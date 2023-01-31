ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TMJ4 News

Sunday morning snow dusting

Monday there is some chance for sunshine! There's also a small chance it stays overcast, but at this point it appears there's a better chance that we see at least a few hours of sunshine.
CBS New York

First Alert Weather: Temperatures start to plunge

Forecast: Rain/snow showers push S&E after the AM commute and exit early this afternoon. It will be a much colder day with highs only in the 30s. Tonight will be even colder with a few flurries and snow showers around overnight. Wind chills will fall into the 20s and teens by daybreak. As for tomorrow, expect clearing skies with highs only in the 30s again.Looking Ahead: Thursday (Groundhog Day) will be mostly to partly sunny and a touch milder with highs around 40. On Friday, arctic air pushes in with temperatures likely falling through the day... feels like the teens and single digits. Temperatures bottom out this weekend with widespread sub-zero wind chills by Saturday morning.
NECN

The Coldest Air We've Had in Nearly 7 Years on the Way

We’ve been fortunate this winter with above average temperatures through much of the season. In fact, season-to-date, this is the seventh warmest winter thus far, and among the top five warmest Januarys on record. That comes to a screeching halt later this week. The first week of February will feature frigid temperatures and dangerous wind chills.
CBS Denver

Cold start to the weekend with temperatures running below normal

It will be a cold start to the weekend with daytime high temperatures running 10-15 degrees below normal. We will top out in the low 30s here in the Front Range with mostly cloudy skies. Tomorrow, we will have sunshine to start the day, but then clouds will move back in by the afternoon ahead of the next storm. The First Alert Weather Team has issued a First Alert Weather day for Monday for snow and cold. Snow is expected to start falling Sunday night and continue through Monday. Expect a slick Monday morning commute. The snow will move out by late Monday afternoon and evening. We are expecting between 2 and 6 inches of snow. Below normal temperatures will stick around through the rest of the week with highs in the 20s and 30s. 
CBS New York

First Alert Weather: Red Alert for wintry mix throughout Monday

Alerts: Red Alert until this afternoon for morning showers/rain, then a little leftover snow across the northern half of our area midday into the afternoon.Forecast: Showers/rain push through this morning with potentially some wet snow mixing in midday into the afternoon, especially across the northern half of the area. Additional snow accumulations will generally be a trace-2". For the commute home there will be a little leftover light rain/snow, but mainly N&E, so conditions will be improving. Tonight we'll see some clearing with wind chills falling into the 20s and teens by daybreak. As for tomorrow, it will be breezy, but...
AccuWeather

Where will snow fall in the US as the Snow Moon rises this weekend?

The full moon will be visible for many across the country, but AccuWeather meteorologists say that real snow could obscure the winter-themed astronomical event for some. Snow has been hard to come by for much of the Northeast so far this winter leaving many of the large cities with snow deficits. Residents in the Northeast and elsewhere across the United States can look to the sky for snow of a different kind at the end of the weekend.
CBS New York

Red Alert: Bracing for bitter cold to end the week

Advisories: Wind Chill Warnings and Wind Chill Advisories N&W tomorrow into Saturday morning for feels like temps of -20 to -40 degrees.Forecast: Today (Groundhog Day) will be partly cloudy to mostly sunny, breezy and a touch milder with highs in the low 40s. We'll see a passing snow shower N&W late tonight as our arctic front pushes through. Wind chills will fall into the teens near daybreak. As for tomorrow, it will be very cold and windy with wind chills in the teens, single digits... below zero later in the afternoon and at night. As for Saturday, it won't be quite as windy, but feels like temps will only get into the single digits and teens.Looking Ahead: Sunday will be a bit milder with highs in the 40s. Temperatures will likely remain above normal (40s, 50s possible) into the start of next week.
The Associated Press

New England knows winter, but why so dangerously cold?

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — New Englanders are used to cold temperatures, but a combination of extreme cold accompanied by powerful winds is downright dangerous, and enough to send even bundled-up skiers scampering indoors. It’s that potentially deadly combination that sparked worries as weather forecasters talked about “once-in-a-generation” wind chills...
AccuWeather

Polar vortex to unleash dangerous cold blast in northeastern US

A quick but intense blast of Arctic air will barrel into the Northeast later this week to deliver quite a cold shock to the Northeast and neighboring Canada, AccuWeather meteorologists warn. The wave of freezing air will serve as a harsh reminder that it’s still the dead of winter despite January producing temperatures of 5-15 degrees above average across the region.
