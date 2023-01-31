ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

NESN

NASCAR Driver Calls Out Fans For Mocking His Race, Appearance

Ryan Vargas had his 2023 deals confirmed, but the news was met with online hatred from fans. The 22-year-old has competed in the NASCAR Xfinity Series since 2019, and he will be a part-time driver of the No. 74 Chevrolet for CHK Racing. He will compete in the season-opening race at Daytona International Speedway, and he also will compete part-time in the NASCAR Truck Series.
OnlyHomers

NASCAR Star Tragically Dies

NASCAR is celebrating its 75th anniversary in 2023, and many drivers have competed in the top level of the sport over its three-quarters of a century as the top auto racing league in the United States.
Racing News

Clash Qualifying Order: February 2023 (NASCAR Cup Series)

NASCAR qualifying order for the Clash at the Coliseum; Practice groups included. This weekend, the 2023 NASCAR season begins. NASCAR Cup Series drivers are set to unload in Los Angeles, California at the 1/4-mile LA Coliseum. View the 2023 qualifying order for the NASCAR Clash at the Coliseum below. Clash...
LOS ANGELES, CA
gmauthority.com

No. 1 NASCAR Chevy To Be Preserved After ‘Hail Melon’ Wall Ride Ban

Ross Chastain catapulted himself into online virality after purposefully laying his No. 1 NASCAR Chevy Camaro ZL1 against the wall at Martinsville Speedway, never lifting and charging past his competitors at a blistering speed to secure a slot in the championship round. Trackhouse Racing, who fields Chastain’s No. 1 Chevy, announced that it will preserve the battered Camaro race car as a testament to the historic wall ride in the wake of NASCAR’s decision to ban the move.
MARTINSVILLE, VA
msn.com

Tony Stewart Calls NASCAR's Frustrating Car of Tomorrow a 'Flying Brick'

COT, one of the oddest vehicles in the history of NASCAR and one that attracted significant criticism and ridicule. The car was developed largely in response to the 2001 Daytona 500 accident that killed NASCAR superstar Dale Earnhardt. Safety enhancements included relocation of the driver seat closer to the center...
Larry Brown Sports

NASCAR outlaws 1 controversial move

NASCAR is outlawing the controversial move made by Ross Chastain last year that drew widespread attention. Chastain was looking to catapult himself into contention for the Championship 4 and running out of options at the Xfinity 500 at Martinsville. He ended up pulling a video game move on the final lap and drove into the... The post NASCAR outlaws 1 controversial move appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
GEORGIA STATE
Speedway Digest

Busch Light Puts $2 Million on the Line for Fans Who Believe in a Kevin Harvick Victory at Daytona Featured

Busch Light knows that Kevin Harvick’s final season in NASCAR will be a ride to remember, forever cementing his status as a legend in the sport. The beer brand is upping the ante on this season, right now, by asking fans to show their support for “The Closer’s” surefire victory at the Daytona 500. Busch Light is so confident that Harvick will take the checkered flag that it’s putting down $2 Million dollars to prove it. For all the fans who’ve cheered on Harvick for thousands of laps over the years, now there’s an opportunity to win just like their favorite driver.
Autoweek.com

How the 'Cat in the Hat' Took Not-So-Straight Line to NASCAR Hall of Fame

In 1971, Jack Roush partnered with Wayne Gapp to compete in major-league drag racing, even winning a Pro Stock title in the National Hot Rod Association. In 1984, Roush jumped into road racing. He was a quick success in both Sports Car Club of America and International Motor Sports Association series, scoring with drivers Tommy Kendall, Scott Pruett and Willy T. Ribbs.
Speedway Digest

Trophy Tractor Continues Partnership with Garrett Smithley Beginning at Daytona

BJ McLeod Motorsports (BJMM) announced today that Trophy Tractor will serve as the primary sponsor of the No. 99 Chevrolet driven by Garrett Smithley in several NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) races this season beginning with the season opening Beef. It’s What’s For Dinner. 300 at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Fla., on Saturday, February 18, 2023.
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
Speedway Digest

General Admission Tickets On-Sale for First-Ever NASCAR Chicago Street Race Weekend on July 1-2

General admission tickets for the inaugural Chicago Street Race, including the first-ever NASCAR Cup Series street race in NASCAR’s 75-year history, officially went on sale to the public today. All general admission and reserved tickets include two-day access to Cup Series and NASCAR Xfinity Series races and full-length concerts by The Chainsmokers and Miranda Lambert with the support of The Black Crowes and Charley Crockett on July 1-2.
CHICAGO, IL
Speedway Digest

Speedway Digest

