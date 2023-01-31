Read full article on original website
richlandsource.com
Primary issues: Richland County Park District seeks first-ever property tax levy
MANSFIELD -- The Richland County Park District, formed almost six decades ago, has never had its own independent funding source. Park district Executive Director Jason Larson hopes that changes in 2023.
richlandsource.com
Richland County Board of Elections certifies candidates, issues for May 2 primary ballot
MANSFIELD -- All candidates and issues for the May 2 primary election were unanimously approved for the ballot on Friday morning by the Richland County Board of Election. The bipartisan, four-member board accepted petitions submitted by each candidate and every issue during a meeting that last about 80 minutes, according to Director Matt Finfgeld.
richlandsource.com
Sluss Realty proposes summer kids festival to Ontario City Council
ONTARIO — Jami Kinton-Sluss said she is always looking for activities to do with her 11-month-old daughter, Allie. Kinton-Sluss said she, Allie and her husband, Grant Sluss, like spending time in Marshall Park and she thought it would be a great location for a kids festival. After discussing the idea with Ontario Youth Sports Director Kenn Spencer and Mayor Randy Hutchinson, she presented the idea to Ontario City Council Wednesday night.
ashlandsource.com
Here are the candidates and issues to appear on May ballot in Ashland County
ASHLAND — No one filed to challenge incumbent races in Ashland for the upcoming primary season, according to unofficial information from the Ashland County Board of Elections. "We'll have to wait until the write-in deadline, Feb. 21, to determine if we will be holding a primary or special election,"...
richlandsource.com
Petitions withdrawn: Davenport may still file as write-in candidate to represent Mansfield's 4th Ward
MANSFIELD -- Alomar Davenport has three more weeks to decide if he wants to seek re-election to represent Mansfield City Council's 4th Ward. The Democrat, in the final year of his first term in office, filed his petitions to seek re-election on Wednesday morning -- and then withdrew them Wednesday afternoon.
richlandsource.com
RCDG announces 3 winners of Economic Excellence awards
MANSFIELD – The Richland Area Chamber & Economic Development has announced the winners of the RCDG Economic Excellence Awards. The winners will be honored at the Chamber’s Evening of Excellence Annual Meeting and Dinner held on Feb. 15.
wktn.com
U.S. 30 Exit Ramp in Wyandot County to Close for at Least One Day
A U.S. 30 exit ramp in Wyandot County is scheduled to be closed for at least a day next week. The U.S. 30 eastbound exit ramp to U.S. 23 northbound on the northwest side of the city of Upper Sandusky will close on Tuesday, February 7, for approximately one day for repair.
richlandsource.com
Galion-Crestline Chamber to host ribbon cutting for Color Bar Salon Feb. 13
GALION — The Galion-Crestline Area Chamber of Commerce (GCACC) is delighted to announce a Ribbon Cutting Ceremony on Monday, February 13th at 1 p.m. for The Color Bar Salon, 100 W. Park Rd, Crestline. “We are thrilled to be welcoming yet another new enterprise to the Galion-Crestline area!” says...
ashlandsource.com
Ashland Board of Elections Director talks new voter ID laws in Ohio
ASHLAND — According to Ashland Board of Elections Director Shannon Johnson, only a "small percentage" of Ashland County voters used documents like utility bills or bank statements to vote in the last election, a form of voter identification that is no longer valid under a law Gov. Mike DeWine signed in January.
crawfordcountynow.com
Democrats say no thanks to key city positions
BUCYRUS—No Democratic or Independent candidates filed to run in the May primary to elect a Mayor and Law Director for the city of Bucyrus. Mayor Jeff Reser is not seeking re-election. With a looming financial crisis facing the city and a council that cannot agree on a path forward,...
richlandsource.com
Richland County opens warming space at Salvation Army's DeWald Center Feb. 1-3
MANSFIELD -- Starting Wednesday, Feb. 1, a warming center will open at 7 p.m. at the Salvation Army DeWald Center located at 47 S. Main Street, lower level, in Mansfield. The center expects to remain open through Friday, Feb. 3. Guests wishing to get in out of the extreme cold...
WFMJ.com
Operations ending at Alliance and Canton skilled nursing facilities, 150 jobs impacted
Citing what it calls “ongoing labor struggles and financial challenges” Aultman has announced that it will cease operations at two skilled nursing facilities, including the Transitional Care Center at Aultman Woodlawn and the Community Care Center at Aultman Alliance Community Hospital. A statement from Aultman did not say...
cleveland19.com
Tuscarawas County man arrested for 6th OVI in New Philadelphia
NEW PHILADELPHIA, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol arrested a Strasburg man for his sixth OVI offense, according to a new release. Troopers say, Robert Bayliss, was stopped for a moving violation on Jan. 25, around 12:20 a.m. The traffic stop took place on the US 250 westbound...
richlandsource.com
Lexington Blueberry royalty visits Western Elementary garden club
LEXINGTON — The Lexington Blueberry festival royalty and Committee members paid a visit to the Western Elementary garden club on Wednesday afternoon. The student-based Garden club meets monthly and has growing projects throughout the year.
crawfordcountynow.com
Interim Law Director back in custody
BUCYRUS—Crawford County Now has learned that Interim Law Director Brian Gernert is in the custody of The Crawford County Jail for violating the terms of his community control. Gernert’s arrest comes just one day before the deadline to declare his candidacy for the elected position of Law Director.
richlandsource.com
GALLERY: Former Westinghouse 'A' building nearly down in Mansfield
All that stands between R&D Excavation of Crestline and its task of bringing down the rest of the Westinghouse "A" building at 200 E. Fifth St. is a few days of warmer weather. These photos from Friday afternoon show the remainder of the structure that needs to be brought down, a demolition process that began Dec. 19. The effort has been slowed in recent days by extreme cold that makes life tough on hydraulic equipment. Work to remove the 13-acre "concrete parcel" just to the east and a nearby vacant building is also underway. The project, coordinated by the Richland County Land Bank, is aimed at potential redevelopment of a community eyesore that has been vacant since Westinghouse ended local operations in 1990.
wktn.com
Hardin County Prosecutor Shoots Down Attempt to Tie His Office to Promotion of Antisemitic Propaganda and Ideologies.
Hardin County Prosecutor Brad Bailey is refuting a couple from Wyandot County who he says is trying to affiliate his office with the promotion of what he calls their antisemitic propaganda and ideologies. In a release, Bailey stated that Katja and Logan Lawrence improperly posted his office’s website as a...
Beacon
Beacon Publisher announces retirement after 40 years
From its humble beginnings in February of 1983, The Beacon has had but one purpose…publish and distribute a community newspaper for Port Clinton, Catawba Island, Marblehead, the Lake Erie Islands and Oak Harbor designed to help people live here better. The marketing philosophy:. Distribute this community newspaper throughout the...
crawfordcountynow.com
New names on this week’s Most Wanted list from the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force
MANSFIELD—The following are on this week’s Most Wanted list from the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force. Wesley Lambert—White male, 31 years old, 5 feet, 11 inches tall, 150 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. Lambert is wanted by the Richland County Sheriff’s Office for tampering with evidence F3. He has ties to Mansfield and Shelby.
Suspect arrested, detectives investigating Mansfield-area bank fraud ring
Investigators have arrested a suspect in connection to a bank fraud ring mostly seen in the Mansfield area.
