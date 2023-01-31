ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Surprise compromise offered in controversial Castro Theatre renovation

By Craig Lee/The Examiner, Adam Shanks
 3 days ago
The Castro Theatre marquee may soon get a face-lift.  Craig Lee/The Examiner

Why not both?

Caught up in controversy over the gradient of the theater’s floor, the company behind renovations to The Castro Theatre unveiled a surprise compromise last week that it believes could satisfy nearly everyone.

Another Planet Entertainment, which has signed on to refurbish the aging and iconic theater, responded to community critics by redrafting its plans to fully gut the interior seating and replace it with a tiered floor.

Now, the proposal calls for a convertible model that would allow the floor to be sloped for movie viewing, and tiered for live events.

The original plan was tailored to Another Planet’s bread and butter — live events. The Bay Area-based company operates a number of similar venues in the area, and packs them with concerts by bands like Big Thief and Maggie Rogers.

Those are what make a venue sustainable, according to Another Planet.

"The economics of running a live venue, including film, in 2023 have no resemblance to what they were in 2013, even,” said David Perry, a spokesperson for Another Planet.

But many of the Castro Theater’s most ardent fans are fans of film first, and watching a movie in a flat seating section can mean a head obstructing the view of the screen. Critics also questioned Another Planet’s commitment to LGBTQ programming and keeping the theater accessible to the community.

It all resulted in a wave of opposition to the project.

So Another Planet, which announced it would spearhead the renovations a year ago, went back to the drawing board.

What it came up with looks futuristic. In a video rendering published on its website, Another Planet shows a floor plan that would allow the raked (or sloped) floor to retract into larger, flat tiers.

The timing of the new plan’s announcement led to immediate scrutiny. It was dropped on the same day as a community meeting hosted by opponents of the renovation, who were gearing up for a crucial Historic Preservation Commission meeting on Wednesday.

“The plan that was revealed (last) Thursday has been in process for many months…in direct response to many of the concerns by the film community,” said David Perry, a spokesperson for Another Planet.

The Historic Preservation Commission will decide whether or not the interior seating of the building will be added to the theater’s existing historic landmark designation. If that designation rules out the seating proposed by Another Planet, it would be a major blow to the proposal.

Meanwhile, the aging theater isn’t getting any younger. One does not even need to step inside for evidence of its decay — just eye the marquee.

Since announcing the new floor plan, Another Planet has been touting the support of key institutions, including the Frameline Film Festival and James Woolley, executive director of the Frameline, who wrote in a statement that the new seats “retain sightlines ideal for film and the prototype seats we sampled are comfortable and secure.”

“The importance of regularly premiering new queer cinema at the Castro Theatre for both the queer community, and our rising queer filmmakers remains at the core of our ability to fulfill our mission,” Woolley wrote. “We feel that these latest proposed revisions to the seating will help ensure Frameline's home remains at the Castro for years to come.”

But not everyone’s frustrations were abated.

Gerard Koskovich, an LGBT historian, believes the existing set-up should be maintained. In a letter to the Historic Preservation Commission, he begged for clarification of the proposed terminology in the historic designation, which maintains the “"presence of seating.”

“Another Planet Entertainment is on record as seeking to destroy the historic configuration of the auditorium, including the character-defining feature of fixed movie-palace seating. Use of the phrase "presence of seating" therefore suggests an effort to undermine a key aspect of the landmark protection and clearly represents a conflict of interest,” Koskovich wrote in the letter, which he shared with The Examiner.

