‘Shut up’: Wisconsin PA announcer scolds crowd for jeering refs

(WBBM NEWSRADIO) — The public address announcer at a high school basketball tournament in Germantown, Wis., called out fans who were second-guessing referees over the weekend.

Former Chicagoan Joe Chapman, a Marquette alum who played professionally and now runs the Chapman Basketball Academy, shared the video on Twitter.

The minute-long clip shows one of the players getting fouled as he attempted a shot with time expiring. Screams from the stands are heard immediately as the referees sort out the situation. Before the referees made their call, though, the announcer had his own message.

"I would like to take this opportunity to remind all fans — and I should have done this a lot earlier — shut up," the announcer can be heard saying in the video.

He added that the league is always looking for new officials.

“Since you do such a good job from the stands, get on the floor, wear a striped shirt and do it yourselves," the announcer said.

The President of the National Association of Sports Officials, Barry Mano, spoke to CBS 58 Milwaukee about the incident.

“We and the officiating community appreciate that he offered that emotion,” he said.

Mano added that “behavior has never been worse.”

Listen to WBBM Newsradio now on Audacy!

Sign up and follow WBBM Newsradio

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram