Climate change lately has been at the edge of our consciousness. It doesn’t make sense, really, no matter what Greta Thunberg says. Here we are in Park City in the midst of an epic ski season, the perfect setting for this weekend’s World Cup action at Deer Valley, snowfall for the ages. It’s the kind of winter that may never come again — and that’s just it. There’s no longer any escaping that sound at our backs, of climate’s winged chariot hurrying near.

PARK CITY, UT ・ 1 DAY AGO