Amarillo, TX

KFDA

Texas Panhandle War Memorial will have monthly seminar on military history

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Texas Panhandle War Memorial will be hosting their monthly seminar this weekend presented by a military Honor Guard. The presentation will display the 13 Folds of the Flag presented by The Volleys for Veterans. They provide the Military Honor Guard service for deceased Veterans. The...
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

City of Amarillo and Friends remember Rick Husband legacy

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - City officials and friends gathered today to celebrate the legacy of Rick Husband. 20 years ago today, the space shuttle Columbia crashed as it was re-entering earth. All seven crew members lost their lives, including shuttle commander Rick Husband. Today they placed a wreath in remembrance...
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

Amarillo Public Library is hosting free consultations for income tax preparation

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Public Library is partnering with Panhandle Community Services to provide free income tax preparations to those who qualify. Appointments must be made in advance in order to meet with a PCS counselor. You must bring your identification, social security cards, this year’s tax documents, and last year’s tax return.
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

Cross Bar Ranch short listed for Federal Lands Access Grant

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Cross Bar Ranch was recently short listed for the Federal Lands Access Grant. The land that Cross Bar is on is the only Bureau Land Management owned land in Texas. It was acquired in the 1930s and was originally used as the center of helium operations for a helium reserve.
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

Clean sweep at San Jacinto neighborhood on 3rd St.

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Recently, a survey named Amarillo as the 35th dirtiest city in the country. Project Clean-Up is doing what it can to change that. This week, the Fuller & Sons Construction crew was back at work to make Amarillo beautiful. They were loading up the roll-offs with...
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

Stream the Amarillo High vs Palo Duro soccer games here

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - TPSN will be hosting the boys and girls Amarillo High vs Palo Duro soccer games on Monday. The games will be scheduled on Monday, February 6. To stream the girls Amarillo High vs Palo Duro soccer game at 5 p.m., click here. To stream the boys...
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

Amarillo City Transit combining 2 bus routes on Monday

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo City Transit is consolidating routes starting Monday. City officials said they are combining Route 41 and Route 42 together. The changes will help the new Route 4142 better serve bus stops and transfers between system routes. The city had three public meetings this month about...
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

Stream the Tascosa vs Plainview soccer games here

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - TPSN will be hosting the boys and girls Tascosa vs Plainview soccer games. The games will be scheduled on Saturday, February 4. To stream the girls Tascosa vs Plainview soccer game at 12 p.m., click here. To stream the boys Tascosa vs Plainview soccer game at...
PLAINVIEW, TX

