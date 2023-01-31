ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Haines City, FL

One Florida Principal’s Solution to Teacher Shortages? Recruiting His Students

By Joshua Bay
The 74
The 74
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1p9BC5_0kXng6jk00

Like his colleagues nationwide, Florida principal Adam Lane worried about teacher shortages caused by the pandemic — but he’s come up with a unique solution that’s kept classrooms filled.

Lane’s strategy: Tapping into his alumni network and recruiting students to become teachers and other staff while they’re still enrolled at Haines City High School in Central Florida.

An idea he came up with four years ago as teaching vacancies became difficult to fill, Lane has avoided staffing shortages — part of a new normal unfolding across the country as schools face bus delays, canceled classes, repeat meals, and student mental health.

Related: Schools’ New Normal: Teacher Shortages, Repeat Meals, Late Buses, Canceled Classes

“The mentality of most principals is to graduate them, prepare them for the real world and send them off,” Lane told The 74. “I started thinking, why am I sending them off when I’ve got all these vacancies? Let me start inviting them back and work with them so they can make a great career right here with me.”

Today, 35 of the school’s 147 teachers are Haines City High School alumni, with graduates dating back to June 2018.

In addition, eight alums are part-time substitutes, three are classroom aides and three are secretaries.

“The [alumni] are super excited because they truly respected and liked their teachers,” Lane said. “Now they’re hand-in-hand, side-by-side working with the people they grew up respecting in their own classroom.”

To get students interested in returning to Haines as teachers and other staff, Lane works to create “unforgettable moments” while they are enrolled.

“You’ve got to make sure your current students love the school,” Haines said. “You have to make sure there’s a focus on building relationships between the teachers and the students.”

“You’ve got to make sure your current students love the school…You need to make sure you’re creating unforgettable moments.”

Principal Adam Lane, Haines City, FL

For Lane, recruitment starts with on-the-job training by placing juniors and seniors in student aid positions working directly with teachers, custodians or secretaries.

As they graduate, Lane continues on-the-job training by encouraging them to take on substitute roles as they pursue their college degree.

“When they’re in college, I work with them to take their classes either on Monday, Wednesday, Friday and substitute for me Tuesday, Thursday or vice versa,” Lane said.

After college, Lane said they’re on the top of his list to hire for full-time positions.

“I have even tried to put our alumni either next to the same planning room as their favorite teacher or even in the same hallway where they have their favorite teacher from their high school days as their mentor,” Lane said. “It’s just an amazing process to see.”

Nia Getfield, who graduated from Haines City High School in 2018, went from being a part-time substitute to a provisional teacher this school year.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TGIYP_0kXng6jk00
Nia Getfield, Haines City High School alumni and provisional teacher. (Nia Getfield)

“It’s just that familiarity and that security they were offering when I first came out of college that really brought me back,” Getfield told The 74.

Getfield said Lane became principal when she was a sophomore, improving students’ perception of coming to school.

“As a student, I was always able to say that Mr. Lane’s cool, he knows what he’s doing and I can trust him,” Getfield said. “As his employee now, I can still say the same thing.”

Adrianna Ramos, who graduated from Haines City High School in 2014 and is now a classroom aide this school year, agreed.

“Getting to work with teachers that inspired me back in the day feels so good,” Ramos said. “And I tell them, yeah I’m back because you guys made an impact on me.”

Sonia Gutierrez, who graduated from Haines City High School in 2005, has been a front office secretary for over 6 years.

This school year, Gutierrez was promoted as the school’s financial secretary and athletic business manager.

Related: Shortages Forced a Principal to Teach 6th-Grade English. She’s Alarmed By How the Pandemic Is Affecting the Classroom

“We’re like a family here,” Gutierrez said. “Mr. Lane makes it fun here as an employee and it’s just been a great experience to be back.”

Lane said Gutierrez is one of three front office secretaries who are alumni.

“Do you know the sense of pride they deliver on the phone and when visitors walk through to say they were alumni and now work the front office to greet people? It’s amazing,” Lane said.

Because of its success, Lane said he will continue recruiting students to fill future vacancies.

“I always tell my students if you want to go off and do something else, I’ll prepare you for it,” said Lane. “But if you’re not sure, you got a spot right here with me.”

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wuwf.org

Book ban in Florida's public schools rankles many

Students in a number of public schools in Florida began the academic year finding books on the shelves covered — and other books banned outright — under a new state law calling for their review. House Bill 1467, which became law in July, requires public schools to provide...
FLORIDA STATE
CBS Miami

Questions on school female athlete questionnaire raise privacy concerns

MIAMI - Female High School Athletes could soon be mandated to fill out how often they menstruate if the Florida High School Athletic Association approves a new physical evaluation form.  Previously, that information was optional to fill out, but following Florida's ban on transgender females playing sports at public schools, some are questioning whether a new draft of the form is aimed at transgender students and raising privacy concerns.  Questions on the form now currently include: what is the first menstrual period, to the most recent, and how long between each one, but no answer is required.The new draft asks...
FLORIDA STATE
The 74

Michigan May Reverse Law Requiring 3rd-Graders Behind in Reading to Repeat Grade

Michigan education advocates and leaders urged the Senate Education Committee Tuesday to pass a bill to remove the controversial retention component from the state’s Read by Grade 3 law. Senate Bill 12, sponsored by Senate Education Committee Chair Sen. Dayna Polehanki (D-Livonia), aims to reform Michigan’s third-grade reading law by removing a mandate that requires […]
MICHIGAN STATE
Matthew C. Woodruff

Now in Florida: Any Books in School Not ‘Approved by the State' May Result in a Felony - Even a Student's Own Book.

Teachers and School Administrators are no longer allowed to use, recommend, or have in the school’s possession any books or printed material not first screened and approved by a ‘media specialist’ per a broader education bill (HB 1467) which requires school librarians, media specialists and others involved in the selection of school library materials to receive special training to weed out any books that may contain anything “inappropriate” or that is not free of “unsolicited theories that may lead to student indoctrination.”
FLORIDA STATE
hernandosun.com

DeSantis challenges school boards to regulate cell phone use

Gov. Ron DeSantis challenged school boards across the state to regulate the use of cell phones in schools. According to statista.com, 35.6 percent of children in 2019 spent between one and two hours using their cell phones daily. A total of 15.1 percent of young people spent more than four hours using their cell phones daily. That figure may be much higher in 2023.
FLORIDA STATE
wmay.com

Governor Pritzker wants answers from AP over changes made for Florida

Governor JB Pritzker wants more answers about changes that have been made to an advanced placement course on African American studies. The College Board, which oversees content for AP classes, announced changes to the curriculum this week, just days after the course was criticized by conservative Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.
FLORIDA STATE
Bay News 9

Parents react to high school sports menstrual period questions

TAMPA, Fla. — Should high school female student athletes be required to disclose their menstrual history in order to play sports? That’s a question the Florida High School Athletic Association will decide in a couple of weeks. It’s a question about which parents, students and coaches have opinions.
FLORIDA STATE
lakelandhawkeye.com

Go To School!

Woke up at 2:30 Wednesday. Just like that, ⅓ of the days a Lakeland High School student can miss is used up. With the second semester starting, attendance starts again. According to the Lakeland School District Student Handbook, credits will be taken away from students missing more than nine (9) days per semester. Once credits are taken away, the student can petition for their grades back within ten days. The principals will consider all information and reasons when deciding whether to approve or disprove a petition.
The 74

Education Bills Seeking to Overhaul School Curriculum Advance in Indiana Legislature

Broad career readiness initiatives, changes to K-12 literacy curriculum and incentives for up-and-coming teachers are at the heart of multiple education bills advancing through the Indiana legislature. State lawmakers in House and Senate education committees collectively took up more than a dozen bills on Wednesday. Most of those measures advanced or are scheduled for committee […]
INDIANA STATE
Mark Star

Home Care for the Elderly Program in Florida: An exciting way to take care of elders or disabled people: Apply for $160

So many people look forward to retirement because they think that it will be a time of peace of mind and relaxation. They also believe that they can slow down and continue living an easy life. For those who have enough savings, it is not too tough but countless people cannot fulfill all of their dreams once they are retired or lose their jobs.
FLORIDA STATE
wflx.com

Florida lawmakers want to raise starting teacher pay to $65,000

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Wednesday unveiled his 2023 budget proposal, which includes a record $26 billion for K-12 education. About $1 billion is expected to go directly to teacher pay, but critics said it's not enough to move Florida out of the bottom three in the country for average teacher pay.
FLORIDA STATE
islandernews.com

With FL ranking near the bottom for teacher salaries nationally, DeSantis proposes $200 million “big win” for state’s teachers

Gov. Ron DeSantis has touted a plan to earmark $1 billion towards raising public school teacher pay, calling it a “big win” for Florida’s teachers. But a statewide teacher union was skeptical about the amount of the pay hike — $200 million across school districts — which may not help the lives of struggling teachers.
FLORIDA STATE
hometownnewsbrevard.com

Brevard Health Alliance breaks ground on first Brevard Public School on-site clinic

BREVARD COUNTY — The Brevard Health Alliance has joined forces with the Brevard Public Schools to offer the first on-site community health clinic to Endeavour Elementary students in Cocoa. On Thursday, Jan. 12, representatives from Brevard Health Alliance, Brevard Public Schools, and Endeavour Elementary broke ground on a new...
Florida Phoenix

DeSantis proposes additional $200 million to raise FL teacher pay; educators say it’s not enough

Quality Journalism for Critical Times Gov. Ron DeSantis has touted a plan to earmark $1 billion towards raising public school teacher pay, calling it a “big win” for Florida’s teachers. But a statewide teacher union was skeptical about the amount of the pay hike — $200-million across school districts — which may not help the lives of struggling teachers. The […] The post DeSantis proposes additional $200 million to raise FL teacher pay; educators say it’s not enough appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
alachuachronicle.com

Governor Ron DeSantis Appoints Patrick Zalupski to the University of Florida Board of Trustees

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Today, Governor Ron DeSantis announced the appointment of Patrick Zalupski to the University of Florida Board of Trustees. Zalupski, of Ponte Vedra Beach, is the Founder, Chairman, and Chief Executive Officer of Dream Finders Homes, Inc. He is a current member of the Northeast Florida Builders Association. Zalupski earned his bachelor’s degree in finance from Stetson University.
FLORIDA STATE
islandernews.com

DeSantis says tenured professors are the “most significant deadweight costs” at FL universities, lambastes ‘ideology’ in university system

In a list of higher education proposals Tuesday, Gov. Ron DeSantis said that “unproductive” tenured professors are the “most significant deadweight costs” at Florida universities. That’s why the governor wants those professors to face evaluations, at risk of their jobs, at any point of their tenure....
FLORIDA STATE
The 74

The 74

5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
600K+
Views
ABOUT

News, original reporting and insight about U.S. education and the 74 million children whose lives depend on it.

 https://www.the74million.org

Comments / 0

Community Policy