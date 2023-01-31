Read full article on original website
Phone Arena
Google announces "Live from Paris" streaming event for Feb 8 focusing on "Search, Maps and beyond"
On February 8th, Google will host a streaming event called "Live from Paris" that will be all about "Search, Maps and beyond." This event is scheduled to be livestreamed on YouTube. According to the event description, Google is "rethinking how people search for, explore, and engage with information," with the...
Phone Arena
Global Vivo X90 series launch hails the era of 1-inch phone camera sensors
The global vivo X90 series launch is upon us and with it we will get to experience the X90 and its Pro model, ushering in the era of giant 1" cell phone camera sensors which will seemingly be the theme this year. While Samsung went with increasing the resolution of the main camera sensor on its flagship Galaxy S23 Ultra sensor, others like Vivo decided to go with bigger pixels and sensor instead.
Phone Arena
OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro update gets fixed, will no longer brick your phone
Just a couple of days ago we released a PSA about how the latest update for the OnePlus 9 series may brick your smartphone. Well, good news, everyone! After OnePlus reacted fast and paused roll out of the LE2111_11.F.F19 (shortened to F.19) update, a new, safe one will become available for your OnePlus 9 or OnePlus 9 Pro soon.
Phone Arena
Google's fantastic Pixel 6a on sale for nearly 50% off for the first time ever
Who wouldn't like a smartphone that's light on the pocket but big on specs? Google's already inexpensive Pixel 6a is currently on sale for its lowest price ever. The Pixel 6a is one of the best phones currently available and it was also among Google's top-selling phones in 2022. Google...
Phone Arena
Help us shape the future of PhoneArena camera tests [Survey]
We live in an age when phones don't just have good cameras. They are cameras that also happen to make phone calls. At PhoneArena, we've been testing phone cameras for about 20 years. Yup, we've been here throughout the entire journey: from when cameras were 0.3MP modules that you had to attach to your phone (we're not making this up) all the way to today – when we talk about 200MP sensors, 10x zoom periscope lenses, and 8K video like they're no big deal.
Phone Arena
Watch out Apple, Google! U.S. agency wants major changes to app industry
Apple has always cited security as the reason why it doesn't allow sideloading on the iPhone. Sideloading is when an app is downloaded and installed from a third-party app storefront. Since Apple has no control over the apps in a third-party app store, it worries that iPhone users will end up installing malware. Android users are allowed to sideload apps although we do suggest that you limit the apps you sideload to those from developers you're familiar with.
Phone Arena
Your Android phone may become able to act as USB camera
Most phones have pretty reliable selfie snappers, right? Even better — a lot of them have solid main camera arrays. So if that’s the case, wouldn’t it be great if manufacturers allowed you to use your phone as a camera for some Twitch streaming or video conferencing?
Phone Arena
First alleged Sony Xperia 1 V image shows a revamped camera array
An image of what is believed to be the upcoming Sony Xperia 1 V has popped up online, highlighting the changes that have been made to the camera array. The Xperia I IV features a vertical camera bump with a 12MP main unit, a 12MP ultrawide snapper, and a 12MP telephoto shooter. It also has a ToF (Time of Flight) sensor for determining depth information and an RGB IR sensor for optimal white balance adjustments.
Phone Arena
The Pixel 7, 7 Pro, and 6a are officially Google's best-selling phones to date
It's pretty crazy to even think about this, let alone write it, but believe it or not, Google has been slapping its name on various Android smartphones for 13 years now. Of course, the search giant only started manufacturing its own handsets in 2016 after previously leaving HTC, Samsung, LG, Motorola, and Huawei in charge of that task.
Phone Arena
Apple may have a super high-end, super pricey iPhone in the works
Apple could be planning an ultra high-end iPhone for 2024. It might be a lot pricier than the iPhone 14 Pro Max which starts at $1,099. Data shows that consumers would rather splurge on pricier models than settle for standard variants. Apple discontinued the iPhone Mini after just two years....
Phone Arena
Apple could launch the HomePod mini 2, AirPods Max 2, and AirPods 4 as late as 2025
Compared to its smartphones, smartwatches, and even tablets, Apple's "acoustic products" are a lot more unpredictable as far as both launch schedules and actual upgrades are concerned. You probably didn't expect the "full-sized" HomePod, for instance, to make a comeback with a very familiar design this year after the first...
