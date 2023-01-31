ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Liberty Hill, TX

Gov. Abbott issues ice storm disaster declaration for Texas counties, including Smith

AUSTIN – Gov. Greg Abbott on Saturday issued a disaster declaration for Texas counties impacted by this week’s ice storm that caused widespread property damage, hazardous travel disruptions, and localized power outages. The disaster declaration includes Smith, Denton, Hays, Henderson, Milam, Travis, and Williamson counties. Additional counties may...
TEXAS STATE
WORC aims to connect clients through fitness, community

Willpower, optimism, resilience, courage. Those are the attributes that make up the name of WORC Fitness Studio in Liberty Hill, a newly-opened gym that offers a wide variety of cardio and strength-based classes. WORC owners LaToya Easter and Kristin Gunter started working out together in 2018 after meeting through work....
LIBERTY HILL, TX

