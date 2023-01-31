ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Asure Software (NASDAQ: ASUR) and H&R Block (NYSE: HRB) Partner to Streamline Tax Preparation for Small Businesses, Analysts Raise Price Target on ASUR

By News Direct
Benzinga
 3 days ago
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Elon Musk's Twitter Will No Longer Support Free Access To Its API — In Hope Of Bringing In An Extra Buck

After cutting off third-party client applications like Tweetbot and Twitterific, Elon Musk‘s Twitter has now decided to discontinue free access to its API starting Feb. 9. What Happened: The official Twitter Developer account, in a series of tweets, informed users about the decision to stop supporting free access to the Twitter AI and launching a new basic paid tier.
Benzinga

LITE ACCESS ANNOUNCES RESULTS OF AGM, ADOPTION OF SECURITIES-BASED COMPENSATION PLAN AND GRANT OF OPTIONS AND RSUS

VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 3, 2023 /CNW/ - LITE ACCESS TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("Lite Access" or the "Company") LTE LTCCF, a world leader in the fibre optic products and advanced installation methodologies, announces the results of its annual general meeting ("AGM") of shareholders held on December 2, 2022, the grant of stock options and restricted share units ("RSUs") and the adoption of a securities-based compensation plan (the "SBC Plan").
Benzinga

Tesla, Meta Stocks: Here Are The Crucial Levels To Watch Next Week

Tesla Inc. TSLA and Meta Platforms Inc. META shares have surged significantly since the beginning of 2023. While Tesla gained over 74% this year, Meta has surged over 51%. What Happened: As tech stocks continue to rally with the Federal Reserve dialing down its rate hike pace and Chairman Jerome Powell acknowledging that inflation has started to come down, here’s a look at the potential supports and resistances for Tesla and Meta shares next week.
Benzinga

If Charlie Munger Spent '100 Hours Studying Problems' Outside The US, He Would Be More Bullish On Bitcoin Than I Am Says Michael Saylor

Michael Saylor responds to Charlie Munger's criticism of cryptocurrencies. Munger's calls for a ban on cryptocurrencies in the U.S. Taunting Charlie Munger for his criticism of cryptocurrencies, Microstrategy co-founder Michael Saylor on Friday said had the Berkshire Hathaway vice chairman spent a hundred hours studying problems plaguing countries outside the U.S., he would be more bullish on Bitcoin BTC/USD than Saylor himself.
Benzinga

US Stocks Higher, NASDAQ Adds Over 230 Points

US stocks traded higher this morning, with the NASDAQ gaining more than 230 points on Thursday. Following the market opening Thursday, the Dow traded up 0.02% to 34,092.96, while the NASDAQ rose 2.00% to 11,816.32. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining 1.05% to 4,119.21. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Consumer discretionary...
Benzinga

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

Astrotech ASTC shares moved upwards by 34.4% to $16.45 during Friday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $27.8 million. Borqs Technologies BRQS stock moved upwards by 8.78% to $0.39. Trading volume for this security closed at 1.1 million, accounting for 62.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $7.3 million.
Benzinga

Why Nvidia Shares Are Rising

NVIDIA Corporation NVDA shares are trading higher by 3.26% to $201.74 Wednesday afternoon. The stock is potentially trading higher in sympathy with Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. after the company reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter EPS and sales results and issued first-quarter guidance. What Happened?. AMD reported fourth-quarter non-GAAP earnings per share, or...
Benzinga

4 Cheapest Financial Stocks You Should Think About

The most oversold stocks in the financial sector presents an opportunity to buy into undervalued companies. The RSI is a momentum indicator, which compares a stock's strength on days when prices go up to its strength on days when prices go down. When compared to a stock's price action, it can give traders a better sense of how a stock may perform in the short term. An asset is typically considered oversold when the RSI is below 30.
Benzinga

What 10 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Illinois Tool Works

Analysts have provided the following ratings for Illinois Tool Works ITW within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 10 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Illinois Tool Works has an average price target of $223.7 with a high of $282.00 and a low of $174.00.
Benzinga

Matthew J. Missad named Chairman of the Board for UFP Industries

Current Chairman William G. Currie to retire at end of term. UFP Industries, Inc. UFPI, today announced that CEO Matthew J. Missad also has been named chairman of the board. The move, approved by the board of directors at their February 2, 2023, meeting and effective immediately, is part of a comprehensive succession plan that calls for both change and continuity: Board Chairman William G. Currie will remain as a director through the end of his term. He then will step down after 52 years with the company. Missad will remain with the Company at least through 2027, as other elements of the succession plan are put in place.
Benzinga

Earnings Scheduled For February 3, 2023

• Twin Disc TWIN is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $67.70 million. • Piper Sandler PIPR is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.54 per share on revenue of $356.00 million. • Sanofi SNY is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.90 per...
Benzinga

Uniswap's Price Increased More Than 7% Within 24 hours

Over the past 24 hours, Uniswap's UNI/USD price rose 7.55% to $7.02. This continues its positive trend over the past week where it has experienced a 7.0% gain, moving from $6.6 to its current price. As it stands right now, the coin's all-time high is $44.92. The chart below compares...

Comments / 0

Community Policy