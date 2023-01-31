Read full article on original website
Park Record
Editorial: It keeps right on a-changing
Climate change lately has been at the edge of our consciousness. It doesn’t make sense, really, no matter what Greta Thunberg says. Here we are in Park City in the midst of an epic ski season, the perfect setting for this weekend’s World Cup action at Deer Valley, snowfall for the ages. It’s the kind of winter that may never come again — and that’s just it. There’s no longer any escaping that sound at our backs, of climate’s winged chariot hurrying near.
Park Record
Guest editorial: My religious beliefs embrace care for our planet
We are blessed to begin the year with much snow, but sadly, we are reaping another despair caused by massive storms and flooding in California. Like our congressional delegation and many state and local politicians, I am religious. But as a believer, I remain confused about how some national leaders use their religion to deny the reality of human-caused climate change and therefore rebuff any need to care for our planet.
