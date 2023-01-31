Read full article on original website
Related
3 big-name trade suitors for Kyrie Irving revealed
Playoff hopefuls appear to be lining up around the block for Kyrie Irving. Shams Charania of The Athletic reported on Friday that the Los Angeles Lakers, Phoenix Suns, and Dallas Mavericks have emerged as potential suitors for the Brooklyn Nets All-Star Irving. After rejecting an extension offer from the Nets, Irving has requested a trade... The post 3 big-name trade suitors for Kyrie Irving revealed appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Warriors could trade for top defensive player?
They say that “defense wins championships,” and the Golden State Warriors, who know a thing or two about winning championships themselves, may be taking that advice to heart. Keith Pompey of The Philly Inquirer reports this week that the Warriors have had internal discussions about trading for Philadelphia 76ers guard Matissse Thybulle. The Warriors are... The post Warriors could trade for top defensive player? appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NBA's Last Two Minute Report Validates Bulls' DeMar DeRozan's Beef
NBA's Last Two Minute Report validates DeRozan's beef originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. And the Bulls found themselves on the wrong side of yet another Last Two Minute Report from the NBA. In the direct aftermath of Tuesday's home loss to the Los Angeles Clippers, DeRozan owned his career-high...
thesource.com
Ex-NBA Player Matt Barnes Threatened With Glock According To Fiancee
Last week model Anansa Sims’ ex husband, David Patterson Jr., filed a lawsuit against her fiancé, retired NBA player Matt Barnes. The lawsuit came after a spitting incident at a football game where video captured shows. Anansa wrote:. I’m exhaling, because I hate making private matters public, but...
Lakers News: Kyrie Irving Requests Trade From Brooklyn, Could LA Swing A Deal Before Deadline?
More importantly, should LA swing a deal?
WXIA 11 Alive
Georgia high school basketball phenoms Scoot Henderson, sister Crystal have jerseys retired
MARIETTA, Ga. — It’s not every day you see two high school jerseys retired as early as these young superstars have, but they’ve accomplished a lot. Scoot Henderson and his younger sister Crystal had their Kell High School basketball jerseys retired on Tuesday, before either of them even turned 19 years old.
Albany Herald
Pistons defeat Hornets despite 23 turnovers
Jaden Ivey had 24 points and seven assists and the host Detroit Pistons downed the Charlotte Hornets 118-112 on Friday night. Saddiq Bey contributed 22 points, including a go-ahead 3-pointer in the late going. Bojan Bogdanovic had 21 points and Alec Burks added 16. Jalen Duren collected a double-double with 13 points and 13 rebounds, and Isaiah Stewart added eight points, 16 rebounds and six assists.
Albany Herald
Suns may be minus two starters against Pistons
The Phoenix Suns likely will be without their top scorer once again when they face the Pistons on Saturday night in Detroit. Another starter's status is in question, too. Devin Booker is expected to miss his 21st consecutive game due to a left groin strain, though he ramped up his on-court work this week.
Report: Lakers, Jazz have had trade discussions about 1 star player
The Los Angeles Lakers are looking into making at least one more move ahead of next Thursday’s trade deadline, and Russell Westbrook has reportedly been part of some of those discussions. The Lakers and Utah Jazz have had exploratory trade talks centered on Westbrook, according to Chris Haynes of Bleacher Report. While Westbrook has settled... The post Report: Lakers, Jazz have had trade discussions about 1 star player appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Albany Herald
Dillon Brooks suspended, Donovan Mitchell fined after fracas
Memphis Grizzlies guard Dillon Brooks was suspended one game without pay on Friday and Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell was fined $20,000 due to their on-court altercation during Thursday's game. Brooks will serve the suspension Sunday when the Grizzlies host the Toronto Raptors.
Albany Herald
Raptors rally midgame to pull away from Rockets
Fred VanVleet and Gary Trent Jr. caught fire in the middle two periods as the visiting Toronto Raptors rallied from an early double-digit deficit to top the Houston Rockets 117-111 on Friday. VanVleet scored 16 of his game-high 32 points in the third quarter after taking a cue from Trent,...
Albany Herald
Nets’ title odds plummet in wake of Kyrie Irving trade demand
The Brooklyn Nets appeared to have turned around their season when they won 12 straight games in December and early January. The star-studded Nets settled into fourth place in the Eastern Conference, just 5 1/2 games out of first entering Friday's play. But now, Kyrie Irving has decided he wants...
Albany Herald
Nuggets shoot for homestand sweep vs. Hawks
The Western Conference-leading Denver Nuggets will attempt to sweep their three-game homestand on Saturday when they face the Atlanta Hawks, who have won two straight on their challenging five-game road swing. The Nuggets are coming off a 134-117 win over the Golden State Warriors on Thursday. The Hawks followed up...
Albany Herald
Spirited Hornets, Magic look for success down the stretch
While the Orlando Magic and Charlotte Hornets haven't been overly successful, they sure tend to be feisty. Now, they'll face each other Sunday afternoon in Charlotte, N.C.
Albany Herald
Minus Luka Doncic, Mavs start 5-game trip at Warriors
The Dallas Mavericks will tip off a five-game trip without Luka Doncic when they visit the Golden State Warriors on Saturday night in San Francisco. Doncic suffered a bruised right heel in Thursday's 111-106 home win over the New Orleans Pelicans, having already contributed 31 points to the victory in his 23 minutes.
Albany Herald
Kyrie Irving saga hangs over Nets' matchup with Wizards
Kyrie Irving did not appear on the injury report for the Brooklyn Nets, but how much longer he wants to play for the team became a major story line Friday afternoon when reports surfaced about the guard seeking a trade. The Washington Wizards are focused on continuing their recent ascent...
Albany Herald
Pacers end skid with tight win over Kings
Buddy Hield dropped a team-high 21 points on his former team and the Indiana Pacers took advantage of the absence of De'Aaron Fox to hold off the Sacramento Kings 107-104 in Indianapolis on Friday night. Myles Turner logged 14 points and 13 rebounds and Aaron Nesmith added 17 points for...
Albany Herald
Joel Embiid’s double-double helps 76ers beat hapless Spurs
Joel Embiid poured in 33 points and grabbed 10 rebounds as the visiting Philadelphia 76ers swamped the reeling San Antonio Spurs 137-125 on Friday. The 76ers forged a 47-point second quarter on the way to a 12-point lead at halftime. They increased their advantage to as many as 21 points late in the third quarter behind Embiid's 12 points in the period and a 12-0 spurt keyed by the reserve unit.
Albany Herald
Sky sign Elizabeth Williams after series of departures
The Chicago Sky signed veteran free agent center/forward Elizabeth Williams on Friday. According to reports, Williams received a two-year deal that will pay her $135,000 each season.
Albany Herald
Lynx sign former Fever G Tiffany Mitchell
The Minnesota Lynx signed veteran free-agent guard Tiffany Mitchell on Friday. The Lynx didn't announce terms of the deal.
Comments / 0