Atlantic City Boardwalk Fire Across From Ocean Casino Resort
There was a significant Atlantic City Boardwalk fire directly across from the Ocean Casino Resort. We are in the process of interviewing several well placed sources about the cause of this blaze. The fire was still burning in the 6:00 p.m. hour on Friday, February 3, 2023. A tip of...
South Jersey Mexican Restaurants Among Best in New Jersey
One of the many great things about living here in New Jersey is the food. Trust me. As someone who's done my fair share of traveling, one of my biggest gripes when we lived out of state was the food. According to ThebestofNJ.com, some of the best Mexican restaurants in...
Fast-Play Lottery Ticket Worth $24K Sold At NJ Wawa
A Fast-Play lottery ticket worth $23,613 was sold on Friday, Feb. 3, New Jersey officials said. The winning ticket was sold at Wawa #924, 2802 South Delsea Dr., Vineland in Cumberland County. to follow Daily Voice Cumberland Salem and receive free news updates.
Prosecutor: Beer Bottle Helps Bust Bumbling Bank Bandit Who Had Bad Socks in Burlington County, NJ
A 38-year-old man, who apparently had the universe stacked against him when he robbed a bank a number of years ago, has been found guilty of first-degree robbery. Burlington County Prosecutor LaChia Bradshaw's office says Cortney Bell robbed the TD Bank branch on Elizabeth Street in Pemberton on July 23rd, 2019.
Pair allegedly took woman from Atlantic City, held her captive in Mays Landing
A Mays Landing man with a long criminal history is accused of chasing an acquaintance with a gun in Atlantic City and then holding the woman against her will. Another woman was also charged with criminal restraint and simple assault. The victim called 911 at about 12:36 p.m. Monday, saying...
fox29.com
Feeling lucky: Customers flock to South Jersey shop that sold $4M Mega Millions ticket
ATCO, N.J. - A small continence store in Camden County suddenly finds itself inundated with customers after it sold a $4M winning Mega Millions ticket. One Stop Shoppe Food Market on White Horse Pike in Atco sold a ticket that matched all five white balls in Tuesday's drawing. The unknown...
Here Is Your Guide To Free Parking This Summer In Seaside Heights, NJ
My absolute favorite thing about living in New Jersey is our access to all of the great beaches. Summer is coming, and what that means in Ocean County are those long days at the beach and cool nights strolling down the boardwalk, but it comes with a price. However, there's...
Can We Fix The Pot Holes On Jimmie Leeds Road In Galloway, NJ?
Seriously though, nobody likes to travel down a road having to swerve left and right like you're trying to avoid hitting an animal just because you're trying to protect your tires. I'm talking about all of the awful roads here in South Jersey. If you're offended by that, then, chances...
Best Bagel Shop In EHT, NJ, Is In A Gas Station Parking Lot
You know what they say about breakfast: it's the most important meal of the day. While it's true that a lot of us skip breakfast most of the time, if you do see us partaking in a morning meal, no doubt, it's probably a breakfast sandwich. That's at least true...
Frigid temperatures prompt Code Blue warning throughout southern New Jersey
Police encourage people to check on their neighbors over the next few days.
tourcounsel.com
East Gate Square | Shopping center in Moorestown, New Jersey
East Gate Square is a shopping center complex located along the border between Moorestown and Mount Laurel in New Jersey. East Gate Square is adjacent to the Moorestown Mall and is accessible from Interstate 295, Route 38, and Route 73. The shopping complex consists of six buildings with a total...
Update on Opening Day for this Huge Indoor Waterpark in New Jersey
I love waterparks and I love AC and here is the perfect partnership coming to the Atlantic City boardwalk. For years and years, we've heard how Atlantic City should be more family-friendly. Steel Pier is always so much fun with rides and games and their very own helicopter pad, but there's definitely room for more.
HS 'Active Shooter' Lockdown In South Jersey Results In Arrest Of Philadelphia Woman
A 29-year-old woman from Philadelphia has been arrested in connection with a false "active shooter" report last week. On Jan. 23, Cape May County Dispatch received a phone call reporting an active shooter at the Lower Cape May Regional High School. The school was locked down. An immediate multi-agency response...
Popular Ocean County, NJ Business Closing After an Amazing 91 Years
While 2023 has started with a lot of business openings, there has been a fair share of closings as well. This one is especially sad. The bigger stores have been getting a lot of attention in the news. Joann's Fabrics announced in January that they would be closing numerous locations.
Atlantic City, NJ, Police: 2 Arrested After Holding Woman Against Her Will
Two people are facing charges after police in Atlantic City say they held a woman against her will after an argument. The incident happened around 12:30 Monday afternoon, January 30th, in the first block of North Missouri Avenue. According to the Atlantic City Police Department,. police communications received a 911...
Graduates of inaugural Atlantic City Electric program spark chance for new careers
Atlantic City celebrated the first set of graduates from an inaugural program that offers job training for electrical work. The partnership with Atlantic City Electric was announced in September, with the idea that a class of 15 would begin the 14-week course. Instead, 26 residents graduated Thursday. “They will be...
Winning Ocean County Lottery Ticket Worth $50K
OCEAN COUNTY – One lucky player matched four of the five white balls and the Double Play ball drawn, scoring the $50,000 double play prize. The winning ticket was sold at Spirit’s Unlimited located at 941 Route 37 West in Toms River. The Double Play drawing results for the February 1 drawing were: 04, 23, 39, 57 and 63. The Double Play Ball number was 26.
fox29.com
Officials gather to discuss recent hate crimes against several South Jersey places of worship
ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. - Faith leaders and officials in Atlantic County gathered on Wednesday to address the safety of places of worship after several crimes against churches and synagogues across New Jersey have been reported since the beginning of the year. The Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office hosted a packed room...
Philadelphia Eagles Logo Sand Sculpture In Cape May, NJ
The photo of a beautiful sand art sculpture was taken by John Cooke, who is the General Manager of The Sea Crest Inn in Cape May, New Jersey. The sand sculpture was created by a talented artist by the name of Brendan Schaffer. The attention to detail is fabulous. If...
The Best Meatball in South Jersey is in Stone Harbor, NJ
Who doesn't love a meatball. When it comes to home style and authentic, its tough to find better Italian food than right here in New Jersey. One local spot has been included on NJ.com's list of the 25 best meatballs in the entire state. If you’re looking for the best meatballs in South Jersey, you’ve got to head down south to Stone Harbor to Spiaggetta Restaurant, which landed at No. 24 on the list of the Top 25 meatballs in the state, per writer Peter Genovese.
