Asure Software (NASDAQ: ASUR) and H&R Block (NYSE: HRB) Partner to Streamline Tax Preparation for Small Businesses, Analysts Raise Price Target on ASUR

Current Chairman William G. Currie to retire at end of term. UFP Industries, Inc. UFPI, today announced that CEO Matthew J. Missad also has been named chairman of the board. The move, approved by the board of directors at their February 2, 2023, meeting and effective immediately, is part of a comprehensive succession plan that calls for both change and continuity: Board Chairman William G. Currie will remain as a director through the end of his term. He then will step down after 52 years with the company. Missad will remain with the Company at least through 2027, as other elements of the succession plan are put in place.

21 HOURS AGO