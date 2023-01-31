ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlantic City, NJ

East Gate Square | Shopping center in Moorestown, New Jersey

East Gate Square is a shopping center complex located along the border between Moorestown and Mount Laurel in New Jersey. East Gate Square is adjacent to the Moorestown Mall and is accessible from Interstate 295, Route 38, and Route 73. The shopping complex consists of six buildings with a total...
MOORESTOWN, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Winning Ocean County Lottery Ticket Worth $50K

OCEAN COUNTY – One lucky player matched four of the five white balls and the Double Play ball drawn, scoring the $50,000 double play prize. The winning ticket was sold at Spirit’s Unlimited located at 941 Route 37 West in Toms River. The Double Play drawing results for the February 1 drawing were: 04, 23, 39, 57 and 63. The Double Play Ball number was 26.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
97.3 ESPN

The Best Meatball in South Jersey is in Stone Harbor, NJ

Who doesn't love a meatball. When it comes to home style and authentic, its tough to find better Italian food than right here in New Jersey. One local spot has been included on NJ.com's list of the 25 best meatballs in the entire state. If you’re looking for the best meatballs in South Jersey, you’ve got to head down south to Stone Harbor to Spiaggetta Restaurant, which landed at No. 24 on the list of the Top 25 meatballs in the state, per writer Peter Genovese.
STONE HARBOR, NJ
Rock 104.1

Rock 104.1

Northfield NJ
ABOUT

Rock 104.1 plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Atlantic City, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://rock1041.com

