefit the Building Trades Institute at TCAT Elizabethton new operation in the former Sullivan North High School building Kingsport owns. TCAT stands for Tennessee College of Applied Technology.
KINGSPORT, TN
Johnson City Press

Kingsport looking for volunteers for various boards

The city of Kingsport is looking for volunteers to serve on various boards and commissions to help make Kingsport an even greater place to live, work and raise a family, according to a city news release. The city is asking residents to visit ServeKingsport, or www.servekingsport.com, and answer a short...
KINGSPORT, TN
Johnson City Press

Erwin BMA to propose alcohol ordinance change

The town of Erwin’s Board of Mayor and Alderman held a meeting on Thursday to discuss the proposal of changes to the town’s alcohol ordinance. During the meeting, Mayor Glenn White stated that he would be proposing changes to the town’s alcohol ordinance at the next BMA meeting on Feb. 13. His proposal would have the town limit the number of off-site alcohol permits to 12, a number he says meets the state average per town, and any business selling alcohol would have to be at least 400 feet away from schools or churches compared to the current 200-feet requirement.
Johnson City Press

Rogersville City School officials criticize reading law during meeting with parents

ROGERSVILLE — Rogersville City School officials expressed their dissatisfaction with the state's new third-grade reading law during a meeting with parents on Tuesday. The meeting was led by Amanda Lawson, RCS’s English Language Arts instructional coach, who started the session by explaining the Tennessee Learning Loss Remediation and Student Acceleration Act.
ROGERSVILLE, TN
Johnson City Press

Today In Johnson City History: Feb. 2

Feb. 2, 1898: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, the Herald and Tribune reported news from Fall Branch. “There is about two inches of snow on the ground this morning and it is falling slowly. We would be glad to have a snow stay on for some weeks, to protect the wheat and oats and fruit crop.”
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

Making a mark in the field of sport physiology and performance

The Center of Excellence for Sport Science and Coach Education (CESSCE) at East Tennessee State University has achieved quite a bit of success lately in its numerous research, educational and service endeavors. The center, part of the Clemmer College at ETSU, aims to conduct and share cutting-edge research, provide service...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

Church news

Buffalo Ridge Baptist Church, 197 Suncrest St., Gray: Bible study for all ages will be held at 10 a.m. Sunday. Worship services will be conducted at 11 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. Family Fellowship, Patch Club and Ridge Point Teens will begin at 7 p.m. Wednesday. Bus transportation will be provided on Sunday morning. Live-streaming and a nursery will be available for all services. Sunday’s 11 a.m. service will be broadcast on 96.3 FM. Information, visit buffaloridgebaptist.org or call 423-477-3311.
GRAY, TN
Johnson City Press

New Carter County Sports Hall of Fame class revealed

The Carter County Sports Hall of Fame revealed its 2023 class on Friday. Bound for enshrinement from Elizabethton High are Travis Johns, Roger Childers, Johnny Goodwin, Valnessha Redd, Phil Pierce and Shawn Witten.
Johnson City Press

U.S. 23 rockfall above Powell Valley totals SUV

NORTON – A driver was injured and passenger escaped injury after Tuesday’s rockfall along U.S. Route 23 in Wise County. Virginia State Trooper J. Serrac said Wednesday that a Toyota SUV collided with a boulder that fell from the mountainside above southbound U.S. Route 23 south of the Powell Valley Overlook around 7:45 p.m.
WISE COUNTY, VA
Johnson City Press

Boone, Crockett set for Freedom Hall matchup

Daniel Boone and David Crockett have met in football at East Tennessee State’s Memorial Stadium and Memorial Center. On Friday night, the Pioneers and Trailblazers basketball teams will meet in ETSU’s basketball venue, Johnson City’s Freedom Hall.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

Energetic effort by Boone leads to big win over Gate City

Daniel Boone got its usual big output from Jamar Livingston on Wednesday night against Gate City. It was the long-distance shots made by others that got the crowd excited in the Trailblazers’ 60-41 rout of the Blue Devils in the interstate matchup at Boones Creek Elementary School.
GATE CITY, VA
Johnson City Press

Jason Derulo, Rainbow Kitten Surprise headlining ETSU SGA spring concert

Jason Derulo, who has more than 20 billion streams, and Rainbow Kitten Surprise, whose music has generated more than one billion streams, will co-headline this year’s Student Government Association spring concert at East Tennessee State University. The event is set for 7 p.m. on Saturday, April 22, at the...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

Dobyns-Bennett scores pair of blowout wins over Science Hill

KINGSPORT — The Dobyns-Bennett and Science Hill basketball rivalry was decidedly one-sided Friday night at the Tribe Athletic Complex with a pair of 34-point blowouts. The defending Class 4A state champion Indians romped a 72-38 win in the boys’ game to wrap up the Big Five Conference regular-season championship. It came after D-B routed Science Hill 59-25 in the girls’ contest.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

Two women injured in Tuesday crash

Two Kingsport women were taken to the hospital Tuesday afternoon when their car was struck by a Ford-F250 at the intersection of East Industry Drive and South Wilcox Drive. Jill McCulloch and Jody E. Wolfe were taken to Holston Valley Medical Center after the accident, which occurred around 6:30 p.m.
KINGSPORT, TN
Johnson City Press

ETSU gets defensive on football signing day

East Tennessee State’s football team went heavy on defense on national signing day. The Bucs signed eight players on Wednesday and, counting the early signing period in December, have 17 new players in their latest recruiting class. Twelve of them play defense.
Johnson City Press

ETSU's football team bolstered by return of Riddell, Huzzie

East Tennessee State is still looking for a quarterback to add to its latest recruiting class, but at least George Quarles has an ace in the hole. Tyler Riddell, who had one of the top passing seasons in school history two years ago, took his name out of the NCAA’s transfer portal and will be back with the Bucs when spring practice opens in April.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

Roundup: Tennessee High downs Elizabethton behind Brown's 18

ELIZABETHTON — Colin Brown led a trio of Vikings in scoring with 18 points as Tennessee High racked up another Upper Lakes Conference win on Friday night, toppling Elizabethton 62-42 at John Treadway Gym. Creed Musick threw in 16 points while Brandon Dufore contributed 12. The Vikings were up...
ELIZABETHTON, TN
Johnson City Press

Candus Wells suffers from heart issues

ROGERSVILLE — The Summer Wells family shared on its blog findsummerwells.com Thursday afternoon that Candus Wells recently had several emergency room trips for serious heart issues. Candus is the mother of Summer, who went missing more than a year ago on June 15, 2021, and will turn seven Saturday.
ROGERSVILLE, TN

