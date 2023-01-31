ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richland County, OH

Richland County Board of Elections certifies candidates, issues for May 2 primary ballot

MANSFIELD -- All candidates and issues for the May 2 primary election were unanimously approved for the ballot on Friday morning by the Richland County Board of Election. The bipartisan, four-member board accepted petitions submitted by each candidate and every issue during a meeting that last about 80 minutes, according to Director Matt Finfgeld.
Sluss Realty proposes summer kids festival to Ontario City Council

ONTARIO — Jami Kinton-Sluss said she is always looking for activities to do with her 11-month-old daughter, Allie. Kinton-Sluss said she, Allie and her husband, Grant Sluss, like spending time in Marshall Park and she thought it would be a great location for a kids festival. After discussing the idea with Ontario Youth Sports Director Kenn Spencer and Mayor Randy Hutchinson, she presented the idea to Ontario City Council Wednesday night.
Galion-Crestline Chamber to host ribbon cutting for Color Bar Salon Feb. 13

GALION — The Galion-Crestline Area Chamber of Commerce (GCACC) is delighted to announce a Ribbon Cutting Ceremony on Monday, February 13th at 1 p.m. for The Color Bar Salon, 100 W. Park Rd, Crestline. “We are thrilled to be welcoming yet another new enterprise to the Galion-Crestline area!” says...
Ashland Board of Elections Director talks new voter ID laws in Ohio

ASHLAND — According to Ashland Board of Elections Director Shannon Johnson, only a "small percentage" of Ashland County voters used documents like utility bills or bank statements to vote in the last election, a form of voter identification that is no longer valid under a law Gov. Mike DeWine signed in January.
Democrats say no thanks to key city positions

BUCYRUS—No Democratic or Independent candidates filed to run in the May primary to elect a Mayor and Law Director for the city of Bucyrus. Mayor Jeff Reser is not seeking re-election. With a looming financial crisis facing the city and a council that cannot agree on a path forward,...
Interim Law Director back in custody

BUCYRUS—Crawford County Now has learned that Interim Law Director Brian Gernert is in the custody of The Crawford County Jail for violating the terms of his community control. Gernert’s arrest comes just one day before the deadline to declare his candidacy for the elected position of Law Director.
GALLERY: Former Westinghouse 'A' building nearly down in Mansfield

All that stands between R&D Excavation of Crestline and its task of bringing down the rest of the Westinghouse "A" building at 200 E. Fifth St. is a few days of warmer weather. These photos from Friday afternoon show the remainder of the structure that needs to be brought down, a demolition process that began Dec. 19. The effort has been slowed in recent days by extreme cold that makes life tough on hydraulic equipment. Work to remove the 13-acre "concrete parcel" just to the east and a nearby vacant building is also underway. The project, coordinated by the Richland County Land Bank, is aimed at potential redevelopment of a community eyesore that has been vacant since Westinghouse ended local operations in 1990.
Beacon Publisher announces retirement after 40 years

From its humble beginnings in February of 1983, The Beacon has had but one purpose…publish and distribute a community newspaper for Port Clinton, Catawba Island, Marblehead, the Lake Erie Islands and Oak Harbor designed to help people live here better. The marketing philosophy:. Distribute this community newspaper throughout the...
New names on this week’s Most Wanted list from the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force

MANSFIELD—The following are on this week’s Most Wanted list from the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force. Wesley Lambert—White male, 31 years old, 5 feet, 11 inches tall, 150 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. Lambert is wanted by the Richland County Sheriff’s Office for tampering with evidence F3. He has ties to Mansfield and Shelby.
