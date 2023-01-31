ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bovina, TX

Comments / 0

Related
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Clovis, Portales Municipal Schools delay classes due to freeze

CLOVIS, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) – According to published information from officials, a number of schools in New Mexico announced delays on Tuesday due to forecasts of extreme freezing temperatures and possible precipitation. Among the delays were both Clovis Municipal Schools and Portales Municipal Schools, which reported two-hour delays to both classes and bus schedules for Tuesday, […]
CLOVIS, NM
herefordharbinger.org

Hereford’s favorite stores to close due to online shopping

With online shopping becoming more utilized by today’s generation, physical stores like Greetings and Readings, JoAnn Fabrics, and Toys ¨R¨ Us are shutting down across the county because of a loss of profit. By 2026, 50,000-80,000 stores are set to close across the nation. These stores have...
HEREFORD, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy