Ready for the Busch Light Clash? Here's the full weekend schedule
As we will do every week, here's the start times for all practices, qualifying and the main event -- race day!
NASCAR Driver Calls Out Fans For Mocking His Race, Appearance
Ryan Vargas had his 2023 deals confirmed, but the news was met with online hatred from fans. The 22-year-old has competed in the NASCAR Xfinity Series since 2019, and he will be a part-time driver of the No. 74 Chevrolet for CHK Racing. He will compete in the season-opening race at Daytona International Speedway, and he also will compete part-time in the NASCAR Truck Series.
NASCAR Star Tragically Dies
NASCAR is celebrating its 75th anniversary in 2023, and many drivers have competed in the top level of the sport over its three-quarters of a century as the top auto racing league in the United States.
This ex-NASCAR star now runs a different type of race — and he’s most likely faster than you
The Fox Sports analyst finished 13th overall out of 1,276 runners at a marathon in South Carolina earlier this winter. One of the keys? “I love misery,” he says.
Clash Qualifying Order: February 2023 (NASCAR Cup Series)
NASCAR qualifying order for the Clash at the Coliseum; Practice groups included. This weekend, the 2023 NASCAR season begins. NASCAR Cup Series drivers are set to unload in Los Angeles, California at the 1/4-mile LA Coliseum. View the 2023 qualifying order for the NASCAR Clash at the Coliseum below. Clash...
No. 1 NASCAR Chevy To Be Preserved After ‘Hail Melon’ Wall Ride Ban
Ross Chastain catapulted himself into online virality after purposefully laying his No. 1 NASCAR Chevy Camaro ZL1 against the wall at Martinsville Speedway, never lifting and charging past his competitors at a blistering speed to secure a slot in the championship round. Trackhouse Racing, who fields Chastain’s No. 1 Chevy, announced that it will preserve the battered Camaro race car as a testament to the historic wall ride in the wake of NASCAR’s decision to ban the move.
Remembering 2 Daytona 500s That Went Completely Off the Rails, and 1 That Was a Total Dud
The Daytona 500 is, bar none, the crown jewel of the NASCAR Cup Series season. In fact, no race even remotely compares to the 500 — appropriately nicknamed “The Great American Race” — in terms of grandeur, notoriety, and prestige. But even with all the buzz...
If Brad Keselowski Isn’t Being Vengeful, Then He’s at Least Being Ironic
We figured the 2023 Superstar Racing Experience schedule would pique the interest of current NASCAR drivers. But Brad Keselowski skipped piqued and took the plunge by revealing he would compete in all six races in SRX’s third season. It’s hard to tell how much of it is a case...
NASCAR Makes Big Change in 2023 to Harshest and Most-Complained About Penalty Last Year That Punished the Wrong People
This week NASCAR released a host of changes to its lengthy rulebook. The decision to outlaw Ross Chastain’s Hail Melon unsurprisingly received the most attention. Interestingly, one rule and penalty that made headlines for much of last year was modified for the 2023 Cup Series season but received much less publicity.
Tony Stewart Calls NASCAR's Frustrating Car of Tomorrow a 'Flying Brick'
COT, one of the oddest vehicles in the history of NASCAR and one that attracted significant criticism and ridicule. The car was developed largely in response to the 2001 Daytona 500 accident that killed NASCAR superstar Dale Earnhardt. Safety enhancements included relocation of the driver seat closer to the center...
WATCH: Wild Video Shows Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s Racing Team Headquarters Get Struck by Lightning
One of the most awe-inspiring yet terrifying weapons in Mother Nature’s arsenal is undoubtedly the lightning bolt. Five times hotter than the surface of the sun and carrying a billion volts of pure energy, a single lightning strike is capable of reducing a tree to cinders, turning water into steam, and stopping a human heart in an instant.
Frankie Muniz, former child star of Malcolm in the Middle, joins NASCAR as a race car driver
The "Malcolm in the Middle" star has been racing cars on a regular basis since 2007 and now considers himself a driver who acts on the side.
NASCAR outlaws 1 controversial move
NASCAR is outlawing the controversial move made by Ross Chastain last year that drew widespread attention. Chastain was looking to catapult himself into contention for the Championship 4 and running out of options at the Xfinity 500 at Martinsville. He ended up pulling a video game move on the final lap and drove into the... The post NASCAR outlaws 1 controversial move appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Busch Light Puts $2 Million on the Line for Fans Who Believe in a Kevin Harvick Victory at Daytona Featured
Busch Light knows that Kevin Harvick’s final season in NASCAR will be a ride to remember, forever cementing his status as a legend in the sport. The beer brand is upping the ante on this season, right now, by asking fans to show their support for “The Closer’s” surefire victory at the Daytona 500. Busch Light is so confident that Harvick will take the checkered flag that it’s putting down $2 Million dollars to prove it. For all the fans who’ve cheered on Harvick for thousands of laps over the years, now there’s an opportunity to win just like their favorite driver.
How the 'Cat in the Hat' Took Not-So-Straight Line to NASCAR Hall of Fame
In 1971, Jack Roush partnered with Wayne Gapp to compete in major-league drag racing, even winning a Pro Stock title in the National Hot Rod Association. In 1984, Roush jumped into road racing. He was a quick success in both Sports Car Club of America and International Motor Sports Association series, scoring with drivers Tommy Kendall, Scott Pruett and Willy T. Ribbs.
Trophy Tractor Continues Partnership with Garrett Smithley Beginning at Daytona
BJ McLeod Motorsports (BJMM) announced today that Trophy Tractor will serve as the primary sponsor of the No. 99 Chevrolet driven by Garrett Smithley in several NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) races this season beginning with the season opening Beef. It’s What’s For Dinner. 300 at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Fla., on Saturday, February 18, 2023.
Travis Pastrana’s Road to Daytona Starts With DIRTcar UMP Modifieds at DIRTcar Nationals
Having won numerous motocross and rally championships, co-created Nitro Circus and Nitro Rallycross, performed several miraculous stunts, and raced in NASCAR, amongst a plethora of other accomplishments, there isn’t much left on Travis Pastrana’s bucket list. Except for the Daytona 500. His plan to run the historic NASCAR...
General Admission Tickets On-Sale for First-Ever NASCAR Chicago Street Race Weekend on July 1-2
General admission tickets for the inaugural Chicago Street Race, including the first-ever NASCAR Cup Series street race in NASCAR’s 75-year history, officially went on sale to the public today. All general admission and reserved tickets include two-day access to Cup Series and NASCAR Xfinity Series races and full-length concerts by The Chainsmokers and Miranda Lambert with the support of The Black Crowes and Charley Crockett on July 1-2.
NASCAR remains in discussions for a big return to Rockingham Speedway
NASCAR reportedly had early discussions with Rockingham Speedway relating to a possible return after Cup Series racing ended in 2004.
Massive Partnership Lineup Announced for JTG Daugherty Racing’s 2023 NASCAR Cup Series Season
The NASCAR Cup Series season is ramping up, and the JTG Daugherty Racing’s partner list for the No. 47 Kroger Racing Camaro is close to completing its lineup for the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season. “We are humbled to share the news about our esteemed Kroger Racing partner lineup...
