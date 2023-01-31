Read full article on original website
KFDA
United Way announcing ‘Day of Caring’ submission for event in April
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The United Way has announced their annual “Day Of Caring” event for April. This is a communit effort led by volunteers that helps with cleaning, landscaping, painting and more. If you have a project that you would like to complete, the deadline to submit...
KFDA
Reservations available for Ogallala Commons workshop Playa Lakes on Aquifer Field Day
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Ogallala Commons is taking reservations for a workshop about Playa Lakes on Aquifer Field Day. The event will go over how playa wetlands can play a severe role in future of water in that area, along with information about playa ecosystems and restoration options, while also providing a catered lunch.
Ike Avery: Mr. Palo Duro, the ever-constant Don
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — When we were students in school, we all had that teacher or coach we looked up to and went to for advice, and some seemed like an ever-present consistent at the school, helping others along the way. Over at Palo Duro High School, one such man, Ike Avery, emphasized all those […]
Amarillo’s Leftwoods “Lost The Battle,” Is Looking For New Home
Recently, I wrote about a series of posts of Facebook from Leftwoods in Amarillo. The posts painted a dire picture of the situation of the live music venue on 6th Street. Yesterday, a new update was posted. Leftwoods "lost the battle," and is looking for a new home. The Slowly...
KFDA
Potter County constable hosting birthday fundraiser to fund Estrada Scholarship
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Potter County Constable is hosting a “Sole-cialite Birthday fundraiser” to fund the Estrada Scholarship. The Scholarship was established in 2017 to help out local high school graduates and adults with Higher education expenses. The event will take place on February 4, from 7...
Best restaurants for fine dining in the Amarillo area
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Valentine’s Day, anniversaries, birthdays, graduations – there is a wide array of reasons that might call for an evening of fine dining in the Amarillo area. However, where is there to go? MyHighPlains.com compiled a list of five of the highest-rated fine dining locations in the Amarillo area, using information and […]
KFDA
Texas Panhandle War Memorial will have monthly seminar on military history
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Texas Panhandle War Memorial will be hosting their monthly seminar this weekend presented by a military Honor Guard. The presentation will display the 13 Folds of the Flag presented by The Volleys for Veterans. They provide the Military Honor Guard service for deceased Veterans. The...
KFDA
City of Amarillo and Friends remember Rick Husband legacy
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - City officials and friends gathered today to celebrate the legacy of Rick Husband. 20 years ago today, the space shuttle Columbia crashed as it was re-entering earth. All seven crew members lost their lives, including shuttle commander Rick Husband. Today they placed a wreath in remembrance...
KFDA
GOOD NEWS: Doppler Dave shares how musician over comes severe injury, crucial part of performance
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Daniel and Nuvia Zambrano grew up just two blocks away from each other in the same town in Mexico, but only met when they both ended up in Amarillo. That in itself is a good news story for another day. It’s Daniel’s love of the guitar at the forefront of this story.
KFDA
SPORTS DRIVE: Catch up with Kendall Cogburn, Hart Pisani and Preston Moore
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - If you missed today’s interviews with Kendall Cogburn, Hart Pisani and Preston Moore on the Sports Drive, you can watch it here. Kendall Cogburn, West Plains basketball head coach:. We chat with Coach on the upcoming game this evening against Perryton, previous games and more!
abc7amarillo.com
Retired Pampa business manager running for Amarillo City Council Place 1
Another name has joined the growing list of candidates gunning for a seat on the Amarillo City Council, Ray White. Ray White is the second to file for City Council Place 1. White currently lives in Amarillo and has called it home for 35-years. He has been retired for the last 9 of those years.
KFDA
Amarillo Public Library is hosting free consultations for income tax preparation
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Public Library is partnering with Panhandle Community Services to provide free income tax preparations to those who qualify. Appointments must be made in advance in order to meet with a PCS counselor. You must bring your identification, social security cards, this year’s tax documents, and last year’s tax return.
KFDA
Cross Bar Ranch short listed for Federal Lands Access Grant
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Cross Bar Ranch was recently short listed for the Federal Lands Access Grant. The land that Cross Bar is on is the only Bureau Land Management owned land in Texas. It was acquired in the 1930s and was originally used as the center of helium operations for a helium reserve.
Dumpster Held Hostage In Amarillo Business’ Showdown With City
**UPDATE** Negotiations have been made and the two entities have peacefully resolved the matter of the missing dumpster. You know the old saying you don't know what you've got until it's gone. Well, a local business is feeling the loss of something very needed. This is something we usually take...
What We Would Do To Live in This Beautiful 2-Story Log Home in Amarillo
Looking for the perfect log cabin escape? Look no further than this stunning 2-story, 4-bedroom, 2-bathroom log house located at 6115 Grimes Cir in Amarillo, TX. With over 3,300 square feet of living space, this log house is perfect for families or anyone who wants to enjoy the peace and tranquility of a cabin escape.
KFDA
Clean sweep at San Jacinto neighborhood on 3rd St.
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Recently, a survey named Amarillo as the 35th dirtiest city in the country. Project Clean-Up is doing what it can to change that. This week, the Fuller & Sons Construction crew was back at work to make Amarillo beautiful. They were loading up the roll-offs with...
abc7amarillo.com
Stolen Mercedes chased by police flies past ABC 7 reporter on I-27, crashes in Canyon
CANYON, Texas (KVII) — A high speed police chase from Amarillo to Canyon ended when the suspects crashed a stolen Mercedes. ABC 7's Mitchell Downing was on I-27 at Western Street when a 2007 Mercedes-Benz C-23 went flying past him, followed by two police officers. Downing said the driver...
KFDA
Stream the Amarillo High vs Palo Duro soccer games here
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - TPSN will be hosting the boys and girls Amarillo High vs Palo Duro soccer games on Monday. The games will be scheduled on Monday, February 6. To stream the girls Amarillo High vs Palo Duro soccer game at 5 p.m., click here. To stream the boys...
KFDA
Amarillo City Transit combining 2 bus routes on Monday
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo City Transit is consolidating routes starting Monday. City officials said they are combining Route 41 and Route 42 together. The changes will help the new Route 4142 better serve bus stops and transfers between system routes. The city had three public meetings this month about...
KFDA
Stream the Tascosa vs Plainview soccer games here
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - TPSN will be hosting the boys and girls Tascosa vs Plainview soccer games. The games will be scheduled on Saturday, February 4. To stream the girls Tascosa vs Plainview soccer game at 12 p.m., click here. To stream the boys Tascosa vs Plainview soccer game at...
