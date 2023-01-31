AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — When we were students in school, we all had that teacher or coach we looked up to and went to for advice, and some seemed like an ever-present consistent at the school, helping others along the way. Over at Palo Duro High School, one such man, Ike Avery, emphasized all those […]

AMARILLO, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO